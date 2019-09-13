Turner, Barney, and Price-Miller Win at Night Before the Canadian Nationals

_Top Stories, Canadian Sprint Car Nationals, Empire Super Sprints, Great Lakes Super Sprints, Ohsweken Speedway, Patriot Sprint Tour

Night Before the Nationals
Ohsweken Speedway
Ohsweken, ONT
Friday September 13, 2019

Heat Race #1:
1. 87x-Shone Evans
2. 15-Dan Nanticoke
3. 17m-Max Stambaugh
4. 15h-Sam Hafertepe Jr.
5. 28-Jordan Poirier
6. 84-Tyler Rand
7. 21-John Burbridge Jr.
8. 0-Glenn Styres
9. 77x-Alex Hill

Heat Race #2:
1. 55m-Mark Smith
2. 67x-Parker Price-Miller
3. 9-Steve Lyons
4. 88h-Josh Hansen
5. 28m-Conner Morrell
6. 99-John Trenca
7. 15f-Mike Ferrell
8. 46-Kevin Pauls

Heat Race #3:
1. fm28-Steve Poirier
2. 17-Jared Horstman
3. 7ny-Matt Farnham
4. 10-Jan-Jake Brown
5. 28f-Davie Franek
6. 1-Holly Porter
7. 7-Caleb Wood
8. 22jr-Allen Giletta

Heat Race #4:
1. 10-Mitch Brown
2. 87-Jason Barney
3. 22-Shawn Silter
4. 5d-Shane Ross
5. 23-Devon Dobie
6. 8-Hannah Ferrell
DQ. 3-Denny Peebles

Heat Race #5:
1. 35-Jared Zimbardi
2. 13-Cory Turner
3. 22p-Jonathon Preston
4. 91-Ryan Turner
5. 46c-Ryan Coniam
6. 85-Dustin Daggett
7. 68-Aaron Turkey
8. 9b-Scott Burk

Heat Race #6:
1. 47x-Dylan Westbrook
2. 7c-Dylan Swiernik
3. 79-Jordan Thomas
4. 56-Billy VanInwegen
5. 16L-Roger Levesque
6. 36-Kyle Moffit
DQ. 2-Dave Axton

Feature #1:
1. 13-Cory Turner
2. 55m-Mark Smith
3. 17-Jared Horstman
4. 87x-Shone Evans
5. 91-Ryan Turner
6. 9-Steve Lyons
7. 28m-Conner Morrell
8. 28f-Davie Franek
9. 1-Holly Porter
10. 23-Devon Dobie
11. 15-Dan Nanticoke
12. 7-Caleb Wood

Feature #2:
1. 87-Jason Barney
2. 10-Mitch Brown
3. 17m-Max Stambaugh
4. 15h-Sam Hafertepe Jr.
5. 28-Jordan Poirier
6. 47x-Dylan Westbrook
7. 79-Jordan Thomas
8. 84-Tyler Rand
9. 88h-Josh Hansen
10. 22-Shawn Silter
11. 22jr-Allen Giletta
12. 7c-Dylan Swiernik

Feature #3:
1. 67x-Parker Price-Miller
2. 7ny-Matt Farnham
3. 22p-Jonathon Preston
4. 10-Jan-Jake Brown
5. 56-Billy VanInwegen
6. 5d-Shane Ross
7. 21-John Burbridge Jr.
8. 8-Hannah Ferrell
9. 46c-Ryan Coniam
10. 16L-Roger Levesque
11. 99-John Trenca
12. 35-Jared Zimbardi
13. 15f-Mike Ferrell

Related Stories: