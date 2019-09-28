Schuchart Wins Feature, Sweet Takes the World of Outlaws Point Lead at Eldora

By T.J. Buffenbarger

ROSSBURG, Ohio (September 27, 2019) – Logan Schuchart had not finished worse than fourth at Eldora Speedway during the 2019 season with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series but had not won a feature event. Schuchart earned the elusive victory on Friday night at Eldora Speedway winning the “BeFour the Crowns’ event as part of the 38th running of the 4-Crown Nationals.

Schuchart’s victory came early Saturday morning after a three hour rain delay just after hot laps were completed on Friday. During the rain delay replays of the previous World of Outlaws features played on the jumbotron at the racetrack showing some of Schuchart’s previous disappointments this season at Eldora. Schuchart came out of that rain delay on a mission by setting fast time in qualifications, winning his heat, the dash, and leading all 30-laps of the main event.

“We came here tonight with the attitude that this place owed us one. It was kind of rough watching those videos earlier,” said Schuchart about having to watch the footage of the Kings Royal earlier in the year. “I walked up talking to guys, my Mom, Bill (Klingbeil), and everybody that it stinks to watch that video over and over again, not like I hadn’t watched it enough the past few months. It’s still going to sting for a while, but we definitely came back hungry to this racetrack. Shark Racing was going good.”

The first attempt to start the main event was interrupted by a red flag for Wayne Johnson making hard contact with the wall in turn three and tumbling down the racetrack. Johnson emerged from the car under his own power.

The second attempt to start the main saw Schuchart lead while Aaron Reutzel and Carson Macedo racing side by side for second until Reutzel drove to second in turn four. While working lap three the second red flag of the event appeared when Brady Bacon flipped in turn four. Bacon exited the car under his own power.

After Bacon’s crash was cleared Schuchart continued to lead Reutzel while Sheldon Haudenschild drove under Macedo for third in turn four.

Schuchart started to overtake slower cars on lap 10 as Reutzel closed in to challenge for the lead. Reutzel appeared poised to challenge Schuchart for the lead on lap 12, but Schuchart was able to put slower cars between himself and Reutzel and extend his lead.

Through the later stages of the race Schuchart continued to extend his lead through traffic to a 1.173 second advantage at the finish over Reutzel, Haudenschild, Kerry Madsen, and Macedo. The win was Schuchart’s eighth of a career best season for the rising star from Hanover, Pennsylvania.

“To have a year like this and win races with the World of Outlaws is very, very tough. To win eight of them and get another one at Eldora means a lot to myself and I know it means a lot to everybody else.”

With a sixth place finish Brad Sweet was able to capitalize on a tough night for Donny Schatz to move into the lead of the World of Outlaws point standings unofficially by four markers. Schatz rallied through the B-Main, claiming the final transfer spot late in the event, driving from 24th starting position to 17th.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Friday September 27, 2019

Qualifying Flight #1:

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.011

2. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 13.123

3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.124

4. 41-David Gravel, 13.134

5. 13-Paul McMahan, 13.137

6. 5-Shane Stewart, 13.153

7. 70-Brock Zearfoss, 13.159

8. 83-Daryn Pittman, 13.173

9. 49-Brad Sweet, 13.183

10. 9-James McFadden, 13.191

11. 98-Dave Blaney, 13.237

12. K4-Chad Kemenah, 13.249

13. 3C-Cale Conley, 13.253

14. 12N-Joey Saldana, 13.262

15. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.274

16. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.278

17. 18-Ian Madsen, 13.289

18. 1A-Jacob Allen, 13.302

19. 70X-Justin Peck, 13.468

20. 49D-Shawn Dancer, 13.469

21. 2L-Landon Lalonde, 13.607

22. 7S – Jason Sides, NT

Qualifying Flight #2:

1. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.059

2. 2-Carson Macedo, 13.108

3. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 13.122

4. 19P-Paige Polyak, 13.150

5. 71P-Parker Price-Miller, 13.219

6. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 13.226

7. G1-Cale Thomas, 13.263

8. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 13.280

9. 71-Gio Scelzi, 13.330

10. 99-Brady Bacon, 13.331

11. 19-Brent Marks, 13.341

12. 24-Rico Abreu, 13.393

13. 67-Buddy Kofoid, 13.398

14. J4-John Garvin, 13.410

15. 71M-Paul May, 13.471

16. 99G-Skylar Gee, 13.507

17. 45-Trevor Baker, 13.513

18. 5B-Chad Blonde, 13.539

19. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 13.557

20. 40-George Hobaugh, 13.645

21. 35-Zach Hampton, 13.795

22. 4x-Bradley Ashford, 13.963

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 1S – Logan Schuchart

2. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

3. 70 – Brock Zearfoss

4. 13 – Paul McMahan

5. 49 – Brad Sweet

6. 15 – Donny Schatz

7. 18 – Ian Madsen

8. 98H – Dave Blaney

9. 3C – Cale Conley

10. 70X – Justin Peck

11. 2L – Landon Lalonde

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):

1. 2M – Kerry Madsen

2. 41 – David Gravel

3. 83 – Daryn Pittman

4. 5 – Shane Stewart

5. 9 – James McFaddne

6. 12N – Joey Saldana

7. K4 – Chad Kemenah

8. W20 – Greg Wilson

9. 49D – Shawn Dancer

DNS: 1A – Jacob Allen

DNS: 7S – Jason Sides

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):

1. 26 – Cory Eliason

2. 87 – Aaron Reutzel

3. G1 – Cale Thomas

4. 19 – Brent Marks

5. 71P – Parker Price-Miller

6. 67 – Buddy Kofoid

7. 71 – Gio Scelzi

8. 71M – Paul May

9. 41S – Dominic Scelzi

10. 45 – Trevor Baker

11. 35 – Zach Hampton

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps):

1. 2 – Carson Macedo

2. 19P – Paige Polyak

3. 11K – Kraig Kinser

4. 2C – Wayne Johnson

5. 99 – Brady Bacon

6. 24 – Rico Abreu

7. J4 – John Garvin

8. 99G – Skylar Gee

9. 5B – Chad Blonde

10. 40 – George Hobaugh

11. 4X – Bradley Ashford

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

C-Main (8 Laps)

1. 18 – Ian Madsen

2. 45 – Trevor Baker

3. 41S – Dominic Scelzi

4. 5B – Chad Blonde

5. 70X – Justin Peck

6. 2L – Landon Lalonde

7. 40 – George Hobaugh

8. 4X – Bradley Ashford

DNS: 1A – Jacob Allen

DNS: 7S – Jason Sides

DNS: 49D – Shawn Dancer

DNS: 35 – Zach Hampton

(First two finishers transferred to the B-Main)

Dash (6 Laps):

1. 1S – Logan Schuchart

2. 2 – Carson Macedo

3. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

4. 87 – Aaron Reutzel

5. 41 – David Gravel

6. 2 – Kerry Madsen

7. 26 – Cory Eliason

8. 19P – Paige Polyak

(Finish determined the first eight starting positions for the A-Main)

B-Main (12 Laps):

1. 71 – Gio Scelzi

2. 24 – Rico Abreu

3. 98H – Dave Blaney

4. 15 – Donny Schatz

5. 3C – Cale Conley

6. 12N – Joey Saldana

7. 67 – Buddy Kofoid

8. 18 – Ian Madsen

9. K4 – Chad Kemenah

10. W20 – Greg Wilson

11. 99G – Skylar Gee

DNS: J4 – John Garvin

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main

A-Main (30 Laps):

1. 1S – Logan Schuchart

2. 87 – Aaron Reutzel

3. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

4. 2M – Kerry Madsen

5. 2 – Carson Macedo

6. 49 – Brad Sweet

7. 41 – David Gravel

8. 70 – Brock Zearfoss

9. 26 – Cory Eliason

10. 9 – James McFadden

11. 19 – Brent Marks

12. 83 – Daryn Pittman

13. 19P – Paige Polyak

14. 5 – Shane Stewart

15. 24 – Rico Abreu

16. 11K – Kraig Kinser

17. 15 – Donny Schatz

18. 71P – Parker Price-Miller

19. 13 – Paul McMahan

20. 18 – Ian Madsen

21. G1 – Cale Thomas

22. 99 – Brady Bacon

23. 98H – Dave Blaney

24. 71 – Gio Scelzi

25. 2C – Wayne Johnson