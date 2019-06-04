$1100 to Win Special Await United Rebel Sprint Series This Saturday Night!

By David Smith Jr.

Oberlin, Kansas – June 4, 2019 – The only trip into the state of Colorado takes place this coming Saturday night as the POWRi Lucas Oil United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing makes their annual appearance to El Paso County Speedway in Calhan, Colorado.

Rain has washed out three events thus far this season while Luke Cranston (2), Jake Martens and Jason Martin having taken home victories this 2019 race season.

Courtesy of Kevin Schramek with Schramek Landscaping is adding $500 to the purse with the extra $100 going to positions 1-5, making this a $1100-to-win event.

Twenty-two previous events have been held at El Paso County Speedway with Brian Hardman and Adam Trimble having won here four times. Other feature winners include Jake Bubak (3), Patrick Bourke (2), Smokey Fairbank, Blake Smith, Mike Hathaway, Clint Schubert, Mike Taylor, Mark Walinder, John Jacob, Coby Pearce and Zach Blurto. Blurton won this event last year.

Gates will open at 3:00 PM with race action slated for a 5:00 PM start time. Grandstand general admission is $15 while all seniors and military general admission tickets are $10. Kids ages 6-12 years of age is $5 general admission while ages 5 and under will be admitted into the grandstands for free.

More track information can be found on their official website www.bstpromotions.com/el-paso-county-raceway-calhan and by calling (720) 404-0400.

Information concerning the POWRi Lucas Oil URSS presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing can be found on their official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com and their facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series. Questions and inquiries can be addressed by calling URSS president Rick Salem (785) 475-7010.