USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINT BATTLE RESUMES AT VENTURA

By Lance Jennings

JUNE 18, 2019… After a schedule break, the USAC Western States Midgets will battle at Ventura Raceway, this Saturday, June 22nd. Promoted by Jim Naylor, the fourth point race is the first of four appearances at the 1/5-mile oval. Saturday’s event will also feature the VRA Dwarf Cars, VRA Senior Sprints, IMCA Modifieds, and Focus / WMR Midgets. The Pit Gates will open at Noon, the Front Gates will open at 3:00pm, and Racing at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America” is set for 5:30pm. For more information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– 2019 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet, COAST FABRICATION: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s, EXTREME: 3515-3030 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet), 3615-3030 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), FLOWMASTER: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135, SCHOENFELD: 14272535 *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS & DRAG LINK STRAPS ARE MANDATORY.

– USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at usaclicense.com.

Since May 24, 1986, 145 USAC Western States Midget events have been held at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Sleepy Tripp claimed the inaugural victory and leads all drivers with eighteen Ventura wins. At press time, Johnny Cofer holds the 1-lap qualifying record of 11.675 that was set on November 18, 1995. A complete series win list at Ventura is at the bottom of this release.

Entering the fourth point race, there have been two different winners. Making his first career start, Ben Worth won the season opener at Bakersfield on April 6th. Then, Liggett topped the April 20th debut at Merced and Santa Maria on April 27th.

After his second win of the campaign at Santa Maria, Austin Liggett (Tracy, CA) has a 29-point advantage over the competition. Racing the family owned Liggett’s #83 Excel Environmental Services / Liggett Trucking Spike, Liggett also has one heat race victory, three top-10 finishes, and 13 feature laps led to his credit. The rookie point leader and defending USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion will be looking to add Ventura to his win list.

Cory Elliott (Bakersfield, CA) ranks second in the championship point standings. Driving the family owned #11E Capital E Trucking / Nagel Earthworks Spike, Elliott led eight laps at Santa Maria before scoring fourth at the checkered flags. To date, the 2015 Rookie of the Year has posted two heat race victories and three top-10 finishes on the season. Cory has two career wins and will have his sights on his first triumph at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Shannon McQueen (Bakersfield, CA) is tied for third in the USAC Western Midget point chase. Piloting the McQueen Racing #7 Simpson Race Products / Lucas Oil Bullet, McQueen placed fifth in the Santa Maria feature. At press time, the 2012 Champion has three top-10 finishes and will be looking for her first win of the season.

Robert Dalby (Anaheim, CA) is tied with McQueen for third in the chase for the championship. Racing the family owned #4D R-D Spring & Stamping / Monster Seal Spike, Dalby earned the Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award and ran second to Austin Liggett at Santa Maria. To date, the young driver has posted two top-10 finishes and will have his sights on his first career win this Saturday night.

David Prickett (Fresno, CA) sits fifth in the Western States point standings. Piloting the Neverlift Motorsports’ #22Q Crysalli Artesian Water / Western Performance Spike, Prickett scored an eighth place finish on April 27th after starting twelfth. At press time, the 2012 Dirt Series Champion has one heat race victory, two hard charger awards, and three top-10 finishes to his credit. David will be looking to claim his first win of the season at Ventura.

While Liggett leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors, Ben Worth (Coalinga, CA), Jackson Dukes (Clovis, CA), Troy Morris III (Bakersfield, CA), Mike Leach Jr. (Orange, CA), and Ricky Lewis (Oxnard, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are C.J. Sarna, Marvin Mitchell, Randi Pankratz, Kyle Beilman, Cody Swanson, Dylan Ito, Jake Swanson, Michael Faccinto, “The Panda” Terry Nichols, Alex Schutte, “Fireball” Maria Cofer, Bryan Drollinger, and more.

Ventura Raceway is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California. Adult tickets are $15, Senior tickets (60 and older), Active Military tickets (ID Required), and Student tickets (with ID) are $11. Kids tickets (12 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks AMSOIL, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Butlerbuilt Professional Seat Systems, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloSports has USAC Western States Midget live videos and on demand coverage available for purchase at floracing.com.

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS: *1982-Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner, 2018-Michael Faccinto.

2019 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 2-Austin Liggett, 1-Ben Worth.

VENTURA USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 18-Sleepy Tripp, 13-Billy Boat, 8-Page Jones, 7-Garrett Hansen, 6-Ronnie Gardner, 6-Jimmy Sills, 5-Johnny Cofer, 5-Robby Flock, 5-Cory Kruseman, 4-Robert Dolacki, 4- P.J. Jones, 3-Jay Drake, 3-Robby Josett, 3-Chris Rahe, 3-Tony Stewart, 2-Tommy Astone, 2-Christopher Bell, 2-Tyler Brown, 2-Josh Ford, 2-Dennis Hart, 2-Johnathon Henry, 2-Brad Kuhn, 2-Frank Pedregon, 2-Jerome Rodela, 2-Chuck West, 1-Mike Appio, 1-Wayne Bennet, 1-Chad Boat, 1-Bobby Boone, 1-Mario Bringetto Jr., 1-Hank Butcher, 1-Keith Chrisco, 1-Kevin Doty, 1-Tony Elliott, 1-Nic Faas, 1-Stan Fox, 1-Russ Gamester, 1-Chuck Gurney, 1-Daryl Haugh, 1-Rick Hendrix, 1-A.J. Johnson, 1-Ryan Kaplan, 1-Josh Lakatos, 1-Kyle Larson, 1-Brad Loyet, 1-Carson Macedo, 1-Lealand McSpadden, 1-Matt Mitchell, 1-Steve Paden, 1-Rusty Rasmussen, 1-Keith Rauch, 1-Troy Rutherford, 1-Shane Scully, 1-Ron Shuman, 1-Bryan Stanfill, 1-Jake Swanson, 1-Tommy White.

2019 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINT STANDINGS: 1. Austin Liggett (R)-231, 2. Cory Elliott-202, 3. Shannon McQueen-173, -. Robert Dalby-173, 5. David Prickett-172, 6. C.J. Sarna-156, 7. Ben Worth (R)-144, 8. Marvin Mitchell-119, 9. Randi Pankratz-118, 10. Kyle Beilman-107, 11. Cody Swanson-105, 12. Dylan Ito-87, 13. Jackson Dukes (R)-85, 14. Shane Golobic-80, 15. Jake Swanson-78, 16. Tyler Edwards-74, 17. Michael Faccinto-73, –. Mitchel Moles-73, 19. Chase Stockon-72, 20. Mike Leach Jr. (R)-71.