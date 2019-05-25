Mother Nature wins at Wayne County Speedway

ORRVILLE, Ohio (May 25, 2019) – Unfortunately, the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 fell victim to Mother Nature yet again, this time at Wayne County Speedway.

Heavy rain and high winds invaded the Orrville, Ohio-area just after 4 p.m. and lasted nearly 20 minutes, ultimately leaving Wayne County Speedway heavily saturated. Additional heavy rain fell on the speedway just before 6 p.m. leaving All Star and Wayne County Speedway officials with no choice but to cancel the evening program. The event has been rescheduled for Monday, September 2.

Mother Nature is now responsible for 12 cancellations and/or postponements during the last 14 All Star Circuit of Champions events.

Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions will conclude their three-day, Memorial Day weekend sweep of the Buckeye State with a Sunday night visit to Fremont Speedway on May 26. The $5,000-to-win showstopper will mark the end of a near-four year gap since the traveling All Stars last visited the Sandusky County Fairgrounds oval, reuniting an open wheel tradition that includes 122 Fremont Speedway appearances since the Series’ conception.

Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio, will open pit gates at 12-noon on Sunday, May 26. A mandatory All Star drivers meeting will take shape at 5:15 p.m., followed by hot laps at 5:45 p.m. Fans wanting to learn more about the All Star return to Fremont Speedway should visit the track’s online home at www.fremontohspeedway.com.