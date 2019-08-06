Hunt Series Returns to Placerville Speedway Saturday Night

Peterson Media

Back in April fans were left abuzz after a sensational battle between Jake Morgan and Shawn Jones. The duo ran wheel to wheel battling for the top spot in dense traffic, with Morgan ultimately using traffic to his advantage to seal the victory.

In the three races since that first trip to Placerville Speedway, Morgan has since picked up another victory, and Jones has picked up two himself and sits atop the point standings as the series makes its return trip to the bullring.

Aside from Jones and Morgan leading the field into action this weekend, other drivers expected include Terry Schank, Jr, Cody Spencer, Scott Chapeta, Troy DeGation, Ryon Siverling, Tim Sherman, Jr, Matt Stewart, Boy Moniz, and a host of others.

A ‘Back to School’ giveaway courtesy of C&H Veteran Enterprises will be taking place on Saturday night. Following the Frisbee toss during opening ceremonies that will be signed by various drivers, the young fans that have the Frisbees for the three heat race winner’s will take home a back pack filled with school supplies as Summer comes to an end. The driver who wins the feature event will also hand out a backpack to the young fan who has their Frisbee as well.

2019 Schedule

Aug. 10- Placerville Speedway

Aug. 17- Petaluma Speedway (Soares Classic)

Aug. 23- Stockton Dirt Track (KWS/NARC)

Aug. 24- Stockton Dirt Track (KWS/NARC)

Nov. 1- Stockton Dirt Track (Open 360’s)

Nov. 9- Marysville Raceway

WINNERS: Jake Morgan (April 6th, Placerville Speedway), Jake Morgan (June 22nd, Stockton Dirt Track), Shawn Jones (July 6th, Stockton Dirt Track), Shawn Jones (July 20th, Merced Speedway).

JOE HUNT MAGNETOS WINGLESS SERIES- Joe Hunt Magnetos’ Roger Gleason brought the traveling concept to non-wing sprint cars by popular demand in 2010. Over the years, the Joe Hunt Magnetos Sprint Car Series has ran a limited schedule at select tracks around the state. After running under the leadership of Prentice Motorsports Group and Glad Enterprises from 2016-2018, 2019 see’s Gleason come back aboard as the series embarks on an 11 race schedule at six different venues.