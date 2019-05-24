Photo Gallery: 2019 Hoosier 100 Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, United States Auto Club, USAC Silver Crown Championship Kevin Thomas Jr. (#56) and Chris Windom (#17). (Jim Denhamer photo) Former Hoosier 100 winners. (Jim Denhamer photo) Kevin Thomas Jr. (#56) and Chris Windom (#17). (Jim Denhamer photo) Kyle Steffens (#08) and Chris Phillips (#4). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jason McDougal (#27) and David Byrne (#40). (Jim Denhamer photo) Tyler Courney. (Jim Denhamer photo) David Byrne (#40) and Jason McDougal (#27). (Jim Denhamer photo) C.J. Leary (#10) and Jacob Wilson (#07). (Jim Denhamer photo) Winner Tyler Courtney. (Jim Denhamer photo) Winner Tyler Courtney. (Jim Denhamer photo) Winner Tyler Courtney. (Jim Denhamer photo) Matt Goodnight (#39) and Bill Rose (#66). (Mark Funderburk photo) Chris Windom (#17) and Kevin Thomas Jr. (#56). (Mark Funderburk photo) Justin Grant (#91) and Shane Cottle (#81). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jacob Wilson lead Mike Haggenbottom and Chad Kemenah. (Mark Funderburk photo) Tyler Courtney. (Mark Funderburk photo) Kevin Thomas Jr. (Mark Funderburk photo) Bryan Tyler (#12) and C.J. Leary (#10). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kody Swanson. (Mark Funderburk photo) Kevin Thomas Jr. (#56) and Tyler Courtney (#97). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brady Bacon (#6) and David Byrne (#40). (Mark Funderburk photo) (l to r) Kody Swanson, winner Tyler Courtney, and Kevin Thomas Jr. in victory lane after the last Hoosier 100 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. (Mark Funderburk photo) Tyler Courtney. (Mark Funderburk photo) Tyler Courtney. (Mark Funderburk photo) Tyler Courtney. (Mark Funderburk photo) Tyler Courtney. (Mark Funderburk photo) Tyler Courtney. (Mark Funderburk photo) Tyler Courtney. (Mark Funderburk photo) Related Stories: Kyle Hamilton Wins the Dave Steele Carb Night Classic Windom Wins the Bettenhausen 100 at Springfield Kody Swanson Scores His Fourth Hoosier 100 Victory Justin Grant Wins Sumar Classic at Terre Haute Santos Wins Gateway 100 Hoosier 100Photo GalleryUnited States Auto ClubUSAC Silver Crown Championship