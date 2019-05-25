Paul Weaver Scores 305 Win at Attica

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Aaron Reutzel has experienced a lot of heart-break at Attica Raceway Park over the past few seasons,watching certain victory snatched from his grasp. That changed Friday as the defending Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions Presented by Mobil 1 champion took the lead when Brock Zearfoss spun while battling in lapped traffic just past the half-way point and went on to score his first ever win at Attica.

It wasn’t easy for Reutzel, from Clute, Texas, as he nearly got into a lapped car after taking the white flag but he drove his Baughman-Reutzel Motorsports machine to his 10th career All Star victory over Buddy Kofoid and Cap Henry on Foster Auto Body/Steinle Chevrolet-Buick in Clyde/Adkins Group Night.

“That last lap I had a guy change lanes on me…it wasn’t his fault, he didn’t know I was there. Luckily I didn’t run into him and spin out because that’s what I thought was going to happen there for a second. We had a really great race car tonight. My guys did a hell of a job. Grant Boyum (crew chief) has been working really hard to get us better here in Ohio. We had a good year last year but we felt like there was a lot of things we needed to work on. One of them being here. I felt like we could make good laps here but when we do start up front here we have heartbreak. Luckily tonight we started up front and didn’t get caught up when Brock spun out,” said Reutzel beside his Folkens Brothers Trucking/Fisher Body Shop/Precision Catalyst/Dissolvalloy/Hollywood Coating backed #87.

Reutzel’s winning move came with five laps to go when he split a couple of lapped cars in turn three.

“I showed one of the guys I was there once and he raced back around me so the next time it was just going to be a right rear to where ever the hell it hits his car. I showed him once I was there…you gotta go when you’re leading on that. That’s where I started to capitalize on Brock…when he changed lanes and I saw where he kind of made mistakes so I knew what I needed to do,” Reutzel added.

For Penngrove, California’s Kofoid, it was nearly another win at Attica as last week he lead most of the feature only to finish third.

“I was close to him one time…he’s fast where ever he goes. And that one time he got close to the front stretch wall and that as close as I got. We were a little tight in the beginning and I think that’s what let Aaron by. So far that’s four podiums in a row at Attica…just not a win. I can’t thank Ed Neumeister enough for giving me this opportunity and the Linder boys for giving me a great car and Gill Construction, CK Plumbing, DMI, Al Driveline, ProShocks and Real Capz,” said Kofoid.

Henry brought the Lane Racing machine home in third after battling with Jac Haudenschild for much of the race.

“That was a little bit busier than I’d like to be. The guys gave me a really good car. Unfortunately we started running out of fuel there with about five laps to go and I needed to back the pace up. I was disappointed because we were pretty good in traffic. To finish third after how we ran last week is a win,” said Henry beside his Beer Barrel Bourbon/Pro Auto Wraps/Lead Head Waterfowl/Wings Unlimited/FK Rod Ends backed machine.

McClure, Ohio’s Rusty Schlenk battled with Devin Shiels throughout most of the Summit Racing Equipment UMP Late Model feature before taking the lead on lap 16 and driving to his first win of the season. It was the 26th of his career at Attica to keep him in a tie with Doug Drown atop the division’s all-time win list.

“The track widened up pretty good. We could run all over..thank God because when we got to traffic I wasn’t quite sure where I needed to go. I was a little tight on the cushion…usually I’m pretty good up there. At the beginning of the year, the dirt they put on here threw me for a loop. I couldn’t get a hold of it or figure it out. We just kept digging and we finally got a handle on it,” said McClure beside his Buckeye Concrete Coatings/Velocita Fire Suits/Tom Finich Automotive/VP Race fuels/CP Carrillo/Dominator Race Products backed machine. “I have to thank my owner Tyler Bork for getting this thing ready for me…I’ve been so busy in the shop he’s pretty much been doing it himself.

Fremont, Ohio’s Paul Weaver, who has won the last three track titles and four overall in the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints, took the lead from Luke Griffith on lap 18 and went on to score his division leading 49th career Attica win.

“It felt pretty easy, except for that issue in the cushion one time. I missed a lot of years racing at other tracks but this is one of the most fun tracks you will run,” said Weaver beside his Adkins Motorsports/B&B Drain Service/Hampshire Racing Engines/M&L Excavating/Miller Rigging/Schiets Motorsports/Weaver Performance backed machine.

Brock Zearfoss and Kofoid brought the field to green for the $5,000-to-win 40-lap All Star feature with Zearfoss gaining the upper hand over Kofoid, Reutzel, Dale Blaney, Henry, Jac Haudenschild and Chris Andrews. Zearfoss was able to pull away slightly as Reutzel moved into second on lap three just as the caution flew for a stalled Greg Wilson. On the restart Zearfoss was once again able to pull away from Reutzel with Kofoid, Blaney, Henry, Haudenschild and Andrews in tow.

The leaders raced into very heavy lapped traffic by lap 10 and that allowed Kofoid to close on Reutzel with Henry taking fourth just before the caution flew for Travis Philo. A lap later and another caution when Broc Martin spun and collected TJ Michael. When the green flew Reutzel immediately began to pressure Zearfoss with Kofoid staying within striking distance.

At the halfway point once again the leaders encountered very heavy lapped traffic and as Zearfoss attempted to maneuver through, he spun, handing the lead to Reutzel. When the green flew so did Reutzel, pulling away from Kofoid, Henry, Blaney, Haudenschild, Shawn Dancer, Andrews and Paul McMahan. Once again it was traffic that tightened up the race with 13 laps to go as Kofoid used it to close on Reutzel.

Reutzel split two lapped machines on lap 35 and pulled away for the win over Kofoid, Henry, Dancer, Haudenschild, Andrews, Blaney, McMahan, DJ Foos and Tim Shaffer.

Josh Haynes and Jeff Warnick paced the field for the 25 lap late model feature with Warnick taking the early lead over Haynes who had his hands full with Devin Shiels and Casey Noonan. After a quick caution for a Paul Stubber spin on lap two, Warnick was able to pull away slightly out front while Shiels took second on lap four and drove into the lead a circuit later as Matt Irey took second on lap six.

Shiels and Irey battled side by side for the lead but it was Schlenk on the move, taking third on lap eight and second four circuits later. Stubber brought out the final caution on lap 13, setting up a shoot out between Shiels and Schlenk. Schlenk officially took the lead by a bumper on lap 16 as Shiels continued to race to his inside. Then Schlenk steadily pulled away and drove to the win over Shiels, Irey, Drown and Warnick.

Luke Griffith and Jimmy McGrath brought the 305 feature to green as the pair battled hard for the top spot with Griffith leading the first two circuits and McGrath taking over on lap three. McGrath started to pull away Griffith ran comfortably in second while a torrid battle ensued for third involving Shawn Valenti, Brandon Moore, Weaver, John Ivy and Jamie Miller.

Disaster struck for McGrath as Chris Verda spun right in front of him on lap 10, collecting the leader and Moore. That put Griffith back into the lead and he held the point until Weaver got around Valenti for second on lap 15 and closed quickly. Weaver used the cushion in turn four to drive around Griffith into the lead on lap 18. Miller, who had steadily worked his way to the front, took second on lap 22 just before the caution flew for a Zeth Sabo spin. On the restart Weaver hit his marks perfectly and drove to the win over Miller, Griffith, Valenti and Jason Keckler.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, June 7 on Edward Jones of Clyde/Mike Neill Financial Advisor/Gordon Lumber Mid-Season Championship Night. It will feature the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group paying the 410 feature winner $4,000 thanks to Spanky's Pizza. The KS Sales &Service AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales will award double points and the dirt trucks will make their second appearance of the season.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

Steinle Chevrolet Buick is part of the Steinle family of dealerships that have been in existence for over 55 years. Located on McPherson Highway in Clyde, Ohio, stop by and check out their big inventory of new and formerly owned vehicles. Check out our inventory at www.steinlechevroletbuick.com

Foster Auto Body was first opened in March of 1956 at the present location, 2117 W. State St. Fremont , Ohio by Robert G Foster. He offered 24 hour towing, rust repair and painting. Collision repair was his specialty and his motto was good work at a fair price. He sold the company to his son Ted Foster in 1972. Today Ted’s son, Bobby Foster is co-owner and general manager of Foster Auto Body Inc. Foster’s repairs all American and foreign cars and trucks, any type of trailers, including RVs and motor homes. Foster’s also specializes in fiberglass and aluminum repair, motor cycle repair and custom painting. For more information go to www.fosterautobody.com

The Adkins Group, based in Fremont, Ohio, has been meeting the fencing and sanitation needs of Northwest Ohio for over 50 years. Adkins Fence offers many different styles of fence in wood, vinyl, aluminum and chain linked materials. In addition to fences we also guard rail, dog kennels, gate operators and accessories. Adkins Sanitation offers a wide variety of sanitary and septic services that include unplugging drain lines, pumping septic or holding tanks, video inspection of underground drain lines cleaning catch basins and renting portable restrooms. For fencing and sanitary needs contact the Adkins group at www.adkins-group.com

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, May 24, 2019

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions

[*] Starting position

Qualifying

Group (A)

1. 3-Jac Haudenschild, 12.535; 2. 5T-Travis Philo, 12.680; 3. 4-Cap Henry, 12.693; 4. 8-Jordan Ryan, 12.825; 5. 35b-Stuart Brubaker, 12.833; 6. 97-Caleb Helms, 13.077; 7. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 13.086; 8. 35-Tyler Esh, 13.171; 9. 5B-Chad Blonde, 13.460; 10. 5H-Jordan Harble, 13.846

Group (B)

1. 33W-Caleb Griffith, 12.642; 2. 8M-TJ Michael, 12.756; 3. 49-Shawn Dancer, 12.832; 4. 83M-Broc Martin, 12.878; 5. 70X-Spencer Bayston, 12.884; 6. 16-DJ Foos, 12.907; 7. 1-Nate Dussel, 12.946; 8. 8J-Jess Stiger, 13.098; 9. 21N-Frankie Nervo, 13.143; 10. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.183

Group (C)

1. 70-Brock Zearfoss, 12.510; 2. 13-Paul McMahan, 12.583; 3. 11-Dale Blaney, 12.603; 4. 23-Max Stambaugh, 12.625; 5. 57X-Andrew Palker, 12.878; 6. 71h-Ryan Ruhl, 12.885; 7. 26-Cory Eliason, 12.998; 8. 19-Paige Polyak, 13.154; 9. 40-George Hobaugh, 13.321; 10. 98-Chad Boespflug, 13.562

Group (D)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 12.307; 2. 49x-Tim Shaffer, 12.622; 3. 11N-Buddy Kofoid, 12.804; 4. 25M-Chris Andrews, 12.805; 5. 99-Skylar Gee, 12.916; 6. 81-Lee Jacobs, 12.920; 7. O7-Gerard McIntyre, 13.000; 8. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.010; 9. 20i-Kelsey Ivy, 13.224; 10. 40i-Mark Imler, 13.958

Heat #1 – Group (A) (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 4-Cap Henry [2]; 2. 3-Jac Haudenschild [4]; 3. 5T-Travis Philo [3]; 4. 8-Jordan Ryan [1]; 5. 35B-Stuart Brubaker [5]; 6. 22-Brandon Spithaler [7]; 7. 97-Caleb Helms [6]; 8. 35-Tyler Esh [8]; 9. 5B-Chad Blonde [9]; 10. 5H-Jordan Harble [10]

Heat #2 – Group (B) (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 83M-Broc Martin [1]; 2. 49-Shawn Dancer [2]; 3. 8M-TJ Michael [3]; 4. 33W-Caleb Griffith [4]; 5. 16-DJ Foos [6]; 6. 1-Nate Dussel [7]; 7. 3J-Trey Jacobs [10]; 8. 8J-Jess Stiger [8]; 9. 21N-Frankie Nervo [9]; 10. 70X-Spencer Bayston [5]

Heat #3 – Group (C) (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 23-Max Stambaugh [1]; 2. 11-Dale Blaney [2]; 3. 70-Brock Zearfoss [4]; 4. 13-Paul McMahan [3]; 5. 26-Cory Eliason [7]; 6. 57X-Andrew Palker [5]; 7. 71H-Ryan Ruhl [6]; 8. 98-Chad Boespflug [10]; 9. 19-Paige Polyak [8]; 10. 40-George Hobaugh [9]

Heat #4 – Group (D) (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 11N-Buddy Kofoid [2]; 2. 25M-Chris Andrews [1]; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel [4]; 4. 99-Skylar Gee [5]; 5. 49X-Tim Shaffer [3]; 6. O7-Gerard McIntyre [7]; 7. W20-Greg Wilson [8]; 8. 81-Lee Jacobs [6]; 9. 40I-Mark Imler [10]; 10. 20I-Kelsey Ivy [9]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 70-Brock Zearfoss [1]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel [2]; 3. 3-Jac Haudenschild [4]; 4. 4-Cap Henry [3]; 5. 23-Max Stambaugh [5]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 11N-Buddy Kofoid [3]; 2. 11-Dale Blaney [1]; 3. 25M-Chris Andrews [2]; 4. 49-Shawn Dancer [4]; 5. 83M-Broc Martin [5]

B-Main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 57X-Andrew Palker [1]; 2. 70X-Spencer Bayston [2]; 3. 1-Nate Dussel [3]; 4. W20-Greg Wilson [7]; 5. 3J-Trey Jacobs [9]; 6. 71H-Ryan Ruhl [6]; 7. 81-Lee Jacobs [10]; 8. 35-Tyler Esh [12]; 9. 19-Paige Polyak [15]; 10. 97-Caleb Helms [8]; 11. 5B-Chad Blonde [16]; 12. 8J-Jess Stiger [11]; 13. 40-George Hobaugh [19]; 14. 21N-Frankie Nervo [14]; 15. 22-Brandon Spithaler [5]; 16. O7-Gerard McIntyre [4]; 17. 98-Chad Boespflug [13]; 18. 5H-Jordan Harble [20]; 19. 40I-Mark Imler [17]; 20. 20I-Kelsey Ivy [18]

A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel [3]; 2. 11N-Buddy Kofoid [2]; 3. 4-Cap Henry [7]; 4. 49-Shawn Dancer [8]; 5. 3-Jac Haudenschild [5]; 6. 25M-Chris Andrews [6]; 7. 11-Dale Blaney [4]; 8. 13-Paul McMahan [13]; 9. 16-DJ Foos [19]; 10. 49X-Tim Shaffer [17]; 11. 70X-Spencer Bayston [22]; 12. 99-Skylar Gee [16]; 13. 70-Brock Zearfoss [1]; 14. W20-Greg Wilson [24]; 15. 23-Max Stambaugh [9]; 16. 33W-Caleb Griffith [14]; 17. O7-Gerard McIntyre [25]; 18. 35B-Stuart Brubaker [18]; 19. 26-Cory Eliason [20]; 20. 40-George Hobaugh [26]; 21. 5T-Travis Philo [11]; 22. 57X-Andrew Palker [21]; 23. 83M-Broc Martin [10]; 24. 8M-TJ Michael [12]; 25. 1-Nate Dussel [23]; 26. 8-Jordan Ryan [15]

Hard Charger: 70x-Spencer Bayston +11

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

Heat 1 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 4*-Tyler Street[1] ; 2. 77I-John Ivy[4] ; 3. 25-Jason Keckler[2] ; 4. 12-Kyle Capodice[3] ; 5. 97-Kyle Peters[5] ; 6. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[8] ; 7. 28-Tad Peck[6] ; 8. 22-Justin Lusk[9] ; 9. 3V-Chris Verda[7]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[8] ; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[1] ; 3. 7M-Brandon Moore[3] ; 4. 11G-Luke Griffith[7] ; 5. 1H-Zeth Sabo[4] ; 6. Z10-Kevin Mingus[2] ; 7. X15-Kasey Ziebold[6] ; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[5]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[2] ; 2. 7B-Shawn Valenti[3] ; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[8] ; 4. 3X-Brandon Riehl[1] ; 5. 09-Justin Adams[5] ; 6. 8-Bobby Clark[4] ; 7. 47-Matt Lucius[6] ; 8. 9R-Dustin Rall[7]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 8-Bobby Clark[3] ; 2. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[1] ; 3. 47-Matt Lucius[6] ; 4. 9R-Dustin Rall[9] ; 5. 3V-Chris Verda[10] ; 6. 28-Tad Peck[4] ; 7. 22-Justin Lusk[7] ; 8. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5] ; 9. Z10-Kevin Mingus[2] ; 10. 75-Jerry Dahms[8]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[7] ; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[9] ; 3. 11G-Luke Griffith[1] ; 4. 7B-Shawn Valenti[3] ; 5. 25-Jason Keckler[10] ; 6. 97-Kyle Peters[13] ; 7. 77I-John Ivy[8] ; 8. 4*-Tyler Street[11] ; 9. 8-Bobby Clark[16] ; 10. 1H-Zeth Sabo[14] ; 11. 09-Justin Adams[15] ; 12. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[17] ; 13. 3X-Brandon Riehl[4] ; 14. 36-Seth Schneider[12] ; 15. 47-Matt Lucius[18] ; 16. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[2] ; 17. 7M-Brandon Moore[5] ; 18. 3V-Chris Verda[20] ; 19. 9R-Dustin Rall[19] ; 20. 12-Kyle Capodice[6]

Hard Charger: #26-Jamie Miller +7

Late Models – Summit Racing Equipment

Heat 1 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 36-Matt Irey[5] ; 2. 69W-Jeff Warnick[3] ; 3. 92-Justin Chance[1] ; 4. 71-Dave Hornikel[7] ; 5. 59-Larry Bellman[4] ; 6. 24-Jerry Aber[6] ; 7. 20H-Troy Hahn[2] ; 8. 17X-Dustin Keegan[8]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 77-Steve Kester[5] ; 2. 27-Ken Hahn[3] ; 3. 94-Mike Bores[8] ; 4. 69M-John Mayes Jr.[1] ; 5. 6-Jimmie Ward[7] ; 6. 11H-Darrick Hubbard Jr[6] ; 7. 30-Nate Potts[2] ; 8. 50-Ryan Missler[4]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps)

1. 1N-Casey Noonan[2] ; 2. CJ1-Rusty Schlenk[6] ; 3. 12-Doug Drown[7] ; 4. 8-Rob Anderzack[1] ; 5. 18-Mitch Caskey[4] ; 6. 11D-Darrick Hubbard Sr[3] ; 7. 42*-Bob Mayer[5] ; 8. 02-Jeff McCoy[8]

Heat 4 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[1] ; 2. 5M-Ryan Markham[5] ; 3. 10-Brett Miller[3] ; 4. 31AUS-Paul Stubber[7] ; 5. 28-Kent Brewer[4] ; 6. 25-Chuck Hummer[2] ; 7. 03-Jim Gingery[8] ; 8. 23H-Craig Hartong[6]

Heat 5 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. X3-Dan Wallace[1] ; 2. 5Y-Josh Haynes[3] ; 3. 17-Charlie Duncan[5] ; 4. 14R-Jeff Roth[6] ; 5. RH21-Gregg Haskell[7] ; 6. 14G-Joe Godsey[2] ; 7. 7-Nick Cox[4]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps, top 2 to A)

1. 18-Mitch Caskey[2] ; 2. RH21-Gregg Haskell[3] ; 3. 42*-Bob Mayer[7] ; 4. 25-Chuck Hummer[5] ; 5. 11H-Darrick Hubbard Jr[4] ; 6. 23H-Craig Hartong[10] ; 7. 20H-Troy Hahn[6] ; 8. 59-Larry Bellman[1] ; 9. 7-Nick Cox[8] ; 10. 50-Ryan Missler[9]

B-Main 2 – (10 Laps, top 2 to A)

1. 14G-Joe Godsey[5] ; 2. 6-Jimmie Ward[1] ; 3. 28-Kent Brewer[2] ; 4. 24-Jerry Aber[3] ; 5. 11D-Darrick Hubbard Sr[4] ; 6. 30-Nate Potts[6] ; 7. 03-Jim Gingery[7] ; 8. 17X-Dustin Keegan[8] ; 9. 02-Jeff McCoy[9]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. CJ1-Rusty Schlenk[7] ; 2. 51-Devin Shiels[3] ; 3. 36-Matt Irey[5] ; 4. 12-Doug Drown[13] ; 5. 69W-Jeff Warnick[2] ; 6. 5M-Ryan Markham[9] ; 7. 1N-Casey Noonan[4] ; 8. 94-Mike Bores[12] ; 9. 5Y-Josh Haynes[1] ; 10. 27-Ken Hahn[10] ; 11. 77-Steve Kester[6] ; 12. X3-Dan Wallace[8] ; 13. 10-Brett Miller[14] ; 14. 18-Mitch Caskey[21] ; 15. 17-Charlie Duncan[15] ; 16. 14G-Joe Godsey[22] ; 17. 14R-Jeff Roth[20] ; 18. 8-Rob Anderzack[18] ; 19. 69M-John Mayes Jr.[17] ; 20. RH21-Gregg Haskell[23] ; 21. 6-Jimmie Ward[24] ; 22. 71-Dave Hornikel[16] ; 23. 31AUS-Paul Stubber[19] ; 24. 92-Justin Chance[11]

Hard Charger: 12-Doug Drown +9