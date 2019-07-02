Jack Hewitt Classic This Wednesday at WRP

From WRP

WAYNESFIELD, OH. – There’s a lot of incentive on tap for the 11th Annual Jack Hewitt Classic presented by K&L Ready Mix, Helms and Son Excavating and Kistler Racing Products set to take place Wednesday, July 3 at Waynesfield Raceway Park. Besides the great pay-out for the FAST winged 410 sprints, Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) non-wing sprints and the K&L Ready Mix National Racing Alliance (NRA) Sprint Invaders (360 sprints), race promoter Shane Helms has incentives for drivers to race in more than one division.

The event honors racing legend and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame member Jack Hewitt, a Troy, Ohio native. Hewitt, who made a name for himself as an champion with the All Star Circuit of Champions, USAC Silver Crown Series and had wins with the World of Outlaws, USAC Sprints and Midgets and wins across the country, in winged and non-wing sprints, is known for his no-nonsense attitude and love of the sport. He also competed in the 1998 Indianapolis 500.

The FAST winged 410 sprint feature winner will take home $4,000 ($400 to start the A-main) while the NRA feature winner will claim $2,000 to win and the BOSS winner will take home $1,500. If one driver can win two out of the three A-mains there’s a $1,000 bonus. If a driver can win all three A-mains he or she will walk away with a $5,000 bonus. There’s also a $200 bonus for the highest finishing 305 sprint car in the 360 A-main! A driver has to compete in a different car in each class to be eligible.

“First and foremost I want to thank Kenny Clark and the employees at the Fremont Fence Company. We nearly pulled the plug on this event because the weather has put us so far behind on making improvements to the fencing in turns three and four. Fremont Fence came to the rescue. Despite trying to play catch-up with their business because of the weather, they committed crews to work Saturday and Sunday to get fencing improvements made so we can race this event. We have also added a lot of new seats at the track and the pit bleachers have been moved to the back stretch,” Helms said.

“I want to thank everyone for all the hard work and encouragement as we work to make improvements at Waynesfield,” Helms added.

The first event of 2019 at Waynesfield saw Justin Peck take the FAST win while Shawn Dancer claimed the NRA victory. Last year Lee Underwood claimed the Jack Hewitt Classic victory with the BOSS sprints.

Ticket prices for the Jack Hewitt Classic are $18 for adults (11 and up); $16 for senior citizens (62 and up); kids 10 and under are free and pit passes will be $35. Pit gates will open at 5 p.m., spectator gates at 6 p.m. with racing underway at 7:45 p.m.

For more information go to www.waynesfieldracewaypark.net, on Facebook by liking Waynesfield Raceway Park, or on Twitter by following @OfficialWRP.