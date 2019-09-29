Reutzel Caps Off Second All Star Point Title by Winning the 4-Crown Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

ROSSBURG, Ohio (September 28, 2019) — Aaron Reutzel capped off his second championship season in a row with the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 by picking up the feature victory during the 38th running of the 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway. The win was Reutzel’s 16th of the 2019 season.

What can you say about this team? Unreal,” exclaimed Reutzel in victory lane. “Last night it was rough and heavy, and we were good. I felt like we should have come away with a win last night. Tonight, dead slick and we’re good. That’s just a true statement to this team that we just work hard and try to be good on anything. We didn’t do it from the front row because there have been a lot of naysayers in the last month that we’ve been only winning off the front row and we drew the worst pill you can draw tonight. We’ll give them something else to talk about now. Absolute dream season, what a great way to cap it off.”

After the initial start was called back because of a spin by Trevor Baker and Skylar Gee slowing on the track Cale Thomas led the opening lap over fellow front row starter Cale Conley. Conley’s run in second was short lived as Cory Eliason took over the position on the second lap and set out after Thomas for the top position. Eliason was able to pass Thomas on lap seven to take over the top spot.

Further back in the field Gio Scelzi was moving up using the extreme low line on the racetrack moving into second position around Thomas on lap eight. One lap later Thomas and Reutzel made contact racing for third position causing Thomas to spin in bring out the caution flag.

After the restart on lap 10 Reutzel and Scelzi race for second with Eliason pulling away. Reutzel took over second with 14 laps to go and set out after Eliason for the lead.

Reutzel caught a break when another caution flag appeared when Baker slowed on the front stretch. After the restart pulled a slide job on Eliason in turn two to take the lead. After that point it was all Reutzel up front driving away to the victory over Eliason and Scelzi, Buddy Kofoid, and Dale Blaney.

38th 4-Crown Nationals

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, OH

Saturday September 28, 2019

Qualifying:

1. 71-Gio Scelzi, 13.195

2. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 13.244

3. 99-Brady Bacon, 13.332

4. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.402

5. 11-Dale Blaney, 13.413

6. G1-Cale Thomas, 13.432

7. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.441

8. 81-Lee Jacobs, 13.471

9. 12N-Joey Saldana, 13.472

10. 13-Paul McMahan, 13.518

11. 24-Rico Abreu, 13.545

12. 70-Brock Zearfoss, 13.560

13. 67-Buddy Kofoid, 13.585

14. 99G-Skylar Gee, 13.594

15. 3C-Cale Conley, 13.597

16. 9-James McFadden, 13.615

17. 49D-Shawn Dancer, 13.663

18. 98H-Dave Blaney, 13.714

19. 33M-Mason Daniel, 13.734

20. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.758

21. J4-John Garvin Jr., 13.771

22. 45-Trevor Baker, 13.782

23. 70x-Justin Peck, 13.783

24. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 13.784

25. 22M-Dan McCarron, 13.795

26. 2L-Landon Lalonde, 13.815

27. 97-Max Stambaugh, 13.855

28. 20B-Cody Bova, 13.897

29. 40-George Hobaugh, 13.905

30. 59N-Bryan Nuckles, 13.906

31. 23-Stuart Brubaker, 13.913

32. K4-Chad Kemenah, 13.944

33. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 13.998

34. 71M-Paul May, 14.005

35. 35-Zach Hampton, 14.027

36. 70M-Henry Malcuit, 14.039

37. O7-Gerard McIntyre, 14.060

38. 21N-Frankie Nervo, 14.065

39. 9J-Dean Jacobs, 14.085

40. 16C-Ricky Peterson, 14.095

41. 4X-Bradley Ashford, 14.158

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. W20 – Greg Wilson

2. G1 – Cale Thomas

3. 71 – Gio Scelzi

4. 99 – Brady Bacon

5. 81 – Lee Jacobs

6. 9J – Dean Jacobs

7. J4 – John Garvin

8. 4X – Bradley Ashford

9. 70X – Justin Peck

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):

1. 3C – Cale Conley

2. 87 – Aaron Reutzel

3. 24 – Rico Abreu

4. 33M – Mason Daniel

5. 21N – Frankie Nervo

6. 16C – Ricky Peterson

7. 23 – Stuart Brubaker

8. 35 – Zach Hampton

9. 99G – Skylar Gee

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):

1. 9 – James McFadden

2. 11 – Dale Blaney

3. 49D – Shawn Dancer

4. 13 – Paul McMahan

5. 5T – Travis Philo

6. 97 – Max Stambaugh

7. 22M – Dan McCarron

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps):

1. 67 – Buddy Kofoid

2. K4- Chad Kemenah

3. 45 – Trevor Baker

4. 98H – Dave Blaney

5. 20B – Cody Bova

6. 59N – Bryan Nuckles

7. 71M – Paul May

8. 70M – Henry Malcuit

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps):

1. 70 – Brock Zearfoss

2. 26 – Cory Eliason

3. 12N – Joey Saldana

4. 41S – Dominic Scelzi

5. 2C – Wayne Johnson

6. 2L – Landon Lalonde

7. 40 – Geroge Hobaugh

8. 07 – Gerard McIntyre

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Dash #1 (4 Laps):

1. 3C – Cale Conley

2. 71 – Gio Scelzi

3. 11 – Dale Blaney

4. 9 – James McFadden

5. W20 – Greg Wilson

6. 70 – Brock Zearfoss

(Finish determined starting positions of the inside six rows of the A-Main)

Dash #2 (4 Laps):

1. G1 – Cale Thomas

2. 26 – Cory Eliason

3. 87 – Aaron Reutzel

4. 67 – Buddy Kofoid

5. K4 – Chad Kemenah

6. 99 – Brady Bacon

(Finish determined starting positions of the outside six rows of the A-Main)

B-Main (12 Laps):

1. 81 – Lee Jacobs

2. 99 – Skylar Gee

3. 2C – Wayne Johnson

4. 5T – Travis Philo

5. 9J – Dean Jacobs

6. 2L – Landon Lalonde

7. 97 – Max Stambaugh

8. 21N – Frankie Nervo

9. 22M – Dan McCarron

10. O7 – Gerard McIntyre

11. 71M – Paul May

12. 40 – George Hobaugh

13. 59N – Bryan Nuckles

14. 23 – Stuart Brubaker

15. 35 – Zach Hampton

16. 70M – Henry Malcuit

17. 4X – Bradley Ashford

18. 20B – Cody Bova

19. 16C – Ricky Peterson

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Feature (25 Laps):

1. 87 – Aaron Reutzel

2. 26 – Cory Eliason

3. 71 – Gio Sclezi

4. 67 – Buddy Kofoid

5. 11 – Dale Blaney

6. W20 – Greg Wilson

7. 3C – Cale Conley

8. K4 – Chad Kemenah

9. 24 – Rico Abreu

10. 9 – James McFadden

11. 99B – Brady Bacon

12. 70 – Brock Zearfoss

13. 33M – Mason Daneil

14. 13 – Paul McMahan

15. 98H – Dave Blaney

16. 12N – Joey Saldana

17. 81 – Lee Jacobs

18. 5T – Travis Philo

19. 41S – Dominic Scelzi

20. 2C – Wayne Johnson

21. 49D – Shawn Dancer

22. 99 – Skylar Gee

23. G1 – Cale Thomas

24. 40 – George Hobaugh

25. 45 – Trevor Baker