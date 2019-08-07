Starks Stuns With First Career Knoxville Raceway Victory

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 7, 2019) — Trey Starks has traveled from his home in Poyallup, Washington to Knoxville, Iowa all summer to race at Knoxville Raceway without a victory. That winless streak ended in a big way for Starks on Wednesday after winning the BRANDT Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night preliminary feature. Straks passed Mark Dobmeier for the lead on lap five and held of James McFadden through lapped traffic in the closing laps for the victory.

For Starks the win seemed to be as much relief as joy after traveling to Iowa every week from the west coast along with one of his car owners, Jeff McCall that would travel every week to Knoxville from North Carolina.

“This hasn’t been the best year for us for a multitude of different reasons,” said Starks. “We’ve had a ton of rain and we didn’t get the laps we wanted to. We’ve learned something every week we’ve come here. It seems like the last couple of weeks or month nothing has gone our way after all. We’ve had problem after problem and at times haven’t been very fast. After all the bad luck this week. We ran out of fuel at Osky the first night, broke a motor last night, both running solidly. To say we were due for this one would be an understatement. These guys work so hard. I can’t thank Jeff McCall and Scott Gobrecht enough for believing in me and putting me in a car.”

Dobmeier and McFadden started on the front row for the 25-lap main event. Dobmeier took the lead on the opening lap as Starks made a bold move driving around the outside of Haudenschild into the second position. Starks quickly closed in on Dobmeier and dove to the inside in turn three to take the lead, crossing lanes, before Starks took the lead at the start finish line on lap five.

Dobmeier kept pace with Starks while Haudenschild had his hands full between turns one and two, getting sideways on the bottom and losing ground to Starks, Dobmeier, and McFadden.

McFadden came into the picture pressuring Dobmeier for third on lap 12 when the caution flag appeared for Scotty Thiel spinning getting into the wall between turns three and four with Haudenschild and Aaron Retuzel narrowly getting by.

After the restart Starks pulled away as McFadden and Dobmeier deiced for second. As they raced for second, they caught up to Starks. With eight laps to go Starks moved off the bottom in three and four to run the top to counter Dobmeier.

McFadden was able to get enough drive on the bottom of turn two to take second from Dobmeier down the backstretch with six laps to go. McFadden closed briefly but was unable to catch Starks for the victory. McFadden, Haudenschild, Dobmeier, and Reutzel rounded out the top five.

For Starks even 30 minutes after the feature he was still in disbelief.

“I just can’t believe it. I cannot believe it,” said Starks. “We needed this one, and tonight was the right time to do it.

59th Annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores

BRANDT Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, IA

Wednesday August 7, 2019

Qualifying:

1. 18-Ian Madsen, 15.165;

2. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 15.331;

3. 7S-Tim Kaeding, 15.418;

4. 48-Danny Dietrich, 15.476;

5. 99-Brady Bacon, 15.480;

6. 13X-Paul McMahan, 15.515;

7. 83-Lynton Jeffrey, 15.523;

8. 57-Kyle Larson, 15.548;

9. 71-Gio Scelzi, 15.548;

10. 15-Donny Schatz, 15.567;

11. 19-Brent Marks, 15.611;

12. 7X-Justin Henderson, 15.626;

13. 11-Hunter Schuerenberg, 15.638;

14. 19P-Paige Polyak, 15.674;

15. 44S-Trey Starks, 15.714;

16. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 15.760;

17. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 15.765;

18. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 15.780;

19. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 15.794;

20. 1-Travis Rilat, 15.800;

21. 68-Chase Johnson, 15.807;

22. 9-James McFadden, 15.838;

23. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 15.865;

24. 70X-Justin Peck, 15.871;

25. 88-Tanner Thorson, 15.880;

26. 5J-Jamie Ball, 15.910;

27. 39-Sammy Swindell, 15.925;

28. 11C-Roger Crockett, 15.945;

29. 18R-Ryan Roberts, 15.948;

30. 20-A.J. Moeller, 15.967;

31. 1X-Don Droud Jr., 15.971;

32. 3H-Jac Haudenschild, 16.017;

33. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips, 16.025;

34. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 16.025;

35. 27-Carson McCarl, 16.026;

36. 2KS-Austin McCarl, 16.027;

37. 5H-Spencer Bayston, 16.028;

38. 64-Scotty Thiel, 16.034;

39. 7SW-Jeff Swindell, 16.061;

40. 99X-Skylar Gee, 16.068;

41. 85-Chase Wanner, 16.071;

42. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 16.122;

43. 19-Kevin Thomas Jr., 16.184;

44. 45-Rusty Hickman, 16.203;

45. 74-Brodie Tulloch, 16.210;

46. 73AF-Joey Moughan, 16.223;

47. J4-John Garvin, 16.228;

48. 56-Davey Heskin, 16.268;

49. 56-Joe Simbro, 16.324;

50. 9X-Jake Bubak, 16.334;

51. 2MM-Matt Moro, 16.340;

52. 35-Zach Hampton, 16.695;

53. 75-Glenn Saville, 99.000;

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps):

1. 5J – Jamie Ball

2. 2KS – Austin McCarl

3.19 – Brent Marks

4. 13X – Paul McMahan

5. 2M – Kerry Madsen

6. 18 – Ian Madsen

7. 68 – Chase Johnson

8. 85 – Chase Wanner

9. 1X – Don Droud Jr.

10. 73AF – Joey Moughan

(First Four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps):

1. 3H – Jac Haudenschild

2. 87 – Aaron Reutzel

3. 9 – James McFadden

4. 5H – Spencer Bayston

5. 1S – Logan Schuchart

6. 39 – Sammy Swindell

7. 7X – Justin Henderson

8. 83J – Lynton Jeffrey

9. 51 – Freddie Rahmer

10. J4 – John Garvin

(First Four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps):

1. 2C – Wayne Johnson

2. 64 – Scotty Thiel

3. 13 – Mark Dobmeier

4. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

5. 7S – Tim Kaeding

6. 71 – Gio Scelzi

7. 19T – Kevin Thomas Jr.

8. 11C – Roger Crockett

9. 56N – Davey Heskin

10. 11 – Hunter Schuerenberg

(First Four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps):

1. 7TAZ – Tasker Phillips

2. 7SW – Jeff Swindell

3. 70X – Justin Peck

4. 19P – Paige Polyak

5. 41S – Dominic Scelzi

6. 48 – Danny Dietrich

7. 57 – Kyle Larson

8. 18R – Ryan Roberts

9. 56 – Joe Simbro

10. 45 – Rusty Hickman

(First Four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #5 (10 Laps):

1. 88 – Tanner Thorson

2. 27 – Carson McCarl

3. 99X – Skylar Gee

4. 44S – Trey Starks

5. 99 – Brady Bacon

6. 15 – Donny Schatz

7. 1 – Travis Rilat

8. 20 – A.J. Moeller

9. 9X – Jake Bubak

10. 74 – Brodie Tulloch

(First Four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

C-Main (10 Laps):

1. 51 – Freddie Rahmer

2. 9X – Jake Bubak

3. 45 – Rusty Hickman

4. 2MM – Matt Moro

5. 74 – Brodie Tulloch

6. 56 – Joe Simbro

7. J4 – John Garvin

8. 75 – Glenn Saville

9. 73AF – Glen Saville

10. 35 – Zach Hampton

DNS: 11 – Hunter Schuerenberg

DNS: 1X – Don Droud Jr.

DNS: 56N – Davey Heskin

B-Main (12 Laps):

1. 7S – Tim Kaeding

2. 71 – Gio Scelzi

3. 18 – Ian Madsen

4. 15 – Donny Schatz

5. 48 – Danny Dietrich

6. 57 – Kyle Larson

7. 2M – Kerry Madsen

8. 99 – Brady Bacon

9. 83J – Lynton Jeffrey

10. 41S – Dominic Scelzi

11. 7X – Justin Henderson

12. 1S – Logan Schuchart

13. 39 – Sammy Swindell

14. 19T – Kevin Thomas Jr.

15. 68 – Chase Johnson

16. 20 – A.J Moeller

17. 45 – Rusty Hickman

18. 9X – Jake Bubak

19. 18R – Ryan Roberts

20. 1 – Travis Rilat

21. 85 – Chase Wanner

22. 51 – Freddie Rahmer

23. 2MM – Matt Moro

24. 11C – Roger Crockett

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

A-Main (25 Laps):

1. 44S – Trey Starks

2. 9 – James McFadden

3. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

4. 13 – Mark Dobmeier

5. 87 – Aaron Reutzel

6. 19 – Brent Marks

7. 88 – Tanner Thorson

8. 3H – Jac Haudenschild

9. 13X – Paul McMahan

10. 7S – Tim Kaeding

11. 15 – Donny Schatz

12. 71 – Gio Scelzi

13. 7TAZ – Tasker Philips

14. 2C – Wayne Johnson

15. 2KS – Austin McCarl

16. 18 – Ian Madsen

17. 27 – Carson McCarl

18. 5H – Spencer Bayston

19. 99X – Skylar Gee

20. 70X – Justin Peck

21. 5J – Jamie Ball

22. 19P – Paige Polyak

23. 7SW – Jeff Swindell

24. 64 – Scotty Thiel