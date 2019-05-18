Jonathan Preston Wins ESS Feature at Dundee

Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints
Outlaw Motor Speedway
Dundee, NY
Friday May 17, 2019
Qualifying:
1. 28fm-Steve Poirier, 12.822
2. 45-Chuck Hebing, 13.027
3. 98-Joe Trenca, 13.039
4. 28f-Davie Franek, 13.043
5. 22-Jonathan Preston, 13.061
6. 55-Mark Smith, 13.103
7. 87-Jason Barney, 13.117
8. 19k-Paul Kinney, 13.136
9. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni, 13.150
10. 9-Josh Pieniazek, 13.248
11. 2-Dave Axton, 13.313
12. 14b-Brett Wright, 13.327
13. 53-Shawn Donath, 13.344
14. 56-Billy VanInwegen, 13.355
15. 61-Parker Evans, 13.398
16. 90-Matt Tanner, 13.399
17. 17z-Josh Azzi, 13.420
18. 10-Jeff Cook, 13.423
19. 10h-Kelly Hebing, 13.468
20. 36-Kyle Moffit, 13.589
21. 3-Denny Peebles, 13.628
22. 48a-Darryl Ruggles, 13.655
23. 121-Steve Glover, 13.695
24. 67-Pete Richardson, 13.836
25. 41j-Josh Flint, 13.964
26. 20k-Edward Kelley, 14.023
27. 82-Jared Zimbardi, NT
28. 88c-Chad Miller, NT
Heat Race #1:
1. 22-Jonathan Preston
2. 87-Jason Barney
3. 53-Shawn Donath
4. 61-Parker Evans
5. 14b-Brett Wright
6. 2-Dave Axton
7. 10h-Kelly Hebing
8. 48a-Darryl Ruggles
9. 121-Steve Glover
10. 20k-Edward Kelley
Heat Race #2:
1. 90-Matt Tanner
2. 36-Kyle Moffit
3. 91-Scott Holcomb
4. 19k-Paul Kinney
5. 17z-Josh Azzi
6. 67-Pete Richardson
7. 41j-Josh Flint
8. 88c-Chad Miller
9. 55-Mark Smith
10. 28fm-Steve Poirier
Heat Race #3:
1. 98-Joe Trenca
2. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni
3. 28f-Davie Franek
4. 45-Chuck Hebing
5. 35-Jared Zimbardi
6. 3-Denny Peebles
7. 56-Billy VanInwegen
8. 9-Josh Pieniazek
9. 10-Jeff Cook
10. 9-Kevin Carlson
Dash:
1. 14b-Brett Wright
2. 17z-Josh Azzi
3. 2-Dave Axton
4. 35-Jared Zimbardi
5. 3-Denny Peebles
6. 67-Pete Richardson
B-Main:
1. 10h-Kelly Hebing
2. 41j-Josh Flint
3. 48a-Darryl Ruggles
4. 55-Mark Smith
5. 56-Billy VanInwegen
6. 88c-Chad Miller
7. 9-Josh Pieniazek
8. 28fm-Steve Poirier
9. 10-Jeff Cook
10. 121-Steve Glover
11. 20k-Edward Kelley
12. 9-Kevin Carlson
Feature:
1. 22-Jonathan Preston
2. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni
3. 28f-Davie Franek
4. 19k-Paul Kinney
5. 90-Matt Tanner
6. 45-Chuck Hebing
7. 87-Jason Barney
8. 14b-Brett Wright
9. 55-Mark Smith
10. 53-Shawn Donath
11. 36-Kyle Moffit
12. 3-Denny Peebles
13. 48a-Darryl Ruggles
14. 56-Billy VanInwegen
15. 10h-Kelly Hebing
16. 10-Jeff Cook
17. 67-Pete Richardson
18. 91-Scott Holcomb
19. 35-Jared Zimbardi
20. 61-Parker Evans
21. 41j-Josh Flint
22. 17z-Josh Azzi
23. 98-Joe Trenca
24. 2-Dave Axton
25. 88c-Chad Miller
26. 28fm-Steve Poirier