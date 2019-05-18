Drevicki Wins USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Feature at Big Diamond

_Front Page News, United States Auto Club, USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
Steven Drevicki . (Steve Koletar Photo)

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (May 17, 2019) — ‪Steven Drevicki won the USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series feature Saturday night at Big Diamond Speedway. Chandler Leiby, Eddie Strada, Chris Allen Jr, Tim Buckwalter and Connor Leoffler‬ rounded out the top five.

