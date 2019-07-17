Bell Helmets Expands Partnership with Knoxville Raceway

From Kendra Jacobs

KNOXVILLE, IOWA (July 16, 2019) — Bell Helmets, the world’s leading manufacturer of state-of-the-art head protection for both professional and amateur motorsports drivers, will be the title sponsor of the 2019 Bell Helmets Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank at Knoxville Raceway. Bell Helmets became the “Official Helmet of Knoxville Raceway” in 2018, protecting the Sprint Car Capital of the World’s flagmen, safety crew and four-wheeler drivers.

The Bell Helmets Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank was created in 2011 to honor Knoxville Raceway’s legendary track promoter Ralph Capitani.

“Bell Helmets is proud to sponsor an event honoring the legendary Ralph Capitani”, said Bell Racing USA President Kyle Kietzmann. “Ralph’s leadership and vision helped transform Knoxville Raceway into the nation’s premier sprint car facility treasured by race fans and racers from around the world.”

“The passion that Ralph Capitani had for this sport and this race track is mirrored by the passion Bell Helmets has for the sport and driver safety,” said Kendra Jacobs, Director of Marketing at Knoxville Raceway. “They’re a perfect fit for this event and we’re proud of the safety innovations they bring to the drivers who race here, and our flagmen, safety crew and four-wheeler operators.”

The annual 410 winged sprint car race is held the first Sunday of August and is the drivers’ final attempt to fine tune their car before the prestigious NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Store on August 7-10.

Tickets for the Bell Helmets Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank are available at here or by calling the Knoxville Raceway ticket office at 641-842-5431. Tickets start at $20 for adults, $15 for teens and $10 for children 12 and under. Reserved seating is available. KRCO, the charitable organization that promotes driver and team safety, will host a fundraising racing trivia contest in the track’s Peace Tree Beer Garden at 2 p.m., local time.

About Bell Racing USA: Bell Racing Helmets is the world’s leading manufacturer of state-of-the-art head protection designed for professional and amateur drivers competing in the sport of auto racing. The Bell name in synonymous with safety, innovation, performance and engineering excellence. Bell helmets have been worn and trusted by more champions, in all forms of racing, than any other brand. Further information about Bell Racing is available at

www.bellracing.com.

About Knoxville Raceway: Located on the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville, Iowa, Knoxville Raceway is a 1/2-mile dirt track that hosts winged 410, 360 and Pro Sprint sprint car racing nearly every Saturday night from April to September. The “Sprint Car Capital of the World” also hosts the Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Store, sprint car racing’s most prestigious event, as well as the Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals presented by Weld Racing, the My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank and the BRANDT Professional Agriculture Corn Belt Nationals. Knoxville Raceway is the third-largest outdoor stadium in Iowa with 20,322 seats and 32 VIP suites.