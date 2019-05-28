Patrick Haynes Wins 1st ever at Wilmot

By Mike Babicz

(Wilmot, Wis., Saturday, May 25, 2019)–In a night of creating racing memories, Patrick Haynes of Bradley, Illinois captured a hotly contested 25-lap AutoMeter Wisconsin WingLess Sprint feature, a first in his long racing career.

John Cole of McHenry, Illinois scored his first ever 15-lap Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Car feature win ever.

Tim Hamburg of Dixon, Illinois ended a two-year Wilmot drought by taking top honors in the 20-lap modified feature.

Two-time champion Rob Maule of Hebron, Illinois came out of semi-retirement to win the opening street stock 20-lap feature of the season.

“This is a great win for our team and me, personally, having overcome cancer five times,” said Haynes, pointing to “Five-Time Cancer Survivor” on his car in victory lane.

Haynes started outside row one, leading every lap of the main which got off to a wild opening lap attempt. Nick Petska and Shawn Swim both got upside down coming to rest in the infield as the field took the green. Neither was injured, but both eliminated.

Haynes stayed in front with fellow front row starter Jimmy Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois keeping the veteran in sight. As the laps wound down, the two went wheel to wheel with Trevor’s Chris Dodd making it a three-some for the point. At the checkered Haynes held off Dodd who shot to the outside ending up getting second from third place finishing Sivia on the final circuit. Burlington’s Rusty Egan took fourth in a tight battle with defending champion Tim Cox of Park City, Illinois finishing fifth.

“I have to thank my wife, Danielle, and everyone who supports us,” said a winded Cole, who finally cracked the feature win column in his third season. “I thank the track crew which did an awesome job to even allow us to race. Thank you to the fans who come to watch us do what we do, having fun.”