Gressman Holds Off Ridenour for GLSS Victory at I-96

Great Lakes Super Sprints
I-96 Speedway
Lake Odessa, MI
Friday June 28, 2019
Feature: 1. 7C – Phil Gressman, 2. 11R – Chase Ridenour, 3. 49T – Gregg Dalman, 4. 85 – Dustin Daggett, 5. 28M – Connor Morrell, 6. 19J – Linden Jones, 7. 16W – Garrett Saunders, 8. 20A – Andy Chehowski, 9. 77 – Andrew Scheid, 10. 18 – Josh Shantz, 11. 27 – Brad Lamberson, 12. 10 – Kyle Poortenga, 13. 22 – Shawn Murray, 14. 18S – Michael Summers, 15. 27X – Jared Lamberson, 16. 8 – Justin Ward, 17. 91L – Alexis Adgate, 18. 24D – Danny Sams, 19. 7B – Trevor Berry