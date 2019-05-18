Drevicki Wins USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Feature at Big Diamond

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (May 17, 2019) — Steven Drevicki won the USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series feature Saturday night at Big Diamond Speedway. Chandler Leiby, Eddie Strada, Chris Allen Jr, Tim Buckwalter and Connor Leoffler rounded out the top five.
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (May 17, 2019) — Steven Drevicki won the USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series feature Saturday night at Big Diamond Speedway. Chandler Leiby, Eddie Strada, Chris Allen Jr, Tim Buckwalter and Connor Leoffler rounded out the top five.
© TJSlideways.com