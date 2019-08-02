Just a Week Remains to Win Brand New 2019 Corvette ZO6 Through the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, August 2, 2019 – The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum is excited that they’ll be handing out a brand new 2019 Torch Red Chevrolet Corvette ZO6, but time to enter the sweepstakes is dwindling! You have until 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 10 to purchase your chance at this last production front-engine Corvette! You can enter the contest at www.WinAZO6Corvette.com or by calling the non-profit museum at 1-800-874-4488. All proceeds benefit the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa. The winner need not be present to win.

The museum is also proud that we have reached our original goal of $150,000, but of course, every additional dollar raised helps the non-profit museum!

The 2019 Corvette ZO6 is equipped with: a LT4 6.2L supercharged V8, a seven-speed manual transmission with active rev matching, ZO6 pearl nickel painted aluminum wheels, heads-up color display on the dash, and more options than there’s room to list! It also comes with an adrenaline red interior and can be viewed at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa inside the museum until the drawing on Saturday, August 10, during the 59th Annual Knoxville Nationals.

Says museum executive director Bob Baker, “We are thrilled to offer this sweepstakes! One of our supporters will walk away with a brand new 2019 Torch Red Corvette ZO6! We are always looking for new ways to support the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, and this has been a big hit both for us and for our supporters. On Saturday night of the Knoxville Nationals, someone will be awarded with a brand new Corvette! To get an up close look at the car, just stop by the museum as it is now being displayed in our window!”

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com!

