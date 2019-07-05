Siskiyou Golden Speedway To Open Up 2019 Speedweek Northwest On July 8th

By Ben Deatherage
Yreka, California- Speedweek Northwest is excited to return to Yreka, California, for the first time since 2017, on Monday, July 8th. Siskiyou Golden Speedway, unfortunately, was unable to open up last year’s speedweek due to the nearby wildfires and was the first time ever a race with the series had been canceled due to a natural disaster. The ¼-mile clay oval has been the opening leg of every Speedweek Northwest from 2014 to 2017 with exception of 2016.
Front Gates open at 5:00 PM, Qualifying at 5:30, and Racing starts at 6:00. Tickets are $15.00 for Adults, Seniors/Military $12.00, Kids (6-12) $10.00, and Children (5 & Under) are FREE. For more information be sure to visit the Siskiyou Golden Speedway Facebook page.
In four previous Speedweek Northwest events at SGS, there have been four different winners. Kyle Hirst, Colby Copeland, Mitchell Faccinto, and Justyn Cox have all parked it on the front stretch. Ironically, all four wins have been accumulated by California drivers.
If you can only make a race or two don’t worry as we have you covered with live streaming lap to lap coverage courtesy of Dirt Oval TV. As in the previous four Speedweeks it will be once again sanctioned by the Western Sprint Tour. For the latest news and information be sure and either visit the Western Sprint Tour Facebook page or the series website at http://www.cottagegrovespeedway.com/western-sprint-tour .
2019 Speedweek Northwest Schedule
Monday, July 8th-Siskiyou Motor Speedway-Yreka, California
Tuesday, July 9th-Coos Bay Speedway-Coos Bay, Oregon
Wednesday, July 10th-Willamette Speedway-Lebanon, Oregon
Thursday, July 11th-Sunset Speedway Park-Banks, Oregon
Friday, July 12th-Cottage Grove Speedway-Cottage Grove, Oregon
Saturday, July 13th-Cottage Grove Speedway-Cottage Grove, Oregon
Past Speedweek Northwest Results At Siskiyou Motor Speedway:
July 10th, 2017
A Feature: 1. 31C-Justyn Cox; 2. 37-Mitchell Faccinto; 3. 75-Sean Becker; 4. 7N-Zack Lynskey; 5. 8R-Kyle Hirst; 6. 33-Lucas Ashe; 7. 94-Steven Tiner; 8. 18-Tyler Seavey; 9. 16AUS-Daniel Keen; 10. 5V-Michael Keen; 11. 74-Michael Cunningham; 12. 69NZ-Jamie Duff; 13. 21W-Jake Wheeler; 14. 12-Jared Ridge; (DNS) 11-Roger Crockett, ; (DNS) 12J-John Clark
July 8th, 2016
A Feature: 1. 37-Mitchell Faccinto, ; 2. 8R-Trey Starks, ; 3. 64-Jonathan Allard, ; 4. 94-Steven Tiner, ; 5. 77-Kyle Hirst, ; 6. 12-Jared Ridge, ; 7. 51-Bricen James, ; 8. 9-Dustin Freitas, ; 9. 22-Garen Linder, ; 10. 21WR-Jake Wheeler, ; 11. 1B-Chelsea Blevins, ; 12. 26F-Shane Forte, ; 13. 42X-Herman Klein, ; 14. 5D-Patrick Dills, ; 15. 04-Todd Whipple, ; 16. 5-Brian Boswell, ; 17. 44NZ-Daniel Anderson
June 28th, 2015
A Feature: 1. 5V-Colby Copeland, ; 2. 77-Kyle Hirst, ; 3. 94-Steven Tiner, ; 4. 31C-Justyn Cox, ; 5. 75-Sean Becker, ; 6. 11-Roger Crockett, ; 7. 35-Dominic Scelzi, ; 8. 1R-Ryan Robinson, ; 9. 22-Garen Linder, ; 10. 45-Brent McGrath, ; 11. 72-Phil Dietz, ; 12. 55-Trey Starks, ; 13. 5D-Patrick Dills, ; 14. 11K-Michael Kofoid, ; 15. 96-Greg Hamilton, ; 16. 70-Raquel Ivie, ; 17. 3AU-Daniel Sayre, ; 18. 87-Kyler Barraza, ; 19. 29-Willie Croft, ; 20. 21-Colby Wiesz
June 29th, 2014
A Feature: 1. 77-Kyle Hirst; 2. 24-Rico Abreu; 3. 75-Sean Becker; 4. 71-Colin Baker; 5. 94-Steven Tiner; 6. 22M-Mason Moore; 7. 3-J.J. Hickle; 8. 9R-Reece Goetz; 9. 37-Mitchell Faccinto; 10. 22-Garen Linder; 11. 55-Trey Starks; 12. 68-Rob Held; 13. 49-Mike Monahan; 14. 96-Greg Hamilton; 15. 5H-Chase Johnson; 16. 44-Kelly Miller; 17. 72-Phil Dietz; 18. 01-Andy Forsberg; 19. 16-Nick Tomlinson; 20. 26F-Shane Forte
Former Speedweek Northwest Champions:
2018- D.J. Netto
2017-Justyn Cox
2016- Trey Starks
2015- Colby Copeland
2014- Kyle Hirst
2013- Roger Crockett
2012- Mitch Olson
2011- Kyle Larson
2010- Roger Crockett
2009- Jesse Hockett
2008- Roger Crockett
2007- Shane Stewart
2006- Steve Kent
2005- Brent Kaeding
2004- Brent Kaeding
2003- Roger Crockett
2002- Steve Kent
2001- Steve Kent
2000- Steve Kent
1999- Brad Furr
1998- Bud Kaeding
All-Time Speedweek Northwest Win List (1998-Present):
Roger Crockett-23
Steve Kent-13
Brent Kaeding-10
Kyle Hirst-6
Shane Stewart
Brad Furr-5
Travis Rilat
Justyn Cox-4
Kyle Hirst
Wayne Johnson
Colby Copeland- 3
Jesse Hockett
Rick Fauver-2
Danny Horner
Jason Johnson
Michael Kofoid
Jason Solwold
Shawna Wilskey
Rico Abreu-1
Jonathon Allard
Colin Baker
Jayme Barnes
Seth Bergman
Jay Cole
Willie Croft
Cory Eliason
Mitchell Faccinto
Logan Forler
Travis Jacobson
Bud Kaeding
Kasey Kahne
Kyle Larson
Danny Lasoski
D.J. Netto
Mitch Olson
Jason Sides
Cam Smith
Trey Starks
Steven Tiner
Henry Van Dam
Former Western Sprint Tour Champions:
2015- Trey Starks
2016-Trey Starks
2017-Justyn Cox
2018- D.J. Netto