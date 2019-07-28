Gio Scelzi is Youngest 410 Knoxville Winner with All Star Drubbing!

From Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 27, 2019) – Gio Scelzi, who was already the youngest ever winner with the World of Outlaws and at Williams Grove Speedway, added the Knoxville Raceway to his list on Saturday. At 17 years and eight months, he became the track’s youngest winner with a $5,000 triumph with the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions on Weiler Night. The win came aboard Bernie Stuebgen’s Indy Race Parts #71, and came six days earlier than the late Danny Young’s previous record victory in 1988. Cory Eliason topped a non-stop 360 feature event to record his first ever win at the Knoxville Raceway aboard the Rudeen Racing #26. It was the second win in as many years for the Rudeen team on this night. Joey Saldana captured the 360 win here a year ago.

Before a lap could be completed in the 25-lap All Star main event, Shane Golobic came to a stop in turn two after contacting the wall. Brock Zearfoss also went to the work area. On the second try, a number of cars stacked up in turn two, with Matt Juhl and Thomas Kennedy getting upside down. Both walked away.

The event would go non-stop from there, with Kerry Madsen leading early over Scelzi and Brian Brown. Brown used the low side to motor by Scelzi, but the youngster battled back by, cruising on the cushion.

Madsen entered lapped traffic on the seventh circuit, and Scelzi began reeling him in. He made his winning pass on lap ten, and never looked back. Cory Eliason was on the move as welll, gaining a top five standing early and passing Terry McCarl for fourth on lap 14. Up front, Scelzi extended his lead ahead of Madsen and Brown.

Scelzi would lap up to ninth place and finish 7.8 seconds ahead of Madsen at the finish. Brown chased the lead pair, ahead of Eliason and Aaron Reutzel. Terry McCarl, Parker Price-Miller, James McFadden, Austin McCarl and Rico Abreu rounded out the top ten. Brown was the overall quick qualifier, while Scelzi, Davey Heskin, Terry McCarl, Price-Miller and McFadden won heats. Madsen and Scelzi won the Dashes, while Gerard McIntyre Jr. claimed the C, and Wayne Johnson took the B. Justin Henderson flipped in his heat race but was uninjured.

“That’s pretty cool,” said Scelzi of being the youngest to win at Knoxville. “I couldn’t have done it any later! This is cool. This place is unique. I couldn’t have picked a better time to do it than before Nationals. It’s a dream come true to win here. The lapped traffic went my way, and I kept pushing. I looked at the scoreboard with three to go, and really hoped there wasn’t a slider coming. When you have two guys like Kerry and Brian, and even Cory, you have to go as hard as you can for 25 laps.”

“We got a good start,” said Madsen. “We just weren’t quite good enough. Gio deserved to win. Congrats to him and Bernie. It was a good finish, and being on the podium was a good night. The team has really been putting in the hours. We’ve got the Cappy (August 4) yet, and we’ll keep working.”

“That was a whipping there,” said Brown. “Gio is a hell of a racecar driver. He did a phenomenal job. I messed around down there on the bottom. I thought I maybe should have been up quicker. My hat’s off to Bernie and his whole team. We were good all night long, just not good enough to win.”

An entertaining 18-lap 360 feature began with Travis Rilat leading Carson McCarl and Sammy Swindell early. Cory Eliason was moving forward, and passed Sammy by lap three for third. He took second from McCarl the next time around, and tried reeling in the leader.

Gio Scelzi was showing signs of things to come, climbing from his 18th starting spot to eighth by lap five. Up front, Eliason was battling Rilat for the point, as the two went back and forth. Finally, Eliason wrestled the lead away on lap seven. Swindell continued moving up as well, garnering third from McCarl on lap seven.

Eight-time track champ Clint Garner looked like he would be a contender when he passed McCarl for fourth on lap ten. He would slow and exit immediately after, however, ending his run. Scelzi kept his charge going as he also passed McCarl for fourth. Swindell grabbed second from Rilat with five to go, while Scelzi followed him into the show position on lap 15.

Eliason’s first ever win here came ahead of Sammy Swindell, Scelzi, Rilat and Jeff Swindell. McCarl, Davey Heskin, Ryan Giles, Aaron Reutzel (who started 19th) and 21st starter Jon Agan completed the top ten. Giles and Scelzi set quick time in their respective groups, while heats were taken by McKenna Haase, Agan, Heskin, Josh Higday, Alex Hill and Jamie Ball. Agan and Joe Beaver won the B mains.

“My car was a Cadillac tonight,” said Eliason in Victory Lane. “My hat’s off to my guys. It’s a been a long week. I thought I was going to be the one falling out of the seat early.”

410 RESULTS

Time Trials Group #1 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 71, Gio Scelzi, Fresno, CA (5), 15.531; 2. 70, Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, PA (3), 15.567; 3. 13, Paul McMahan, Nashville, TN (6), 15.589; 4. 7, Craig Dollansky, Elk River, MN (2), 15.817; 5. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (4), 15.830; 6. 99, Skylar Gee, Leduc, ALB, Can. (1), 15.854; 7. 5H, Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN (9), 15.912; 8. 33M, Mason Daniel, Springville, CA (7), 15.992; 9. 14M, Marcus Dumesny, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (10), 16.063; 10. 75, Glen Saville, Razorback, NSW, Aust (8), 16.139

Time Trial Group #2 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (3), 15.650; 2. 17, Josh Baughman, Odessa, TX (6), 15.748; 3. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (9), 15.800; 4. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (2), 15.827; 5. 21K, Thomas Kennedy, Winnipeg, MB, Can. (10), 15.861; 6. 70X, Justin Peck, Monrovia, IN (5), 15.972; 7. W20, Greg Wilson, Benton Ridge, OH (8), 16.246; 8. 15, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (7), 16.398; 9. 40, George Hobaugh Jr., Chicora, PA (1), 16.771; 10. 1AJ, Trevor Mell, Harwood, ND (4), 17.627

Time Trial Group #3 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 4, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (2), 15.598; 2. 26, Cory Eliason, Selma, CA (6), 15.724; 3. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX (3), 15.758; 4. 55, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (8), 15.911; 5. 07, Gerard McIntyre Jr., New Oxford, PA (1), 15.913; 6. 14, Tony Stewart, Columbus, IN (10), 15.962; 7. 17W, Shane Golobic, Fremont, CA (7), 16.019; 8. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (9), 16.148; 9. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA (5), 16.762; 10. 19, Bob Weuve, Newton, IA (4), 16.780

Time Trial Group #4 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (9), 15.498; 2. 2M, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (4), 15.614; 3. 11, Dale Blaney, Hartford, OH (3), 15.618; 4. 71P, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN (7), 15.653; 5. 2C, Wayne Johnson, Tuttle, OK (2), 15.811; 6. 44S, Trey Starks, Puyallup, WA (6), 16.051; 7. 7S, Jeff Swindell, Bartlett, TN (5), 16.081; 8. 1, Travis Rilat, Heath, TX (8), 16.204; 9. 85, Chase Wanner, Batavia, IA (1), 16.855

Time Trial Group #5 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (8), 15.441; 2. 24, Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA (7), 15.746; 3. 2KS, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (2), 15.873; 4. 9, James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust. (6), 15.917; 5. 7X, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (3), 15.922; 6. 83, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (1), 15.986; 7. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (5), 16.143; 8. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (4), 16.165; 9. 2AU, Andrew Schuerle, Toowoomba, QLD, Aust. (9), 16.506

Overall Time Trial Results ($100 from OpenWheel101.com): 1. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO, 15.441; 2. 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX, 15.498; 3. 71, Gio Scelzi, Fresno, CA, 15.531; 4. 70, Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, PA, 15.567; 5. 13, Paul McMahan, Nashville, TN, 15.589; 6. 4, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 15.598; 7. 2M, Kerry Madsen, St. Marys, NSW, Aust., 15.614; 8. 11, Dale Blaney, Hartford, OH, 15.618; 9. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA, 15.65; 10. 71P, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN, 15.653; 11. 26, Cory Eliason, Selma, CA, 15.724; 12. 24, Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA, 15.746; 13. 17, Josh Baughman, Odessa, TX, 15.748; 14. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX, 15.758; 15. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN, 15.800; 16. 2C, Wayne Johnson, Tuttle, OK, 15.811; 17. 7, Craig Dollansky, Elk River, MN, 15.817; 18. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 15.827; 19. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 15.830; 20. 99, Skylar Gee, Leduc, ALB, Can., 15.854; 21. 21K, Thomas Kennedy, Winnipeg, MB, Can., 15.861; 22. 2KS, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 15.873; 23. 55, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust., 15.911; 24. 5H, Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN, 15.912; 25. 07, Gerard McIntyre Jr., New Oxford, PA, 15.914; 26. 9, James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust., 15.917; 27. 7X, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD, 15.922; 28. 14, Tony Stewart, Columbus, IN, 15.962; 29. 70X, Justin Peck, Monrovia, IN, 15.972; 30. 83, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust., 15.986; 31. 33M, Mason Daniel, Springville, CA, 15.992; 32. 17W, Shane Golobic, Fremont, CA, 16.019; 33. 44S, Trey Starks, Puyallup, WA, 16.051; 34. 14M, Marcus Dumesny, Sydney, NSW, Aust., 16.063; 35. 7S, Jeff Swindell, Bartlett, TN, 16.081; 36. 75, Glen Saville, Razorback, NSW, Aust., 16.139; 37. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 16.143; 38. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 16.148; 39. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD, 16.165; 40. 1, Travis Rilat, Heath, TX, 16.204; 41. W20, Greg Wilson, Benton Ridge, OH, 16.246; 42. 15, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA, 16.398; 43. 2AU, Andrew Schuerle, Toowoomba, QLD, Aust., 16.506; 44. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA, 16.762; 45. 40, George Hobaugh Jr., Chicora, PA, 16.771; 46. 19, Bob Weuve, Newton, IA, 16.780; 47. 85, Chase Wanner, Batavia, IA, 16.855; 48. 1AJ, Trevor Mell, Harwood, ND, 17.627.

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Gio Scelzi (4); 2. Craig Dollansky (1); 3. Paul McMahan (2); 4. Chris Martin (5) / 5. Skylar Gee (6); 6. Marcus Dumesny (9); 7. Glen Saville (10); 8. Brock Zearfoss (3); 9. Mason Daniel (8); 10. Spencer Bayston (7)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:14.0: 1. Davey Heskin (2); 2. Josh Schneiderman (1); 3. Josh Baughman (3); 4. Thomas Kennedy (5) / 5. AJ Moeller (4); 6. Greg Wilson (7); 7. Justin Peck (6); 8. Bobby Mincer (8); 9. George Hobaugh Jr. (9); 10. Trevor Mell (10)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:14.8: 1. Terry McCarl (4); 2. Cory Eliason (3); 3. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (2); 4. Brooke Tatnell (1) / 5. Shane Golobic (7); 6. Tasker Phillips (8); 7. Tony Stewart (6); 8. Gerard McIntyre Jr. (5); 9. Joe Simbro (9); 10. Bob Weuve (10)

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:13.7: 1. Parker Price-Miller (1); 2. Kerry Madsen (3); 3. Dale Blaney (2); 4. Aaron Reutzel (4); 5. Wayne Johnson (5); 6. Jeff Swindell (7); 7. Trey Starks (6); 8. Travis Rilat (8); 9. Chase Wanner (9)

Heat five (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. James McFadden (1); 2. Brian Brown (4); 3. Austin McCarl (2); 4. Rico Abreu (3); 5. Matt Juhl (8); 6. Sawyer Phillips (7); 7. Lynton Jeffrey (6); 8. Justin Henderson (5) DNS – Andrew Schuerle

C main (started), 10 Laps, NT: 1. Gerard McIntyre Jr. (1); 2. Travis Rilat (2) / 3. Mason Daniel (4); 4. Bobby Mincer (3); 5. Bob Weuve (10); 6. Andrew Schuerle (5); 7. Joe Simbro (6); 8. Chase Wanner (8); 9. George Hobaugh Jr. (7); 10. Trevor Mell (12) DNS – Justin Henderson, Spencer Bayston

Dash one (started), 4 Laps, 1:05.8: 1. Kerry Madsen (1); 2. Cory Eliason (2); 3. Terry McCarl (3); 4. Josh Schneiderman (4); 5. Craig Dollansky (6); 6. Davey Heskin (5)

Dash two (started), 4 Laps, 1:06.8: 1. Gio Scelzi (1); 2. Brian Brown (3); 3. James McFadden (2); 4. Parker Price-Miller (4); 5. Aaron Reutzel (5); 6. Paul McMahan (6)

B main (started), 12 Laps, NT: 1. Wayne Johnson (3); 2. Shane Golobic (5); 3. Jeff Swindell (8); 4. Matt Juhl (6) / 5. Brock Zearfoss (1); 6. Trey Starks (15); 7. Tony Stewart (12); 8. Lynton Jeffrey (14); 9. Skylar Gee (4); 10. Justin Peck (13); 11. Travis Rilat (18); 12. Sawyer Phillips (9); 13. Glen Saville (16); 14. Gerard McIntyre Jr. (17); 15. AJ Moeller (2); 16. Greg Wilson (11); 17. Marcus Dumesny (7); 18. Tasker Phillips (10)

A main (started), 25 Laps, 9:23.6: 1. Gio Scelzi (2); 2. Kerry Madsen (1); 3. Brian Brown (4); 4. Cory Eliason (3); 5. Aaron Reutzel (10); 6. Terry McCarl (5); 7. Parker Price-Miller (8); 8. James McFadden (6); 9. Austin McCarl (16); 10. Rico Abreu (17); 11. Josh Schneiderman (7); 12. Brooke Tatnell (20); 13. Paul McMahan (12); 14. Dale Blaney (13); 15. Wayne Johnson (21); 16. Shane Golobic (22); 17. Craig Dollansky (9); 18. Gerard McIntyre Jr. (26, prov.); 19. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (15); 20. Chris Martin (18); 21. Josh Baughman (14); 22. Davey Heskin (11); 23. Jeff Swindell (23); 24. Brock Zearfoss (25, prov.); 25. Thomas Kennedy (19); 26. Matt Juhl (24). Lap Leaders: K. Madsen 1-9, G. Scelzi 10-25. Hard-charger: Tatnell.

360 Results

Time Trial Group #1 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 9, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (1), 16.376; 2. 1, Travis Rilat, Heath, TX (5), 16.381; 3. 11X, Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN (9), 16.448; 4. 70, Calvin Landis, Knoxville, IA (11), 16.490; 5. 71P, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN (17), 16.620; 6. 88, Scottie McDonald, Porter, TX (18), 16.736; 7. 75AU, Kyle Bellm, Nixa, MO (19), 16.742; 8. 2C, Wayne Johnson, Tuttle, OK (23), 16.747; 9. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (22), 16.754; 10. 76, Brad Comegys, Bondurant, IA (16), 16.754; 11. 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (4), 16.758; 12. 15, Christian Bowman, Altoona, IA (12), 16.837; 13. 55, McKenna Haase, Des Moines, IA (2), 16.865; 14. 4, Jon Agan, Knoxville, IA (6), 16.870; 15. 19, Rob Weuve, Oakland Acres, IA (10), 16.912; 16. 2X, Tucker Doughty, Sunnyvale, TX (25), 16.948; 17. 24N, Nathan Mills, Bondurant, IA (14), 16.971; 18. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (7), 17.053; 19. 64C, Casey Greubel, Lacona, IA (13), 17.261; 20. 1CB, Chelsea Blevins, Janesville, CA (15), 17.307; 21. 67, Jon Hughes, Knoxville, IA (24), 17.520; 22. 3C, Robert Converse, Battle Creek, MI (8), NT; 23. 14, Jordon Mallett, Greenbrier, AR (26), NT; DQ (Tire) 28, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Au (3); DQ (Light at Scales) B29, Adam Mason, Knoxville, IA (21); DQ (Tire) 8L, Tom Lenz, Marion, IA (20).

Time Trial Group #2 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 71, Gio Scelzi, Fresno, CA (20), 16.371; 2. 26, Cory Eliason, Selma, CA (7), 16.452; 3. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (23), 16.572; 4. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (2), 16.637; 5. 2M, Matt Moro, Polk City, IA (18), 16.688; 6. 18, Ryan Roberts, Aurora, NE (25), 16.698; 7. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (9), 16.730; 8. 94, Jeff Swindell, Bartlett, TN (3), 16.734; 9. 95, Matt Covington, Glenpool, OK (15), 16.837; 10. 81E, Eric Bridger, Winterset, IA (10), 16.853; 11. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (14), 16.860; 12. 83, Rob Kubli, Milo, IA (13), 16.866; 13. 35, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA (12), 16.881; 14. 3, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO (11), 16.899; 15. 5J, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (21), 16.899; 16. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (5), 16.924; 17. 77X, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Ca (19), 16.971; 18. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA (4), 16.979; 19. 66, Ricky Montgomery, Lakewood, CO (8), 17.023; 20. 74, Brodie Tulloch, Brisbane, QLD, Aust. (1), 17.064; 21. 17W, Harli White, Lindsay, OK (16), 17.094; 22. 22K, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD (24), 17.306; 23. 35L, Cody Ledger, Omaha, NE (22), 17.473; 24. 11B, Ben Woods, Newton, IA (17), 17.514; 25. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (6), 17.427.

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, 2:00.3: 1. McKenna Haase (2); 2. Tucker Doughty (1); 3. Kyle Bellm (4); 4. Ryan Giles (6); 5. Calvin Landis (5); 6. Brad Comegys (3); 7. Tom Lenz (8); 8. Casey Greubel (7) DNS – Jordon Mallett

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, 1:59.3: 1. Jon Agan (2); 2. Aaron Reutzel (3); 3. Wayne Johnson (4); 4. Travis Rilat (6); 5. Parker Price-Miller (5); 6. Nathan Mills (1); 7. Chelsea Blevins (7) DNS – Robert Converse, Scott Bogucki

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, 2:02.5: 1. Davey Heskin (4); 2. Alan Zoutte (1); 3. Sammy Swindell (6); 4. Christian Bowman (3); 5. Scottie McDonald (5); 6. Rob Weuve (2); 7. Adam Mason (8); 8. Jon Hughes (7)

Heat four (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. Josh Higday (2); 2. Carson McCarl (5); 3. Ryan Leavitt (1); 4. Sawyer Phillips (4); 5. Ricky Montgomery (7); 6. Eric Bridger (3); 7. Kaleb Johnson (8); 8. John Anderson (9); 9. Gio Scelzi (6)

Heat five (started), 7 Laps, 2:01.5: 1. Alex Hill (1); 2. Jeff Swindell (4); 3. Cory Eliason (6); 4. Joe Beaver (3); 5. Ayrton Gennetten (2); 6. Matt Moro (5); 7. Cody Ledger (8); 8. Brodie Tulloch (7)

Heat six (started), 7 Laps, 2:02.3: 1. Jamie Ball (2); 2. Clint Garner (6); 3. Matt Covington (4); 4. Kelby Watt (1); 5. Ryan Roberts (5); 6. Rob Kubli (3); 7. Harli White (7); 8. Ben Woods (8)

B main one (started), 10 Laps, 3:03.0: 1. Jon Agan (4); 2. McKenna Haase (3) / 3. Christian Bowman (2); 4. Brad Comegys (1); 5. Rob Weuve (5); 6. Tom Lenz (13); 7. Nathan Mills (7); 8. Chelsea Blevins (10); 9. Jon Hughes (11); 10. Casey Greubel (9); 11. Adam Mason (12); 12. Tucker Doughty (6); 13. Alan Zoutte (8) DNS – Jordon Mallett, Scott Bogucki, Robert Converse

B main two (started), 10 Laps, 3:02.1: 1. Joe Beaver (2); 2. Jamie Ball (5) / 3. Ayrton Gennetten (4); 4. Kelby Watt (8); 5. Ryan Leavitt (6); 6. Eric Bridger (1); 7. Harli White (11); 8. Alex Hill (7); 9. Ricky Montgomery (9); 10. Rob Kubli (3); 11. Brodie Tulloch (10); 12. Ben Woods (12); 13. John Anderson (13) DNS – Kaleb Johnson, Cody Ledger

A main (started), 18 Laps, 5:32.8: 1. Cory Eliason (3); 2. Sammy Swindell (4); 3. Gio Scelzi (18); 4. Travis Rilat (2); 5. Jeff Swindell (8); 6. Carson McCarl (1); 7. Davey Heskin (7); 8. Ryan Giles (6); 9. Aaron Reutzel (19); 10. Jon Agan (21); 11. Joe Beaver (22); 12. Kyle Bellm (11); 13. Parker Price-Miller (13); 14. Sawyer Phillips (10); 15. Calvin Landis (9); 16. McKenna Haase (23); 17. Matt Moro (16); 18. Ryan Roberts (12); 19. Josh Higday (20); 20. Scottie McDonald (17); 21. Clint Garner (5); 22. Wayne Johnson (15); 23. Matt Covington (14); 24. Jamie Ball (24). Lap Leaders: Rilat 1-6, Eliason 7-18. Hard-charger: G. Scelzi.