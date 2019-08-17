Rain Forces Cancellation of World of Outlaws Event at Red River Valley Speedway

From Tony Veneziano

WEST FARGO, N.D. — August 17, 2019 — A heavy downpour this morning and a forecast for continued rain throughout the afternoon and evening has led to the cancellation of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event originally scheduled at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, August 17. The event will not be re-scheduled.

Those who bought tickets in advance will receive a full refund at the point of purchase.

For those who purchased tickets at O’Reilly Auto Parts, mail your tickets to SLS Promotions at the address below.

SLS Promotions

2134 East Waverly Lane

Arlington Heights, IL 60004

For more information on tickets, visit www.slspromotions.com or call 815-344-2023.

Twitter: @SLS_Promotions

Facebook: SLS Promotions LLC