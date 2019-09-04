Wednesday’s BC39 Heat Race Lineups Set

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (September 3, 2019)………Heat race lineups for Wednesday’s Driven2SaveLives BC39 powered by NOS Energy Drink opening night have been set following Tuesday’s Draft Party in which drivers and team members chose their heat race positions.

Ten heat races, each set for 10 laps of green flag action, are slated for the 88-car field. Each driver and car will hot lap in a group along with the competitors who are scheduled to start in their heat race. Ten groups will have one round of hot laps to begin the night.

Each car will gain points based on passing, which will determine starting positions for Thursday night’s qualifying races. Points for the heats will be accumulated by finishing position and total number of positions gained or lost. Cars will be positioned into qualifying races Thursday based on the passing points accumulated in Wednesday’s heats.

The Stoops Pursuit race Wednesday night is a 25-lap race split into five-lap segments. The field will include 24 starters – heat race winners plus the highest point earner in each heat are eligible, along with promoter’s options. The starting lineup is inverted by fastest heat race time, with promoter’s options starting at the rear. Every five laps, USAC will throw a competition flag, and cars with a net loss in position and the last-place car will be called to exit the track.

A checkered flag ends the final segment, with the winner earning $1,500 plus $100 for each position gained. All Stoops Pursuit participants also receive a free right-rear tire, courtesy of Hoosier.

On track action for the BC39 begins Wednesday, Sept. 4, beginning with the drivers meeting in the IMS Media Room at 2pm Eastern. Public gates open at 3pm with cars hitting the track for practice at 5pm, followed by opening ceremonies at 6:30pm. Heat races and the Stoops Pursuit race will conclude the night’s racing action.

The finale, on Thursday, Sept. 5, will have the public gates opening at 3pm Eastern and cars on track for practice at 4:30pm, with qualifying races to follow at 5:30pm. Opening ceremonies are slated for 7pm and immediately followed by the main feature events, starting with multiple D-Mains, C-Main, the semi-feature and the 39-lap main event.

Spectator tickets and any competitors still looking to buy seats in the competitor section can purchase through www.ims.com/usac.

Both nights of the BC39 will have live, flag-to-flag coverage on FloRacing. You can listen to live audio of the broadcast for free on the USAC app or follow along with live updates on https://www.facebook.com/usacracing/ and https://twitter.com/USACNation/ with live timing and scoring available on both the USAC and Race-Monitor apps.

——————————–

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps)

4D ROBERT DALBY/Anaheim, CA – 57D DANIEL ROBINSON/Ewing, IL

8 RANDI PANKRATZ/Atascadero, CA – 88 TYLER NELSON/Olathe, KS

76 KEN DRANGMEISTER/Hobart, IN – 5B CHASE BRISCOE/Mitchell, IN

76E BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK – 17BC CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL

15DJ DAVID PRICKETT/Fresno, CA

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps)

72 SAM JOHNSON/St. Peters, MO – 1 KARSYN ELLEDGE/Mooresville, NC

15s SHANNON McQUEEN/Bakersfield, CA – 67K HOLLEY HOLLAN/Broken Arrow, OK

9B CLINTON BOYLES/Greenwood, MO – 54m RAY SEACH/Beloit, WI

5 KEVIN THOMAS, JR./Cullman, AL – 7BC TYLER COURTNEY/Indianapolis, IN

AUTOMETER THIRD HEAT: (10 laps)

9H EMILIO HOOVER/Broken Arrow, OK – 28 ACE McCARTHY/Tahlequah, OK

20 CODY WEISENSEL/Sun Prairie, WI – 10 LANCE BENNETT/Aurora, CO

39BC ZEB WISE/Angola, IN – 17 RICKY STENHOUSE, JR./Olive Branch, MS

41 OLIVER AKARD/Ft. Myers, FL – 25 JERRY COONS, JR./Tucson, AZ

08 CANNON McINTOSH/Bixby, OK

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps)

67F KYLE O’GARA/Beech Grove, IN – 81 DILLON WELCH/Carmel, IN

71s CODY SWANSON/Norco, CA – 21KS C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN

4A JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA – 21D JUSTIN DICKERSON/Pittsboro, IN

1K BRAYTON LYNCH/Springfield, IL – 32J CHRIS JAGGER, JR./Warsaw, IN

61 TREY OSBORNE/Columbus, OH

FIFTH HEAT: (10 laps)

35 CONOR DALY/Noblesville, IN – 85 GIO SCELZI/Fresno, CA

43 BRENT BEAUCHAMP/Avon, IN – 77B BLAZE BENNETT/Parker, CO

27 TUCKER KLAASMEYER/Paola, KS – 76m JASON McDOUGAL/Broken Arrow, OK

71B ROBERT BELL/Colfax, IA – 25B STEVE BUCKWALTER/Royersford, PA

97A AUSTIN O’DELL/Rochester, IL

SIXTH HEAT: (10 laps)

56AP COLTEN COTTLE/Kansas, IL – 7u KYLE JONES/Kennedale, TX

12 BILLY WEASE/Noblesville, IN – 47BC ANDREW LAYSER/Collegeville, PA

5D ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL – 11m KENDALL RUBLE/Vincennes, IN

71K TANNER CARRICK/Lincoln, CA – 1BR CHASE JONES/Greenwood, IN

10A MICHAEL KLEIN/Elsmere, KY

SEVENTH HEAT: (10 laps)

50 TONY DiMATTIA/Malvern, PA – 15 DAVE DARLAND/Lincoln, IN

21FS JONATHAN BEASON/Broken Arrow, OK-21 CHRISTOPHER BELL/Norman, OK

3N JAKE NEUMAN/New Berlin, IL – 1NZ MICHAEL PICKENS/Auckland, NZ

2J J.J. YELEY/Phoenix, AZ – 9 CHRIS BAUE/Indianapolis, IN

EIGHTH HEAT: (10 laps)

56x MARK CHISHOLM/Cheyenne, WY – 7 CRITTER MALONE/Pittsboro, IN

21mc MARIA COFER/Macdoel, CA – 84 CHAD BOAT/Phoenix, AZ

57K KEVIN STUDLEY/Plainfield, IN – 1ST ALEX BRIGHT/Collegeville, PA

67 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA – 91T TYLER THOMAS/Collinsville, OK

46 RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN

NINTH HEAT: (10 laps)

15x CARSON GARRETT/Littleton, CO – 23m DAVID BUDRES/Beloit, WI

19m ETHAN MITCHELL/Mooresville, NC – 2 RYAN HALL/Midlothian, TX

3 RICH DRANGMEISTER/Hobart, IN – 97 KYLE LARSON/Elk Grove, CA

55 NICK DRAKE/Mooresville, NC – 11L AARON LEFFEL/Springfield, OH

7x THOMAS MESERAULL/San Jose, CA

TENTH HEAT: (10 laps)

54 MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH – 2x MATT LINDER/Hoschton, GA

00 LUKE HOWARD/Overland Park, KS – 15J JEFF WIMMENAUER/Indianapolis, IN

11T TOMMY KOUNS/Lebanon, IN – 71 JESSE COLWELL/Red Bluff, CA

19 SPENCER BAYSTON/Lebanon, IN – 22 JOHN HEYDENREICH/Bloomsburg, PA

31 TRAVIS BERRYHILL/American Canyon, CA