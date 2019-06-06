KTJ Victorious in Gas City Sprints

From Linda Mansfield

Gas City,In- (6-5-19)-In the non-wing sprint car feature, Brady Bacon of Broken Arrow, Okla. led the first lap but Kevin Thomas Jr. of Avon, Ind. led the next 24 circuits around the quarter-mile clay oval to beat Bacon by 1.332 seconds.

Thomas had to withstand several restarts in the sprint car feature — four to be exact. Bacon tried the high and low grooves to pass him and was only 0.090 off Thomas’s fastest race lap, but he couldn’t make a pass stick around Thomas’s Hayward/Thomas Motorsports entry sponsored by Grainger.

Max Adams and Corey Smith got by Tim Creech working lap 24 to finish in third and fourth. Thomas Meseraull, who won the last three sprint car features at Gas City in another car, got by Creech on the last lap and placed fifth, and Creech hung on for sixth.

Non-Wing Sprint Heat 1 (8 laps, 5 transferred): 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Max Adams, 3. Cole Ketcham, 4. Sterling Cling, 5. Parker Fredrickson, 6. Anthony D’Alessio, 7. Korbyn Hayslett, 8. Dave Gross, 9. Scotty Weir.

Non-Wing Sprint Heat 2 (8 laps, 5 transferred): 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Kyle Robbins, 3. Clinton Boyles, 4. Brandon Rose, 5. Thomas Meseraull, 6. Tyler Hewitt, 7. Billy Cribbs, 8. Paul Dues.

Non-Wing Sprint Heat 3 (8 laps, 5 transferred): 1. Tim Creech, 2. Corey Smith, 3. Dustin Ingle, 4. Lee Underwood, 5. Brayden Clark, 6. Brad Greenup, 7. Adam Byrkett, 8. Gary Rooke.

Non-Wing Sprint B Main (10 laps, 5 transferred): 1. Korbyn Hayslett, 2. Tyler Hewitt, 3. Scotty Weir, 4. Brad Greenup, 5. Billy Cribbs, 6. Adam Byrkett, 7. Paul Dues, 8. Anthony D’Alessio, 9. Gary Rooke, 10. Dave Gross.

Non-Wing Sprint Feature (25 laps): 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Max Adams, 4. Corey Smith, 5. Thomas Meseraull, 6. Tim Creech, 7. Scotty Weir, 8. Lee Underwood, 9. Cole Ketcham, 10. Brandon Rose, 11. Dustin Ingle, 12. Tyler Hewitt, 13. Sterling Cling, 14. Brad Greenup, 15. Billy Cribbs, 16. Brayden Clark, 17. Korbyn Hayslett, 18. Clinton Boyles, 19. Parker Frederickson, 20. Kyle Robbins.