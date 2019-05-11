McClelland is the Man With ASCS Sooner Region At Creek County Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

SAPULPA, Okla. (May 10, 2019) – Laying down a dominating performance on Friday night, Sean McClelland led non-stop at Creek County Speedway for his 18th career victory with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Trailing through the first start, the caution flew for the No. 2c of Wayne Johnson to bring the field side by side. Getting the better of Tucker Doughty on the next attempt, McClelland stuck to the cushion at both ends of the Creek County Speedway unless traffic forced a change in a line.

Keeping a consistent straightaway ahead of the runner-up spot, that positions changed hands in the closing laps as Sam Hafertepe, Jr. rolled by the No. 2x of Tucker Doughty, and made up a full second on the D&E Supply No. 22, but it was not enough as the checkered flag fell with McClelland winning by 4.142 seconds.

Sam Hafertepe, Jr. in second was trailed by Tucker Doughty to make the night’s podium.

Alex Sewell crossed fourth with Steven Shebester making up five spots to finish fifth. Grady Chandler in sixth had Andrew Deal following in seventh. Mike Goodman advanced six spots to finish eighth with Seth Bergman coming out of night’s B-Feature to finish ninth. Involved in an earlier caution, Blake Hahn rebounded from the tail to complete the top ten.

The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products races next with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network on Thursday, June 6 for the Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek stop at Creek County Speedway.

Race Results:

ASCS Sooner Region

Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.)

Friday, May 10, 2019

Car Count: 32

Schure Built Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 53-Brett Wilson, [2]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [3]; 3. 22-Sean McClelland, [6]; 4. 90-Lance Norick, [1]; 5. 17W-Harli White, [7]; 6. 11A-Avery Goodman, [8]; 7. 97-Kevin Cummings, [5]; 8. 57C-Chris Schmelzle, [4]

Lightning Wings Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [1]; 2. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [4]; 3. 31-Casey Wills, [2]; 4. 11G-Mike Goodman, [5]; 5. 50Z-Zach Chappell, [6]; 6. 47-Seth Bergman, [7]; 7. 44-Jared Sewell, [8]; 8. 24-Ben Frey, [3]

Smith Titanium Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Alex Sewell, [5]; 2. 26M-Fred Mattox, [3]; 3. 22S-Steven Shebester, [4]; 4. 15D-Andrew Deal, [6]; 5. 51B-Bailey Felkins, [1]; 6. 22C-Charlie Crumpton, [2]; 7. 32-Daniel Abrahms, [7]; 8. 23K-Kimberly Tyre, [8]

Pizza Express Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 23X-Grady Chandler, [1]; 2. 20G-Jake Greider, [2]; 3. 7F-Noah Harris, [3]; 4. 2-Joseph Miller, [5]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn, [7]; 6. 1X-Joshua Tyre, [6]; 7. 77-J.C. Wilson, [4]; 8. 25-Kyle Admire, [8]

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 17W-Harli White, [2]; 2. 2-Joseph Miller, [1]; 3. 50Z-Zach Chappell, [4]; 4. 47-Seth Bergman, [7]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn, [3]; 6. 90-Lance Norick, [6]; 7. 1X-Joshua Tyre, [9]; 8. 44-Jared Sewell, [10]; 9. 57C-Chris Schmelzle, [17]; 10. 11A-Avery Goodman, [5]; 11. 97-Kevin Cummings, [13]; 12. 23K-Kimberly Tyre, [15]; 13. 22C-Charlie Crumpton, [11]; 14. 32-Daniel Abrahms, [12]; 15. 24-Ben Frey, [18]; 16. 25-Kyle Admire, [16]; 17. 77-J.C. Wilson, [14]; 18. 51B-Bailey Felkins, [8]

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 22-Sean McClelland, [2]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [5]; 3. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [1]; 4. 8-Alex Sewell, [4]; 5. 22S-Steven Shebester, [10]; 6. 23X-Grady Chandler, [6]; 7. 15D-Andrew Deal, [11]; 8. 11G-Mike Goodman, [14]; 9. 47-Seth Bergman, [18]; 10. 52-Blake Hahn, [19]; 11. 50Z-Zach Chappell, [17]; 12. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [8]; 13. 7F-Noah Harris, [12]; 14. 26M-Fred Mattox, [7]; 15. 20G-Jake Greider, [9]; 16. 2-Joseph Miller, [16]; 17. 90-Lance Norick, [20]; 18. 31-Casey Wills, [13]; 19. 53-Brett Wilson, [3]; 20. 17W-Harli White, [15]