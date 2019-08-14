CANADIAN SPRINT CAR NATIONALS WEEKEND APPROACHING QUICKLY

By Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (August 13, 2019) – The 15th annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals weekend at Ohsweken Speedway is quickly approaching, and preparations are well underway for the track’s signature event. In their effort to continue the event’s growth, Speedway officials are pleased to announce that the Night Before the Nationals on Friday, September 13 will expand to include Triple 15’s – three 15 lap features – for the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car division. The winners of each Triple 15 will be guaranteed to start 11th or better in the Saturday night Canadian Sprint Car Nationals A-Feature.

#CSCN2019

The 2019 Canadian Sprint Car Nationals weekend will kick off with a Test & Tune session on Thursday, September 12, while racing will commence Friday, September 13 with the Night Before the Nationals presented by Burger Barn and Bradshaw Brothers Fuels, and finish with the 15th Annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals presented by Nitro 54 Variety and Arrow Express on Saturday, September 14.

The Saturday night Canadian Sprint Car Nationals purse will again pay $10,000 USD to the winner and a minimum of $1,000 USD to start the 35 lap A-Feature, along with many other cash awards. Entries are already coming in for the big event, which will include approximately 70 teams from Southern Ontario Sprints, Empire Super Sprints, Patriot Sprint Tour, Great Lakes Super Sprints, National Racing Alliance Sprint Invaders, Ohsweken’s Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak Sprint Cars, and more. The GM 602 crate engine-powered Sprint Cars of the Action Sprint Tour will also contest their season championship event on the Saturday night of CSCN weekend; the AST recently set a series record with 46 entries for the Northern Summer Nationals event at Ohsweken.

This year’s Night Before the Nationals will be expanded to include three 15 lap A-Features for the 360 Sprint Cars. The winners of each Triple 15 will be guaranteed to start 11th or better in the Saturday night Canadian Sprint Car Nationals A-Feature. The Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks will also contest the final events of their 2019 season during the Night Before the Nationals.

Canadian Sprint Car Nationals Tickets and Camping Available Now!

The best 360 Sprint Car racers from the Northeast region and beyond will converge on Ohsweken Speedway on Friday, September 13, and Saturday, September 14 for the 15th Annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals weekend. Tickets and reserved campsites for the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals are on sale online at https://ohswekenspeedway.ticketforce.com/ or can be purchased by phone at 519-717-0023.

Early Bird Pre-Entry Deadline – August 31, 2019

The deadline for competitors to receive the “Early Bird” discount on their Canadian Sprint Car Nationals entry fee is August 31, 2019. “Early Bird” entries also permit the driver free entry to the pit area on Friday, September 13 AND Saturday, September 14. Teams are asked to submit entry information online at the following link: http://ohswekenspeedway.ca/cscn-competitors-info/canadian-sprint-car-nationals-entry-form/

Border Crossing

Teams traveling to Ohsweken from outside Canada are encouraged to click on the following link – http://www.ohswekenspeedway.ca/BorderForm.pdf – to view and print documents which will help you in the international border crossing process. It is recommended that any foreign national destined for Ohsweken Speedway events has a copy of this document for presentation to a CBSA Border Services Officer upon their arrival to Canada.

Canadian Sprint Car Nationals History

The Canadian Sprint Car Nationals has been the annual season-closing event at Ohsweken Speedway since 2005, and brings together drivers and teams from the Empire Super Sprints, Great Lakes Super Sprints, National Racing Alliance Sprint Invaders, Patriot Sprint Tour, Southern Ontario Sprints, and Ohsweken Speedway’s Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car division, plus more teams and drivers from Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

Canadian Sprint Car Nationals – Winners List

2005 Kenny Jacobs – Holmesville, Ohio, USA

2006 Steve Poirier – Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, Quebec, Canada

2007 Steve Poirier – Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, Quebec, Canada

2008 Wayne Johnson – Mustang, Oklahoma, USA

2009 Shane Stewart – Bixby, Oklahoma, USA

2010 Shane Stewart – Bixby, Oklahoma, USA

2011 Sam Hafertepe Jr. – Sunnyvale, Texas, USA

2012 Steve Poirier – Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, Quebec, Canada

2013 Shane Stewart – Bixby, Oklahoma, USA

2014 Jessica Zemken – Sprakers, New York, USA

2015 Bryan Howland – Auburn, New York, USA

2016 Parker Price-Miller – Kokomo, Indiana, USA

2017 Carson Macedo – Lemoore, California, USA

2018 Parker Price-Miller – Kokomo, Indiana, USA

2019 ???

About Arrow Express: Arrow Express Sports is a sport and entertainment company that is dedicated to preserving and teaching Native American Indian sports, culture, music, and languages. Based at the Arrow Express Sports Entertainment Arena, the company owns and operates the Rochester Knighthawks of the National Lacrosse League, and the Hamilton Nationals of Major League Lacrosse. Arrow Express owns and operates the multipurpose 3,000 spectator capacity arena which hosts lacrosse, music, and festival events. The mission of Arrow Express Sports is to help children by advocating healthy lifestyle choices. Visit the Arrow Express Sports website at www.aeslacrosse.com.

About Nitro 54 Variety: Nitro 54 Variety is a proud sponsor of several race teams at Ohsweken Speedway, as well as a presenting sponsor of the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals.

About Burger Barn: Since opening in 2011, Burger Barn has quickly gained a reputation for large portions, friendly staff, great food, and fair prices. Tips from satisfied customers even led Food Network Canada to feature Burger Barn on their show “You Gotta Eat Here”. Burger Barn takes pride in their product, and they never get tired of hearing “That was the best burger I’ve ever had”. Their menu also includes all-day breakfast, wings, chicken burgers, fish and chips, pulled pork, daily specials, and much more! Burger Barn is located at 3000 Fourth Line in Ohsweken, just 5 miles from Ohsweken Speedway. Call them at 519-445-0088, and visit www.BurgerBarn.ca for more information.

About Bradshaw Brothers Fuels: Based in Waterford, Ontario, Bradshaw Fuels Limited was founded in 1979. The company’s line of business includes the wholesale distribution of petroleum and petroleum products. Call them at 519-443-8611, or visit their website at www.BradshawFuels.com.

About MavTV Canada’s All North Racing Powered by Pinty’s

Ohsweken Speedway’s Friday Night Excitement racing program is the centerpiece of a new international television broadcast on MavTV Canada called All North Racing powered by Pinty’s. All North Racing visits Ohsweken for six live broadcasts that will be re-aired multiple times in Canada and the United States. The MavTV broadcasts are scheduled for May 31, June 21, July 22, July 23, August 30 and September 14. These broadcasts include both nights of the Northern Summer Nationals featuring Tony Stewart, Christopher Bell and Rico Abreu as well as the 15th Annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. For more information on MavTV Canada, visit www.facebook.com/MAVTVCanada.

Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for free via the Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream. The stream goes live at 7:30pm EST each race night at www.OhswekenSpeedway.ca and on our official Facebook page.

2019 Season

Ohsweken Speedway’s 24th season of weekly Friday Night Excitement features four divisions of racing, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com or call 519-717-0023 for more information.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Founded in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex which includes a 3/8 (0.375) mile clay oval track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday night racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks. The season finishes each year with the annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. Ohsweken Speedway also hosts weekly Micro Sprint racing on Thursday nights.

