Enid Speedway up next for Ameriflex / OCRS Sprint Cars

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (September 2, 2019) – After a month-long break, the Ameriflex / Oil Capital Racing Series Sprint Cars are back in action this weekend with a stop at Enid Speedway.

Enid Speedway has a long history of open-wheel racing dating back to the 1960s when super modifieds raced at the Garfield County Fairgrounds 3/8’s mile oval on a weekly basis. Now days sprint car racing at Enid is a rare event and fan interest is running high for their return on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The Ameriflex Hose and Accessories / OCRS sprints last visited the Enid oval on October 22, 2017, as part of the annual Winter Nationals, and veteran racer Robert Sellers of Mustang won the feature that day over a 24-car field. Sellers outran Jake Marten of Fairview, Sheldon Barksdale of Norman, Sapulpa’s Mickey Walker and fifth-place finisher Zach Chappell of Talala.

Chappell leads the current point standings and tops the win list with three victories in 2019. Andrew Deal of Caney, Kansas is just 30 points behind Chappell in second and Barksdale sits in third with two victories. Whit Gastineau of Moore and Bixby rookie Jase Randolph sit in fourth and fifth, each with one victory to their credit.

Over $11,000 in prize money will be on the line for the Ameriflex / OCRS program with $1,500 going to the winner and a payout of $500 just to start the 25-lap feature.

Modified, Sport Mods and Pure Stocks will also be racing on the evenings’ program.

Information about Enid Speedway –

What: Ameriflex / OCRS Points Race #11

Where: 111 W. Purdue Ave, Garfield County Fairgrounds, Enid, Oklahoma.

Times: Pit gate opens at 3 p.m. / Grandstand opens at 5 / Driver draw opens at 5 (will take place at Enid Speedway pit office) / Drivers meeting at 6:15 / Hot laps at 7 / Racing begins at 7:30.

Tickets: Adults $15 / Seniors-Military $12 / Kids 12-15, $12 / Children under 12 FREE / Pits $30.

Website: EnidSpeedway.net. On facebook (Enid Speedway).