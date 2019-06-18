TBJ Promotions Officials Anticipating Stout Car Count During Midget Round Up July 5-6

Inside Line Promotions

OWASSO, Okla. (June 17, 2019) – The car count has steadily increased throughout the first three editions of the Midget Round Up.

With the original date of Memorial Day Weekend raining out, the rescheduled doubleheader on July 5-6 at Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan., has provided the opportunity for the midget car count to surpass 40 drivers.

Both the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget Series and the POWRi Lucas Oil RMMRA Series will attend the event, setting the stage for potentially the best event in the history of the TBJ Promotions show.

“We’ve had more than three dozen midget drivers each of the last two years so I would anticipate the car count will increase,” TBJ Promotions Founder Tony Bruce Jr. said. “The drivers have put on a great show each year and I think this year could be our best show ever.”

Andrew Felker is the current POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget Series points leader with Trey Marcham, Logan Seavey, Hank Davis and Cannon McIntosh rounding out the top five, respectively.

Keith Rauch is atop the POWRi Lucas Oil RMMRA Series championship standings with Zac Taylor only 15 points out of the lead. Mark Chisholm, Paul Babich and Bob Harr are all within 31 points of the top spot.

Winged ‘A’ Class micro sprints with the NOW600 Tel-Star Technologies Kansas Region will also compete both nights in addition to the midgets.

The front gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. each night.

Tickets are $20 for adults on July 5 and $15 on July 6. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get in free both nights.

There is limited reserved spectator parking at the track available. To purchase a spot, call 620-287-3695.

Additionally, TBJ Promotions would like to thank the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Burtis Motor Company, Mid-America Millwright, The Tunnel Car Wash, Johnson Septic Tank Services, Jax Sports Grille, Driven Midwest and Maupin’s Truck Service for their continued support of the event.

TBJ PROMOTIONS –

TBJ Promotions is in its 10th year of showcasing marquee events. The featured event in 2019 is the 4th annual Midget Round Up, which is July 5-6 at Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan. For more information, visit http://www.TBJPromotions.com.