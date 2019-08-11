2-IN-A-ROW FOR ROBERT DALBY AT SANTA MARIA

By Lance Jennings

SANTA MARIA, CA – AUGUST 10, 2019… Taking the lead from Cory Elliott on lap 15, Robert Dalby (Anaheim, CA) claimed his second straight USAC Western States Midget victory. Driving the family owned #4D R-D Spring & Stamping / Lucas Oil Spike, Dalby topped Saturday’s “33rd Annual Bud Stanfield Memorial” at Santa Maria Raceway. Shannon McQueen, Elliott, Michael Faccinto, and Jake Swanson followed Dalby to the checkered flags.

C.J. Sarna earned the night’s Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors with an eleventh place run from eighteenth. Marvin Mitchell claimed his fourth Wilwood Disc Brakes “Lucky 13 Award” with a thirteenth place finish.

Alex Schutte recorded his second Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award of 2019 with a time of 14.001 over the 21-car roster.

The ten-lap heat race victories went to Elliott (Extreme Mufflers First Heat), Faccinto (Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat), and Cody Swanson (Competition Suspension Inc. / Ultra Shield Race Products Third Heat).

The “mighty midgets” of the USAC Western States series are back in action on Saturday, September 14th at Ventura Raceway.

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks AMSOIL, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Butlerbuilt Professional Seat Systems, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES RACE RESULTS: August 10, 2019 – Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, California – “33rd Annual Bud Stanfield Memorial”

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Alex Schutte, 28, Schutte/McElwee-14.001; 2. Shannon McQueen, 7, McQueen-14.002; 3. Cody Swanson, 71S, Campbell-14.002; 4. Robert Dalby, 4D, Dalby-14.033; 5. Jake Swanson, 73K, Ford-14.107; 6. Ben Worth, 5G, Alexander-14.169; 7. Cory Elliott, 11E, Elliott-14.177; 8. Michael Faccinto, 68, Six8-14.333; 9. Kyle Beilman, 31B, Beilman-14.458; 10. Austin Liggett, 83, Liggett-14.459; 11. Koen Shaw, 15DJ, Neverlift-14.658; 12. Troy Morris III, 07X, Trinity-14.664; 13. Dylan Ito, 73, Ford-14.693; 14. Randi Pankratz, 8, Pankratz-14.817; 15. David Prickett, 22Q, Neverlift-15.027; 16. Anthony Lopiccolo, 21, Lopiccolo-15.040; 17. Ron Hazelton, 15, Hazelton-15.119; 18. C.J. Sarna, 20, Sarna-16.363; 19. Gage Rucker, 11K, Kruseman-17.724; 20. Terry Nichols, 1P, Nichols-NT; 21. Marvin Mitchell, 78, Mitchell-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Elliott, 2. Dalby, 3. Liggett, 4. Schutte. 5. Ito, 6. Lopiccolo, 7. Rucker. NT

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Faccinto, 2. McQueen, 3. Nichols, 4. Hazelton, 5. Pankratz, 6. J.Swanson, 7. Shaw. NT.

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INC. / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. C.Swanson, 2. Worth, 3. Prickett, 4. Beilman, 5. Sarna, 6. Mitchell, 7. Morris. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Robert Dalby (3), 2. Shannon McQueen (5), 3. Cory Elliott (1), 4. Michael Faccinto (8), 5. Jake Swanson (7), 6. Cody Swanson (4), 7. Ben Worth (2), 8. Austin Liggett (10), 9. Dylan Ito (13), 10. Alex Schutte (6), 11. C.J. Sarna (18), 12. David Prickett (15), 13. Marvin Mitchell (20), 14. Terry Nichols (19), 15. Anthony Lopiccolo (16), 16. Troy Morris III (12), 17. Ron Hazelton (17), 18. Randi Pankratz (14), 19. Kyle Beilman (9). NT

—————————-

**Shaw flipped on lap 9 of second heat. Morris flipped on lap 10 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-14 Elliott, Laps 15-30 Dalby

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: C.J. Sarna (18th to 11th)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Marvin Mitchell

NEW USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINTS: 1-Dalby-475, 2-Liggett-458, 3-Elliott-425, 4-Prickett-376, 5-McQueen-372, 6-Sarna-302, 7-Worth-301, 8-J.Swanson-296, 9-Mitchell-281, 10-Beilman-266.

NEXT USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET RACE: September 14 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California