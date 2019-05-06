Tickets On Sale for the World of Outlaws Return to Hartford Speedway

From SLS Promotions

HARTFORD, Mi. (May 6, 2019) — Tickets are now on sale for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series return to Harford Speedway in Hartford, Mich., on Friday, July 12 and can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

David Gravel won the most recent World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event at Hartford Speedway in 2017 over Brad Sweet and Logan Schuchart. That event marked the series’ first visit to the venue since it was re-configured from a sprawling half-mile to its current three-eighths-mile layout.

Shane Stewart won at Hartford Speedway in 2016 on the former half-mile, after starting on the outside of the front row and taking the lead from eight-time and defending series champion Donny Schatz on the start. Stewart would hold off Schatz in the 25-lap race to score his first win at the track and his first in the state of Michigan.

Another strong roster of drivers is on the road, battling Gravel, Stewart and Schatz this season. Brad Sweet, who has one win thus far in 2019, currently leads the standings over Schatz as he chases his first Outlaws title. Daryn Pittman, who has already won twice this season, is third in points. Carson Macedo, the leading contender for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award, who won earlier this year, is tied with Gravel for fourth in points.

Logan Schuchart, who has a pair of victories already in 2019, is sixth in the standings, with Stewart just behind him in seventh. Ian Madsen, who won during the West Coast Swing, sits eighth in points, with Sheldon Haudenschild ninth and Kraig Kinser 10th.

Veteran driver and fan favorite Jason Sides is back on the road in 2019. Pennsylvania natives Brent Marks and Jacob Allen, who are knocking on the door for their first wins of the season, are also on the Outlaws tour again this season.

Tickets for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series return to Hartford Speedway in Michigan on Friday, July 12 can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

For more information on tickets visit www.slspromotions.com.