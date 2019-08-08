Lee USA Speedway’s Ollie Silva Memorial Up Next for the ISMA Supermodifieds

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (August 8, 2019) – The International Supermodified Association will continue its 2019 season tomorrow at New Hampshire’s Lee USA Speedway for the 15th running of the fan favorite Ollie Silva Memorial 75.

A unique field of drivers is assembled to take on the high banked ⅜ mile in Lee, New Hampshire including both of ISMA’s all-time winningest competitors Chris Perley and Russ Wood, who combine for over 120 victories.

Defending Ollie Silva Memorial champion Mike Ordway Jr. hopes to repeat in 2019. Ordway knows his way around Lee as well as anyone and is still searching for his first win of the season with car owner Clyde Booth.

New Englanders Jon McKennedy, Ben Seitz, Dan Bowes, Mike Netishen, and Dave Duggan have also confirmed their plans to compete in Friday evening’s event. McKennedy won back to back Ollie Silva Memorial shows in 2012 and 2014.

Two drivers that certainly will be exciting to watch are the pair of teenage rookies, Jeffrey Battle in the Howie Lane Racing No. 9 and second generation driver Ryan Locke, who will be making his Supermodified debut piloting grandfather Ken’s No. 37.

If there was an award for the longest drive to race on Friday, it would go to defending champion Kyle Edwards. Edwards is a threat to win at every track, and following some Hy-Miler hard luck, the Tennessee racer would love nothing more than to rebound at Lee.

Also making long tows from New York and Ontario will be Michael Muldoon, Mark Sammut, and Mike Lichty. Muldoon earned his first ISMA win in the’ 17 Silva Memorial and Sammut won it in 2009. Lichty has yet to reach victory lane at Lee USA Speedway.

A surprise entrant for the Ollie Silva Memorial, scheduled to make his first ISMA start in over four years is Dracut, Massachusetts native Bobby Chartier. Chartier has purchased the former Star Classic winning Jimmy Bodnar No. 76 and plans to compete several times this season.

Pit gates will open at 1:00pm for tomorrow’s show. The ISMA driver’s meeting is scheduled for 2:30pm with practice sessions at 3:15pm, 4:30pm, and 5:30pm. ISMA heat races will take the green at 8:00pm with the 75-lap Ollie Silva Memorial to follow.

Grandstand gates will open for practice at 3:15. Adult GA is $30, children 13-16 will be admitted for $25, and kids age 12 and under are FREE. For more info, visit LeeUSASpeedway.com.

To keep up with the latest news and information from the ISMA Supermodifieds, you can visit ISMA online at ISMASupers.com. Fans can also FOLLOW on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat @ISMASupers or LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/ISMASupers.

About the International Supermodified Association: ISMA was founded in 1974 by multi-time Oswego Speedway champions Jim Shampine and Nolan Swift to ensure the future and longevity of Supermodified racing. Powered by their earth shaking 900 horsepower engines, the winged Supermodified is one of the fastest short track race cars in the world capable of reaching speeds up to 160mph. Through 45 seasons of operation, ISMA continues to be one of the most popular, well recognized touring series in short track racing. The organization has eleven events scheduled at nine different facilities this season that include stops in New York, New Hampshire, Ohio, Connecticut, and Ontario.

All-Time ISMA Winners at Lee USA Speedway:

October 2, 1988 – Russ Wood (100)

April 30, 1989 – Dave Simard (50)

October 8, 1989 – Betley Warren (89)

May 6, 1990 – Mike Ordway Sr. (50)

October 17, 1990 – Russ Wood (75)

August 19, 1994 – Pat Abold (75)

August 18, 1995 – Dave McKnight Jr. (75)

August 16, 1996 – Mike Ordway Sr. (75)

May 4, 1997 – Joey Payne (50)

August 15, 1997 – Mike Ordway Sr. (75)

August 14, 1998 – Mike Ordway Sr. (75)

August 20, 1999 – Mike Ordway Sr. (75)

August 18, 2000 – Pat Abold

May 5, 2001 – Joey Payne (50)

August 17, 2001 – Russ Wood (75)

May 4, 2002 – Lou Cicconi (50)

August 16, 2002 – Greg Furlong (75)

August 15, 2003 – Nokie Fornoro (75)

August 20, 2004 – Chris Perley (Ollie Silva Memorial 75)

August 19, 2005 – Nokie Fornoro (Ollie Silva Memorial 75)

August 18, 2006 – Bobby Santos III (Ollie Silva Memorial 75)

August 17, 2007 – Chris Perley (Ollie Silva Memorial 75)

August 15, 2008 – Dave Shullick Jr. (Ollie Silva Memorial 75)

August 14, 2009 – Mark Sammut (Ollie Silva Memorial 75)

August 13, 2010 – Chris Perley (Ollie Silva Memorial 75)

September 11, 2010 – Chris Perley X2 (Twin 50’s)

August 19, 2011 – Chris Perley (Ollie Silva Memorial 75)

August 10, 2012 – Jon McKennedy (Ollie Silva Memorial 75)

August 9, 2013 – Rained Out

August 8, 2014 – Jon McKennedy (Ollie Silva Memorial 75)

August 7, 2015 – Dave Shullick Jr. (Ollie Silva Memorial 75)

August 5, 2016 – Dave Shullick Jr. (Ollie Silva Memorial 75)

August 11, 2017 – Michael Muldoon (Ollie Silva Memorial 75)

August 10, 2018 – Mike Ordway Jr. (Ollie Silva Memorial 75)