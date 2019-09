Allstar Performance Event List: September 13-15, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place September 13-15, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday September 13, 2019

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – USA – North East Wingless Sprints

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Night Before the Knittel

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Belle-Clair Speedway – Belleville, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League

Cairns International Speedway – Edmonton, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Double Down Sprint Cars

Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, KS – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series

Carolina Speedway – Gastonia, NC – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – USA – Sportsman Sprints – Championship Weekend

Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Championship Weekend

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – POWRi Northern Renegades Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints – Championship Finale

Deming Speedway – Deming, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series

Georgetown Speedway – Georgetown, DE – USA – United Racing Club

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Midget Cars

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USA – Focus Midgets

Mountain View Speedway – Boone, NC – USA – Southern States Midget Series – Smokey Mountain Duels

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – CAN – Empire Super Sprints – Night Before the Nationals

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – CAN – Great Lakes Super Sprints – Night Before the Nationals

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Patriot Sprint Tour – Night Before the Nationals

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Southern Ontario Sprints – Night Before the Nationals

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Ransomville Speedway – Ransomville, NY – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series – Empire State Classic

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Norther Outlaw Sprint Association

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – USA – World of Outlaws

Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi Valley Outlaw Midgets

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi Valley Sprints

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Diamond Series / Dirt Classic Qualifier

Saturday September 14, 2019

417 Southern Speedway – Punta Gorda, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Dean Knittel Memorial, $12,554 to win

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Dean Knittel Memorial

Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Series

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman – Sportsman 100

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Semmelmann Memorial

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars – Scott Semmelman Memorial

Cairns International Speedway – Edmonton, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA – USA – World of Outlaws – Wine Country Showdown

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USA – USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series – Southwest Championships

Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – USA – Sportsman Sprints – Championship Weekend

Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Championship Weekend

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – POWRi Northern Renegades Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series

Cherokee Speedway – Gaffney, SC – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints – Championship Finale

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series

Crystal Motor Speedway – Crystal, MI – USA – Michigan Traditional Sprints

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series – DCRP Season Championship

Evergreen Speedway – Monroe, WA – USA – Granite Super Sprints

Fonda Speedway – Fonda, NY – USA – Capital Racing Sprintcar Agency

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Genessee Speedway – Batavia, NY – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series

Grayson County Speedway – Bells, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series

Hendry County Motorsports Park – Clewiston, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series

I-25 Speedway – Pueblo, CO – USA – Englewood Racing Association

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – USA – ASCS Mid-South Region / ASCS Sooner Region – Ralph Enson Tribute

Jennerstown Speedway – Jennerstown, PA – USA – Must See Racing

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Series – Season Championship

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lee County Speedway – Donnellson, IA – USA – Iowa Sprint Car League

Lee County Speedway – Donnellson, IA – USA – USAC IMRA Speed2 Midget Series

Lee County Speedway – Donnellson, IA – USA – Wigned 305 Sprint Cars

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Cars

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – Brownsburg, IN – USA – Midwest Supermodified Series – Championship Night

Macon Speedway – Macon, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USA – Bay Cities Racing Association

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USA – Focus Midgets

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – USA – USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series

Mountain View Speedway – Boone, NC – USA – Southern States Midget Series

Natural Bridge Speedway – Natural Bridge, VA – USA – Virginia Sprint Series

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – North East Wingless Sprints

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – CAN – Empire Super Sprints – Canadian Sprint Car Nationals

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – CAN – Great Lakes Super Sprints – Canadian Sprint Car Nationals

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Action Sprint Tour

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Patriot Sprint Tour – Canadian Sprint Car Nationals

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Southern Ontario Sprints – Canadian Sprint Car Nationals

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USA – ICAR CRS Winged Sprints

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

RumTown Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Sprint Cars of New England

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jim Nace Memorial National Open

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Sportsman Sprints – Season Championship

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Southern Oregon Speedway – White City, OR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – 350 Supermodifieds

Superbowl Speedway – Greenville, TX – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstaudt, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship / Midwest Sprint Car Series

US 24 Speedway – Logansport, IN – USA – United States Speed Association

USA Raceway – Tucson, AZ – USA – ASCS Southwest Region

Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM – USA – POWRi Border Tour Sprints

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Sr. Sprints

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – USAC Western States Midget Series

Western Speedway – Victoria, BC – CAN – WILROC – Reg Midgley Memorial

Sunday September 15, 2019

Genessee Speedway – Batavia, NY – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series