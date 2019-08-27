Cottage Grove Set For ISCS Championship Weekend

By Ben Deatherage

Cottage Grove, Oregon- Cottage Grove Speedway returns for a three-night spectacular on Friday, August 30th, Saturday, the 31st and Sunday, September 1st. It will be the championship weekend for the Interstate Sprint Car Series. Kage Karts kick the weekend off for their final race 2019 before the Late Models and Hornets run on both Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday the Hornets have their big race of the year for the 2019 Froggy 44 Tribute To Melvin Walker.

On Friday for Karts the Pit Gates open at 3:00 PM and the Pit Meeting (with Hot Laps/Racing to follow) at 6:00. General Admission is FREE, Pit Passes $10.00, and Car/Driver Entry $35.00. Tickets on both nights are $13.00 for Adults, Seniors/Juniors/Military $10.00, Youths (6-12) $5.00, and Children (5 & Under) are FREE. Also for both races the Pit Gates open at 1:00 PM, Front Gates 3:30, and Time Trials at 5:30 with racing beginning at 6:00. For more information and updates log on to www.cottagegrovespeedway.com or check out the official Facebook page.

The Interstate Sprint Car Series has visited “The Grove” four times in 2019. Tanner Holmes has been victorious in two of those outings while Tyler Thompson and Jake Wheeler each have bested the competition once. Overall, in the Todd’s Auto Body Sprints, Tyler Thompson has achieved four victories, which leads the class. Tanner Holmes has three triumphs over single race victors Steven Snawder, Wheeler, Kinzer Cox, Ian Bandey, Jared Hood, and Camden Robustelli.

For the Late Models, there have been four different winners in eight races. Amazingly all four drivers have won twice in 2019. These chauffeurs include Brian Smith, Paul Culp, Kye Frick, and Joey Tanner. Finally, in the Hornet ranks, Brad Moffett has accomplished the most success. Moffett has a total of four trips to victory lane over Eric Ashley’s three visits. Mark Milligan, Joe Maricle, and Graig Osborne have won twice.

