Thunderstorm Ends All Star Visit to Jacksonville

From Tyler Altmeyer

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (June 28, 2019) – With severe weather unleashing high winds and heavy downpours for nearly 90 minutes, Jacksonville Speedway, MOWA Sprint Car Series and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 officials were left with no choice but to cancel Friday’s ‘More At Exit 64 All Star Shootout’ at Jacksonville Speedway.

Track and Series officials will work together in finding a potential rain date. Any information regarding a rain date will be posted in the future.

Action will move to the Dirt Oval at Route 66 in Joliet on Saturday, June 29. Dubbed the ‘Summer Slash’ event, the All Star invasion will create a must-see weekend experience for all auto racing fans, as the evening program will coincide with NASCAR events at the nearby Chicagoland Speedway – located just across the highway. Tony Stewart’s All Stars will be joined by a rival sprint car series during their visit to Joliet, this time the Bumper-to-Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series.

Defending All Star champion and current Series win leader, Aaron Reutzel, is the most recent to find victory lane at Dirt Oval at Route 66, holding back a hard-charging Dave Blaney to earn the big money payday on June 30, 2018.

In addition, the ‘Summer Slash’ event at Route 66 will also feature the USAC National Midget Series.