Pete Jacobs Memorial Falls to Rain on Sunday

From Tyler Altmeyer

ORRVILLE, Ohio (September 1, 2019) – Rain invaded the Orrville, Ohio-area just after the 4 o’clock hour, and again just after the 7 o’clock hour, leaving Wayne County Speedway grounds heavily saturated. With little to no drying time available, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and Wayne County Speedway officials were left with no choice but to cancel Pete Jacobs Memorial competition scheduled for Sunday, September 1.

There were 32 cars signed-in for action when the rain returned.

Tony Stewart’s All Stars will return to ‘Orrville’s Historic Oval’ on Monday, September 2. The Labor Day visit will award a $5,000 top prize.

Wayne County Speedway will open pit gates at 3 p.m. on Monday, September 2. A mandatory drivers meeting will take shape at 4:30 p.m, with hot laps scheduled to hit the racing surface at 5 p.m., sharp. For additional news and updates, please visit Wayne County Speedway online at www.waynecountyspeedway.com.

2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (After 8/31/2019):

1. Dale Blaney – 4168

2. Aaron Reutzel – 4132

3. Cory Eliason – 4070

4. Paul McMahan – 4022

5. Brock Zearfoss – 3946

6. Greg Wilson – 3858

7. Gerard McIntyre – 3738

8. Skylar Gee – 3646

9. George Hobaugh – 3152

10. Justin Peck – 2568