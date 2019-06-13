BAPS EASTERN STORM ROUND FALLS TO RAIN

York Haven, Pennsylvania (June 13, 2019)………Following overnight rains and ongoing precipitation throughout the morning, Thursday’s third round of Eastern Storm from BAPS Motor Speedway has been cancelled.

Up next for USAC’s tour of the east is Friday’s Silver Crown event at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa. On Saturday, Eastern Storm resumes with the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa. and on Sunday at New York’s Weedsport Speedway.

C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) leads the Eastern Storm standings. Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) won Tuesday’s opener at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, Pa. while Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, Okla.) claimed Wednesday’s race at Bridgeport Speedway in Swedesboro, N.J.