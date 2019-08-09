Gravel Holds Off Sweet for Thursday Victory at Knoxville

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 8, 2019) – David Gravel drove to victory on Thursday night at Knoxville Raceway during F.O.E. Qualifying Night at the 59th Annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores. Gravel overcame a late pill draw to qualify ninth overall, transfer through his heat race, and capitalize on Brock Zearfoss’ mechanical misfortune while holding off Brad Sweet for the victory.

The win came with Gravel and the Jason Johnson Racing team adding Axalta as a sponsor for the Natoinals and having multiple time NASCAR champion and former sprint car driver Jeff Gordon in his pit area along with Formula 1 driver Mark Webber.

“This is the same hot rod as we ran at the Capitani (Classic), and it ran just as good,” said Gravel in victory lane. “I really feel good about where we’re at. I was nervous drawing a 71 out of 75, but we’ve been qualifying good all year and we were able to capitalize on that and qualified good. It was an awesome night. We have all Axalta people here, Jeff (Gordon) and everybody, so it can’t get better than this.”

Zearfoss and Cory Eliason started on the front row for the 25-lap main event. Zearfoss led as Sweet and Gravel quickly moved into second and third. Cory Eliason briefly challenged Gravel for the third spot on the top of the racetrack, but Gravel held the spot.

As Zearfoss pulled away from the field Gravel and Sweet began a torrid race for the second position. Gravel tried to use the cushion with Sweet on the low side of the track. Gravel tried diving under Sweet off the fourth corner on lap five, but Sweet slammed the door shut diving to the bottom into turn one.

Two laps later Gravel was able to move around Sweet off turn two for second and quickly closed on Zearfoss for the lead. Gravel passed Zearfoss for the lead on the outside of turns three and four only to have Zearfoss drive by him again in turns one and two. Just as Zearfoss and Gravel were overtaking slower cars three wide for the lead the caution appeared when Sye Lynch slowed in turn two with a flat right rear tire with nine laps complete.

As the green flag came out Zearfoss’ run came to an end when ignition problems caused him to slow in front of the entire field to bring out the caution flag. Zearfoss was able to go to the work area, but the car was unable to re-fire for the restart.

After the restart Gravel drove away as Sweet found himself racing with Eliason for the third spot. Behind them Joey Saldana in fourth had his hands full racing with Carson Macedo when the caution appeared again for Tyler Courtney slowing off the fourth corner. Courtney was unable to continue.

After the restart Eliason took second from Sweet momentarily before Sweet gained the spot back with eight laps to go. Behind them Macedo disposed of Saldana for fourth and started pressuring Eliason for third.

As the bottom of the racetrack started to pick up speed towards the end of the race Sweet closed in on Gravel for the lead. Then on the white flag lap Sweet missed the bottom by half a lane in turns one and two and allowed Gravel to drive away for the victory. Sweet held on for second with Macedo, Eliason, and Rico Abreu rounding out the top five.

Afterwards Gravel indicated he struggled at the end of the race and figured Sweet or someone else might be getting close to him.

“I felt like my last five laps were pretty terrible. I’m not sure if Brad (Sweet) got close to me or not. I know I hit some good laps before that and got under some lapped cars good,” said Gravel. “If I hit three and four like I wanted to it was good, but I struggled at the end. I’m happy to win, happy to get a good points night, and be up in the first couple of rows.”

Earlier in the night fast qualifier Shane Stewart was involved in a nasty flip in turn three on the opening lap of his heat race. Stewart emerged from the car under his own power. T.J. Stutts also got upside down during the program and exited the car under his own power.

59th Annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores

F.O.E. Qualifying Night

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, IA

Thursday August 8, 2019

Qualifying:

1. 5-Shane Stewart, 15.679;

2. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 15.685

3. 71P-Parker Price-Miller, 15.706;

4. 83-Daryn Pittman, 15.717;

5. 12N-Joey Saldana, 15.740;

6. 21-Brian Brown, 15.759;

7. 1A-Jacob Allen, 15.760;

8. 28-Scott Bogucki, 15.763;

9. 41-David Gravel, 15.872;

10. O9-Matt Juhl, 15.916;

11. 69K-Lance Dewease 15.946;

12. 4-Terry McCarl, 15.987;

13. 17BX-Josh Baughman, 16.018;

14. 91-Cale Thomas, 16.022;

15. 49-Brad Sweet, 16.037;

16. 26-Cory Eliason, 16.041;

17. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 16.048;

18. 70-Brock Zearfoss, 16.049;

19. 40-Clint Garner, 16.061;

20. 17BX-Bill Balog, 16.107;

21. 35-Skylar Porchaska, 16.111;

22. 24-Rico Abreu, 16.117;

23. 55-Brooke Tatnell, 16.127;

24. 39-Anthony Macri, 16.139;

25. 18-Jason Solwold, 16.150;

26. 14M-Marcus Dumesny, 16.157;

27. 2-Carson Macedo, 16.172;

28. 3C-Cale Conley, 16.194;

29. 92-Sye Lynch, 16.218;

30. 11T-T.J. Stutts, 16.242;

31. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 16.249;

32. 71BC-Tyler Courtney, 16.264;

33. 21K-Thomas Kennedy, 16.270;

34. 2AU-Andrew Scheuerle, 16.277;

35. 7-Craig Dollansky, 16.289;

36. 7S-Jason Sides, 16.290;

37. 17WX-Harli White, 16.325;

38. 9JR-Derek Hagar, 16.327;

39. 33-Mason Daniel, 16.353;

40. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 16.380;

41. 29-Willie Croft, 16.425;

42. K4-Chad Kemenah, 16.438;

43. 18M-Lance Moss, 16.484;

44. W20-Greg Wilson, 16.487;

45. 53-Jack Dover, 16.497;

46. 49J-Josh Schneiderman, 16.498;

47. 28P-Brian Paulus, 16.504;

48. 15M-Bobby Mincer, 16.531;

49. 17W-Shane Golobic, 16.546;

50. 44-Chris Martin, 16.560;

51. 84-Tom Harris, 16.631;

52. 21P-Robbie Price, 16.640;

53. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 17.036;

54. 10-R.J. Johnson, 99.000;

55. 83-Adam Cruea, 99.000;

56. 17XL – Caleb Helms, 99.000;

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps):

1. 7S – Jason Sides

2. 69K – Lance Dewease

3. 11K – Kraig Kinser

4. 26 – Cory Eliason

5. 21 – Brian Brown

6. 35P – Skylar Prochaska

7. 49J – Josh Schneiderman

8. 14M – Marcus Dumesny

9. 29 – Willie Croft

10. 5 – Shane Stewart

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps):

1. 17W – Harli White

2. 24 – Rico Abreu

3. 17BC – Tyler Courtney

4. 2 – Carson Macedo

5. 49X – Tim Shaffer

6. 4 – Terry McCarl

7. 15H – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

8. 1A – Jacob Allen

9. 28P – Brian Paulus

10. K4 – Chad Kemenah

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps):

1. 70 – Brock Zearfoss

2. 21K – Thomas Kennedy

3. 55 – Brooke Tatnell

4. 71P – Parker Price-Miller

5. 28 – Scott Bogucki

6. 3C – Cale Conley

7. 17B – Josh Baughman

8. 18M – Lance Moss

9. 15M – Bobby Mincer

10. 9JR – Derek Hagar

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps):

1. 92 – Sye Lynch

2. 41 – David Gravel

3. 33M – Mason Daniel

4. 40 – Clint Garner

5. 83 – Daryn Pittman

6. 39M – Anthony Macri

7. 91 – Cale Thomas

8. 17W – Shane Golobic

9. W20 – Greg Wilson

10. 2AU – Andrew Scheuerle

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #5 (10 Laps):

1. 49 – Brad Sweet

2. 12N – Joey Saldana

3. 18 – Jason Solwold

4. 09 – Matt Juhl

5. 53 – Jack Dover

6. 11T – T.J. Stutts

7. 44 – Chris Martin

8. 7 – Craig Dollansky

9. 17B – Bill Balog

10. 3P – Sawyer Phillips

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

C-Main (10 Laps):

1. 17B – Bill Balog

2. W20 – Greg Wilson

3. 29 – Willie Croft

4. K4 – Chad Kemenah

5. 21P – Robbie Price

6. 2AU – Andrew Scheuerle

7. 15M – Bobby Mincer

8. 84 – Tom Harris

9. 2K – Kevin Ingle

DNS: 9JR – Derek Hagar

DNS: 3P – Sawyer Phillips

DNS: 28P – Brian Paulus

DNS: 17XL – Caleb Helms

DNS: 5 – Shane Stewart

DNS: 10 – R.J. Johnson

DNS: 83C – Adam Cruea

B-Main (12 Laps):

1. 49X – Tim Shaffer

2. 83 – Daryn Pittman

3. 28 – Scott Bogucki

4. 1A – Jacob Allen

5. 4 – Terry McCarl

6. 15H – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

7. 17B – Josh Baughman

8. 17W – Shane Golobic

9. 21 – Brian Brown

10. 39M – Anthony Macri

11. 91 – Cale Thomas

12. 3C – Cale Conley

13. 17BX – Bill Balog

14. 14M – Marcus Dumesny

15. K4 – Chad Kemenan

16. W20 – Greg Wilson

17. 35P – Skylar Prochaska

18. 29 – Willie Croft

19. 44 – Chris Martin

20. 18M – Lance Moss

21. 11T – T.J. Stutts

22. 53 – Jack Dover

23. 7 – Craig Dollansky

24. 49J – Josh Schneiderman

A-Main (25 Laps):

1. 41 – David Gravel

2. 49 – Brad Sweet

3. 2 – Carson Macedo

4. 26 – Cory Eliason

5. 24 – Rico Abreu

6. 12N – Joey Saldana

7. 49X – Tim Shaffer

8. 71P – Parker Price-Miller

9. 09 – Matt Juhl

10. 83 -Daryn Pittman

11. 18S – Jason Solwold

12. 7S – Jason Sides

13. 21K – Thomas Kennedy

14. 69K – Lance Dewease

15. 33m – Mason Daniel

16. 11K – Kraig Kinser

17. 28 – Scott Bogucki

18. 55 – Brooke Tatnell

19. 70 – Brock Zearfoss

20. 40 – Clint Garner

21. 1A – Jacob Allen

22. 92 – Sye Lynch

23. 17WX – Hari White

24. 71BC – Tyler Courtney