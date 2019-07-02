Independence Day tradition continues at Placerville Speedway this Thursday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – July 1, 2019…The annual Freedom Fireworks event on Independence Day is always one of the biggest races of the season at Placerville Speedway and this Thursday night the tradition continues with point race number nine taking place at the quarter-mile.

This year’s Fourth of July spectacular features the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models and the Jay’s Mobile Welding & Fabricating Pure Stocks. The event will be capped off with a huge firework show to commemorate the holiday. We also have a special guest appearance/ meet and greet scheduled with professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Fame member Rikishi with Blackout Fight Gear.

“The Freedom Fireworks event is always a night that fans and race teams look forward to,” said Russell Motorsports Inc. President Scott Russell. “We invite everyone to come out, grab a cold beverage of your choice and take in a great night of racing, followed by an epic firework display. Motorsports and Independence Day have always gone hand in hand and Placerville Speedway is excited to continue that tradition this Thursday. All kids 11 and under also receive free admission during the night.”

Auburn’s Andy Forsberg goes into the Fourth of July event sitting atop the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Car standings, while Ray Trimble continues to lead the Ltd. Late Model points and Nick Baldwin holds the top spot with the Jay’s Mobile Welding & Fabricating Pure Stock standings. Following the most recent race Forsberg has stretched his lead out to 36-markers over Kalib Henry. Heading into Thursday Trimble maintains an 11-point advantage over Tyler Lightfoot and Baldwin leads Kevin Jinkerson by 12-digits.

The Freedom Fireworks showcase opens a busy stretch at the Placerville Speedway that will find the red clay bullring in action three more times during the month of July. Among those races will be the 16th annual Tribute to Al Hinds on July 13th and the 14th annual Mark Forni Classic on July 27th.

Adult tickets this Thursday July 4th will cost $20, while seniors 62 plus, military and juniors 12-17 will be $15. Children 11 and under are free! Tickets can be purchased online by clicking https://www.universe.com/events/2019-placerville-speedway-championship-points-race-9-freedom-fireworks-tickets-placerville-0BMLK9

In the event of a sellout pit passes can be purchased at the main gate or the pit gate.

The pit gate at Placerville Speedway will open at 2pm, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. A happy hour is offered from 4pm-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer stand. Drivers meeting will be held at 4:30pm, with cars on track for wheel packing at 5. Hot laps, qualifying and racing will follow. Live music will be performed from 4-6 in the grandstand midway.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for 2019 sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Thursday July 4: Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models and Jay’s Mobile Welding & Fabricating Pure Stocks | 4th of July Freedom Fireworks

Saturday July 13: Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Jay’s Mobile Welding & Fabricating Pure Stocks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association | 16th annual Tribute to Al Hinds

Saturday July 20: Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Jay’s Mobile Welding & Fabricating Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks, BCRA Midget Lites and Vintage Hard Tops

Saturday July 27: Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Jay’s Mobile Welding & Fabricating Pure Stocks and BCRA Midget Lites | 14th annual Mark Forni Classic