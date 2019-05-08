USAC/CRA Sprint Cars Headline Bakersfield Return

From Lance Jennings

BAKERSVILE, Ca. (MAY 7, 2019) – After a furious battle at Ventura, the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars are back in action this Saturday, May 11th, at Bakersfield Speedway. Promoted by Scott Schweitzer, the sixth point race will also feature Hobby Stocks, IMCA Stock Cars, and Mini Stocks. The pit gate will open at 3:00pm, spectator gates are open at 5:00pm, and racing is scheduled for 7:00pm at “The West’s Fastest 1/3-Mile High Banked Clay Oval.” For more event information, visit the track’s website at bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

Heading to Saturday’s race, Bakersfield Speedway has hosted three USAC/CRA Sprint Car events. “The Demon” Damion Gardner won the last Bakersfield appearance on April 15, 2017 and “The Kruser” Cory Kruseman topped the October 2004 and March 2005 events. At press time, Gardner holds the 1-lap qualifying record of 12.356, set on March 12, 2005 and the series win list at Bakersfield Speedway is at the bottom of this release.

After scoring fifth last Saturday at Ventura, Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) sits atop the point standings with a sixteen-point advantage. Driving the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Maxim, Roa has one feature win, one heat race victory, five top-10 finishes, and 44 feature laps led to his credit. The 2016 USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion will be looking for his eighth USAC/CRA win of his career this Saturday night.

“The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, CA) ranks second in the championship point chase. Racing Mark Alexander’s #4 Trench Shoring / All Coast Construction Spike, Gardner placed eighth at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. At press time, the seven-time champion has three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, two heat race victories, and five top-10 finishes on the season. At Bakersfield, “The Demon” will have his sights on the eighty-first USAC/CRA win of his career.

After running second to Troy Rutherford at Ventura, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, CA) has climbed to third in the USAC/CRA point standings. Piloting Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Lucas Oil DRC, Williams has one Specialty Fasteners Hard Charger Award and five top-10 finishes in the campaign. The 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has seven career feature wins and will be looking to add Bakersfield to his resume.

R.J. Johnson (Laveen, AZ) sits fourth in the chase for the championship. The driver of the Bobby Martin Racing #51 Martin Family Auto Museum / Pro Flyer Race Engines Sherman skipped the action at Ventura but has three heat race victories, three top-10 finishes, and sixteen feature laps led on the year. The five-time USAC SouthWest Champion has six career USAC/CRA wins and is a threat to add another trophy to his collection.

Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm (Corona, CA) has climbed to fifth in the USAC/CRA point chase. Piloting Dino Napier’s #5X Indiana Truck Salvage / Low Buck Tools Victory, Malcolm claimed twenty-third at Ventura after an early exit. With two Competition Suspension Inc. / Pyrotect Racing Cells Semi-Main wins and two top-10 finishes, Tommy “Thunder” will have his sights on his first USAC/CRA victory.

Currently twenty-second in points, Eddie Tafoya Jr. (Chino Hills, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Steve Hix (Ventura, CA), Jeff Dyer (Bermuda Dunes, CA), Stephen Sanchez (Flagstaff, AZ), and Ryan Cully (Alger, WA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Chris Gansen, Jake Swanson, A.J. Bender, Richard Vander Weerd, Matt McCarthy, Austin Liggett, Verne Sweeney, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Jace Vander Weerd, “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Matt Mitchell, and more.

Bakersfield Speedway is located at 5001 North Chester Extension in Bakersfield, California. Adult tickets are $16, Senior tickets (65 & older) are $14, Military tickets (with ID) are $14, Kids tickets (12-6) are $8, and Children’s tickets (5 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloSports has USAC/CRA Sprint Car live streaming videos and on demand coverage available for purchase at floracing.com.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Brody Roa-353, 2. Damion Gardner-337, 3. Austin Williams-314, 4. R.J. Johnson-262, 5. Tommy Malcolm-207, 6. Chris Gansen-200, 7. Charles Davis Jr.-187, 8. Stevie Sussex-184, 9. Jake Swanson-179, 10. Mike Martin-174, 11. A.J. Bender-167, 12. Josh Hodges-164, 13. Richard Vander Weerd-158, 14. Matt McCarthy-156, 15. Austin Liggett-128, 16. Isaac Chapple-126, 17. Jason McDougal-124, 18. Hunter Schuerenberg-119, 19. Verne Sweeney-110, 20. Danny Faria Jr.-106.