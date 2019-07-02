Must See Sprints Ready To Get Back On Track

By Jacob Seelman

HOLLY, Mich. – The Must See Racing Sprint Car Series presented by Engine Pro will look to get its season back on track during the Firecracker Night of Speed at Birch Run Speedway and Event Center on Friday, July 5.

A slew of inclement weather has forced the postponement or cancellation of the last two Must See Racing events – at Berlin Raceway and Lake Erie (Pa.) Speedway, respectively – leaving the winged asphalt sprint car tour with only one event on the board heading into the month of July.

That event was all the way back on May 4 at Anderson (Ind.) Speedway, a 50-lap affair won by four-time defending series champion Jimmy McCune.

By virtue of that win, the 30th of his Must See Racing career, McCune leads the series point standings heading into Birch Run – where he won during the series debut at the four-tenths-mile oval in 2017.

However, for McCune to repeat his past success at Birch Run, he’ll have to best a deep roster of talent including National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Jeff Bloom; Michigan Motorsports Hall of Famer Jason Blonde; series veterans Tom Jewell, Jerry Caryer and Ike Beasley; and supermodified ace Charlie Schultz.

Anthony McCune – the eldest nephew of Jimmy McCune – is still seeking his first series victory, while Canadian Ryan Litt is looking to get his season righted after an engine issue at Anderson, as he chases his maiden Must See Racing championship.

Rookie talent expected to be in the field includes Florida’s Joe Liguori, North Carolina’s Ivan Shaver and Ohio teenager Jacob Dolinar, one of the younger nephews of Jimmy McCune.

With a stacked field planning to attend the Independence Day Weekend spectacular, Must See Racing President Jim Hanks is eager to see the series come out on top over Mother Nature this time out.

“We’ve certainly battled our share of weather issues through the first few months of the season, just like many series across the country, but we’re very excited to return to Birch Run Speedway next week and get The World’s Fastest Short Track Cars back on track where they belong,” said Hanks. “The track is one that has put on tremendous racing for us in the past and we look forward to returning there.”

In addition to the Must See Racing sprint cars, the Midwest Compact Touring Series, VROA modifieds and Birch Run Pure Stocks will also be on the racing card. The night will also include a fireworks show in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday.

Pit gates at Birch Run are scheduled to open at 2 p.m. on July 5, with hot laps starting at 4 p.m., qualifying beginning at 6 p.m. and racing kicking off promptly at 7:30 p.m.

A rain date of Saturday, July 6 has been established, if necessary.

For more information on Must See Racing, visit the series online at www.mustseeracing.com.