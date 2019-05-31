EVENT INFO: Speedweek Next For Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (May 30, 2019) Getting into the meat of the 2019 season, the ASCS Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek kicks off Saturday, June 1 with five events in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas taking place through Saturday, June 8.

A make or break week of events for many who chase the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the points can change dramatically before the teams make the turn towards Skagit Speedway and the $15,000 to win Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup.

Going into this weekend’s opener at Route 66 Motor Speedway in Amarillo, Texas, 148 Speedweek events have been contested since 1993. Tennessee’s Mike Ward topped the first event at Creek County Speedway on June 20, 1993, while Terry Gray went on to win the overall Speedweek title. Fast forward, the 2018 Speedweek was ruled by Terry’s Brother In-law, Sammy Swindell.

In all, 24 Speedweeks have been held, with 2010 and 2011 excluded from the count. Gary Wright topped the test of man and machine six times during his tenure. Terry Gray won Speedweek four times with Jason Johnson, Tim Crawley, and Wayne Johnson each grabbing a pair of Speedweek titles. Drivers who have a single Speedweek Championship to their name include Aaron Reutzel, Brad Loyet, Darren Stewart, Jeff Swindell, Kevin Ramey, Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Sammy Swindell, and Shane Stewart.

A tumultuous run already at the top of the tour standings, Thomas Kennedy, Roger Crockett, Matt Covington, Scott Bogucki, and Sam Hafertepe, Jr. have all head the point’s lead through the first eight events. Out of the many changes, Roger Crockett has regained the point’s lead by 10 over Matt Covington with Sam Hafertepe, Jr. suffering a race-ending crash this past Sunday night pushing the No. 15h back to third by 11 markers. Blake Hahn in fourth is trailed by John Carney II who rebounded through Lake Ozark Speedway with a pair of podium finishes, including his first National Tour score of the season. Scott Bogucki in sixth has Jamie Ball, Harli White, Robbie Price, and Jordon Mallett in two to make up the top ten.

Subject to change, information and locations for each event are as follows:

Round 1: Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, Texas

When: Saturday, June 1, 2019

Grandstands Open: 6:00 P.M. (CT)

Racing at 7:00 P.M. (CT)

General Admission: $20 Youth 5-10: $10 Kids four and under free

Location: 4101 TX-335 Loop, Amarillo, TX 79118

Phone: (806) 335-3478

Web: http://www.route66motorspeedway.net

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/Route-66-Motor-Speedway-480487255326820/

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACECeiver Frequency: 454.000

Payout: $4,000 to win, $400 to start

Round 2: Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, Texas

When: Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Times: Open at 6:00 P.M. Racing at 8:00 P.M. (CT)

General Admission: $25 Seniors, Military, Kids 13-15: $10 Kids 12 and under free

Location: 1711 Lawson Rd. Mesquite, TX 75181

Phone: (972) 222-2421

Web: http://www.devilsbowl.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/DevilsBowl

Driver’s Meeting: 6:30 P.M.

RACECeiver Frequency: 467.0875

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld Required

Payout: $3,000 to win, $400 to start

Round 3: Lawton Speedway – Lawton, Okla.

When: Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Times: Open at 6:00 P.M. Racing at 8:00 P.M. (CT)

General Admission: $20 Seniors, Military, Kids 13-15: $15 Kids 6-12: $2, Kids 5 and under: Free

Location: 3501 SW Sheridan Rd, Lawton, OK 73501

Phone: (580) 355-6417

Web: http://www.lawtonspeedway.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/LawtonSpeedway

Driver’s Meeting: 6:30 P.M.

RACECeiver Frequency: 454.000

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld Required

Payout: $3,000 to win, $400 to start

Round 4: Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, Okla.

When: Thursday, June 6, 2019

Times: Open at 5:00 P.M. Racing at 7:30 P.M. (CT)

General Admission: $20 Seniors and Military: $15 Kids 11-14: $6, Kids 10 and under: Free

Location: 18450 West Hwy. 66, Sapulpa, OK 74039

Phone: (918) 247-RACE (7223) or (918) 838-3777

Web: http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/creekcountyspeedway

Driver’s Meeting: 6:00 P.M.

RACECeiver Frequency: 454.000

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld Required

Payout: $3,000 to win, $400 to start

Round 5: Salina Speedway – Salina, Kan.

When: Saturday, June 8, 2019

Times: Open at 5:00 P.M. Racing at 7:00 P.M. (CT)

General Admission: $20, Kids Under 16: Free (with paid adult)

Location: 2841 S. Burma Rd. Salina, KS 67401

Phone: (785) 292-9220

Web: http://www.racesalinaspeedway.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/salinaspeedway

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 P.M.

RACECeiver Frequency: 454.000

Muffler: Open

Payout: $4,000 to win, $400 to start

Fans not able to attend can find the weekend broadcast live at http://www.racinboys.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

2019 National Tour Driver Standings (Top 15): 1. 2. Roger Crockett 903; 2. Matt Covington 893; 3. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 892; 4. Blake Hahn 883; 5. John Carney II 863; 6. Scott Bogucki 845; 7. Jamie Ball 794; 8. Harli White 776; 9. Robbie Price 729; 10. Jordon Mallett 726; 11. Alex Hill 703; 12. Tucker Doughty 638; 13. Dylan Westbrook 545; 14. Brandon Hanks 326; 15. Thomas Kennedy 300;

2019 Race Winners: Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 3 (5/17 – I-96 Speedway; 5/18 – I-96 Speedway; 5/25 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Thomas Kennedy – 2 (4/25 – Eagle Raceway, 4/26 – U.S. 36 Raceway); John Carney II – 1 (5/26 – Lake Ozark Speedway);

Weather Related Cancellations: Devil’s Bowl Speedway (3/15 and 3/16); Williams Grove Speedway (5/3); Selinsgrove Speedway (5/4); Lakeside Speedway (5/9); I-30 Speedway (5/11)

