BC39 DRAFT PARTY SET TO KICK OFF FESTIVITIES SEPT. 3

Speedway, Indiana (September 1, 2019)………The Driven2SaveLives BC39 powered by NOS Energy Drink gets amped up on Tuesday, Sept. 3, the night before the dirt flies at The Dirt Track at IMS with the BC39 Draft Party.

Make your way to USAC headquarters that evening, just across the street from the IMS Administration office at 4910 W. 16th Street, where drivers will choose their heat race positions for the opening night (Sept. 4) of the Driven2SaveLives BC39 powered by NOS Energy Drink.

All cars entered will be randomized into a draft order for the heat race draft. Teams will be able to pick their heat race spot, either in person with a representative, or remotely through USAC officials. Any unrepresented team will be given the first available spot. The heat race position draft is open to the public with team members getting priority into the new USAC worldwide headquarters.

The kickoff event is a fan-friendly celebration with IMS, the Indiana Donor Network, USAC drivers and officials featuring drivers, displays, food and beverages. The party runs from 5:30pm Eastern to 8:30pm with the draft set to begin at 6:30pm.

USAC’s headquarters are located at 4910 W 16th Street in Speedway, IN 46224.

On track action begins Wednesday, Sept. 4, beginning with the drivers meeting in the IMS Media Room at 2pm. Public gates open at 3pm with cars hitting the track for practice at 5pm, followed by opening ceremonies at 6:30pm. Heat races and the Stoops Pursuit race will conclude the night’s racing action.

The finale, on Thursday, Sept. 5, will have the public gates opening at 3pm and cars on track for practice at 4:30pm, with qualifying races to follow at 5:30pm. Opening ceremonies are slated for 7pm and immediately followed by the main feature events, starting with multiple D-Mains, C-Main, the semi-feature and the 39-lap main event.

Exactly 90 drivers are entered for the BC39, which pays $15,000 to win the Thursday, Sept. 5 A-Main, which was claimed by Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Brady Bacon during the inaugural edition of the BC39 in 2018.

Spectator tickets and any competitors still looking to buy seats in the competitor section can purchase through www.ims.com/usac.

Both nights of racing at the BC39 and the USAC Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be live on FloRacing.