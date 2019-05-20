URSS Teams with SSO for 305 Weekend Double-Header!

From Rick Salem

Oberlin, Kansas – May 20, 2019 – Two of the premier 305-ci sprint car groups in the region face off this coming Memorial Day weekend as the POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing and the Sprint Series of Oklahoma presented by Smiley’s Racing Products are geared for a weekend double-header. It all starts on Saturday night (May 25) at Longdale Speedway in Longdale, Oklahoma before heading to 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas for a special Sunday night event.

Saturday night will be the only 2019 appearance between the two series at Longdale Speedway where the track has hosted two previous events. Both tours got rained out in 2018 but it was 2017 when the URSS and SSO met and it was three-time and defending SSO champion Andy Shouse of Oklahoma City getting the best of a twenty-car field. In 2016, twenty-six cars were pit side and it was Ness City, Kansas driver Luke Cranston picking up the victory. This will be the first time the two series have come together for a double-header weekend with Longdale Speedway involved so a solid car count is expected.

Then on Sunday night, both series head to 81 Speedway and become part of the tracks “Sprint Car Maynia III.” URSS was the lone 305-ci series in 2018 and it was Jason Martin of Lincoln, Nebraska picking up the victory over a twenty-one-car field. In 2017 it was Chris Kelly from Moore, Oklahoma picking up his first career series victory with thirty-four drivers from five states represented.

Both Longdale and 81 Speedway events will pay $1000 to win.

Saturday night’s start of the URSS/SSO Sprint Car Challenge will see gates open at 5:00 PM with race action set for a 7:00 PM start time. Adult grandstand general admission is $20 while Military and Senior grandstand general admission tickets are $15. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free into the grandstands.

For Sunday night’s “Sprint Car Maynia III” at 81 Speedway, gates will open at 4:00 PM with race time slated for a 7:00 PM start time. Grandstand general admission is just $15 for adults with kids ages 11 and under admitted free into the grandstands. All pit passes are just $30.

More information pertaining to the POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing can be found on their official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com and their official facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS). On the URSS website, official rules, stats and 2019 race schedule can be found as well as track directory. Questions pertaining to both these and all other URSS events can be answered by calling Rick Salem (785) 475-7010.

More information pertaining to Longdale Speedway can be obtained on their official website www.longdalespeedway.com. Track phone is (580) 886-5375.

81 Speedway track information can be found on their official website www.race81speedway.com and by calling the speedway office (316) 755-1781.