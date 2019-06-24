NRA Sprint Cars Added to the Program Friday at Limaland

LIMA, Ohio (June 24, 2019) — Liamkand Motorsports Park announces Monday they would at the K&L Ready Mic National Racing Alliance Sprint Car Series to Family Fun Night this Friday June 28, 2019.

Along with the NRA Sprint Cars Limaland will have two bouncy houses for the kids along with giveaways. Before the program begins the race cars will be brought up close for all to see and enjoy. Special grandstand ticket prices this week are $10 for adults, $5 for young adults ages 11-15, and kids 10 and under are free.