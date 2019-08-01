Thompson Rebounds for ISCS Series Victory at Cottage Grove Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. (July 31, 2019) – Tyler Thompson captured his fifth feature triumph of the season last Saturday during an ISCS Series event at Cottage Grove Speedway.

It was a great ending to a busy two-day weekend that nearly resulted in a pair of victories.

The action began on Friday at Willamette Speedway in Lebanon, Ore., where Thompson set quick time during his group’s qualifying session before he charged from sixth to win a heat race. He redrew the No. 6 to line up on the outside of the third row for the A Main.

“We had a lot of speed and we had a good run going,” he said. “We had a good battle for the lead and just got tangled up toward the end in a racing deal. With five laps to go I threw a slider. Another driver got a good run and we got together. I just think that’s one of the best times he got through turns one and two. It was too late for me to notice that. I threw a slider that I thought was going to clear and we ended up making contact.”

The late-race incident resulted in a DNF for Thompson, who was credited with a 14th-place finish.

The speed continued to show on Saturday at his home track, where Thompson set quick time during his group’s qualifying session to open the night at Cottage Grove Speedway. He then powered from sixth to second place in a heat race before redrawing the No. 3 to start the A Main third.

“It was another good night,” he said. “We were able to get the lead fairly early. We got passed for the lead, but we were able to cross it back over. He threw a slider on me in turns three and four. I crossed it over. He had the lead at the flagstand, but I had the preferred line at the bottom of turns one and two. We were able to pull away from there.”

Thompson is looking for similar success this weekend at Cottage Grove Speedway, which hosts a Summer Thunder Sprint Series doubleheader on Friday and Saturday. Thompson leads the 360ci winged sprint car championship standings at the track with only three races remaining this year.

QUICK RESULTS –

July 26 – Willamette Speedway in Lebanon, Ore. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (6); Feature: 14 (6).

July 27 – Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Ore. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 2 (6); Feature: 1 (3).

SEASON STATS –

22 races, 5 wins, 12 top fives, 16 top 10s, 19 top 15s, 19 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Ore., with the Summer Thunder Sprint Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tylerthompsonracing/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TylerThompsonRacing/

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Kevin Journey

“I can’t thank the Journey Family enough for letting us borrow an engine last weekend,” Thompson said. “They’ve always been there to help us keep racing and we appreciate it.”

Thompson would also like to thank J&K Auto Repair, Sam Crum and Son Trucking, Ed Glazier at Auto-Chlor Systems, BC Motorsports, Action Rent-All, IBEW 280, Northwest Solvents and Supply, Double R Powder Coating, James Gang Pizza, Bunce Equipment and Rocket Designs for their continued support.