Pete Jacobs Memorial Falls to Rain on Sunday

From Tyler Altmeyer
ORRVILLE, Ohio (September 1, 2019) – Rain invaded the Orrville, Ohio-area just after the 4 o’clock hour, and again just after the 7 o’clock hour, leaving Wayne County Speedway grounds heavily saturated. With little to no drying time available, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and Wayne County Speedway officials were left with no choice but to cancel Pete Jacobs Memorial competition scheduled for Sunday, September 1.
There were 32 cars signed-in for action when the rain returned.
Tony Stewart’s All Stars will return to ‘Orrville’s Historic Oval’ on Monday, September 2. The Labor Day visit will award a $5,000 top prize.
Wayne County Speedway will open pit gates at 3 p.m. on Monday, September 2. A mandatory drivers meeting will take shape at 4:30 p.m, with hot laps scheduled to hit the racing surface at 5 p.m., sharp. For additional news and updates, please visit Wayne County Speedway online at www.waynecountyspeedway.com.
2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (After 8/31/2019):
1. Dale Blaney – 4168
2. Aaron Reutzel – 4132
3. Cory Eliason – 4070
4. Paul McMahan – 4022
5. Brock Zearfoss – 3946
6. Greg Wilson – 3858
7. Gerard McIntyre – 3738
8. Skylar Gee – 3646
9. George Hobaugh – 3152
10. Justin Peck – 2568