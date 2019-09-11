Semmelman Memorial Saturday for IRA, Badger & WI Wingless

By Bryan Gapinski

Beaver Dam, WI, Sep.10—After an off-weekend, action for the Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series continues this Saturday Night Sep. 14 at Beaver Dam Raceway. “The Scott Semmelman Memorial” will feature three open wheel divisions: IRA Bumper to Bumper Outlaw Sprint Car Series, The Auto Meter Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Series presented by Gandrud Chevrolet Performance Partsand Badger.

Jack Routson leads Chase McDermand by 103-points, with three races remaining. Routson won the most recent Badger event at the track on July 27, passing Jordan Mattson on the white flag lap for the lead exiting the final turn, and scoring 0.112 second victory. McDermand was fifth in the feature.

Advance Fastening Supply (AFS) has posted a $1,500 bonus to any driver who wins both the Beaver Dam and Sept. 22 141 Speedway features. If a sweep fails to occur drivers competing at both events will split up the bonus equally.

Advanced Fastening Supply has three locations in Madison, Waukesha, and Greenville (Appleton), and supplies the state of Wisconsin with fasteners, parts, inventory management services and technical support.

The pit gates will open at 3:30 p.m., with the grandstands opening at 4:30 p.m. Qualifying will be at 6:00 p.m., with racing beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Badger Midget Series Points:

1. Jack Routson 1335; 2. Chase McDermand 1232; 3. Zach Boden 1181; 4. Scott Hatton 1130; 5. Ryan Probst 1103; 6. Kevin Olson 1047; 7. Jeff Zelinski 879; 8. Mike Stroik 781; 9. Matt Rechek 773; 10. Jordan Mattson 642.