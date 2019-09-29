Reutzel Caps Off Second All Star Point Title by Winning the 4-Crown Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger
ROSSBURG, Ohio (September 28, 2019) — Aaron Reutzel capped off his second championship season in a row with the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 by picking up the feature victory during the 38th running of the 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway. The win was Reutzel’s 16th of the 2019 season.
What can you say about this team? Unreal,” exclaimed Reutzel in victory lane. “Last night it was rough and heavy, and we were good. I felt like we should have come away with a win last night. Tonight, dead slick and we’re good. That’s just a true statement to this team that we just work hard and try to be good on anything. We didn’t do it from the front row because there have been a lot of naysayers in the last month that we’ve been only winning off the front row and we drew the worst pill you can draw tonight. We’ll give them something else to talk about now. Absolute dream season, what a great way to cap it off.”
After the initial start was called back because of a spin by Trevor Baker and Skylar Gee slowing on the track Cale Thomas led the opening lap over fellow front row starter Cale Conley. Conley’s run in second was short lived as Cory Eliason took over the position on the second lap and set out after Thomas for the top position. Eliason was able to pass Thomas on lap seven to take over the top spot.
Further back in the field Gio Scelzi was moving up using the extreme low line on the racetrack moving into second position around Thomas on lap eight. One lap later Thomas and Reutzel made contact racing for third position causing Thomas to spin in bring out the caution flag.
After the restart on lap 10 Reutzel and Scelzi race for second with Eliason pulling away. Reutzel took over second with 14 laps to go and set out after Eliason for the lead.
Reutzel caught a break when another caution flag appeared when Baker slowed on the front stretch. After the restart pulled a slide job on Eliason in turn two to take the lead. After that point it was all Reutzel up front driving away to the victory over Eliason and Scelzi, Buddy Kofoid, and Dale Blaney.
38th 4-Crown Nationals
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1
Eldora Speedway
Rossburg, OH
Saturday September 28, 2019
Qualifying:
1. 71-Gio Scelzi, 13.195
2. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 13.244
3. 99-Brady Bacon, 13.332
4. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.402
5. 11-Dale Blaney, 13.413
6. G1-Cale Thomas, 13.432
7. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.441
8. 81-Lee Jacobs, 13.471
9. 12N-Joey Saldana, 13.472
10. 13-Paul McMahan, 13.518
11. 24-Rico Abreu, 13.545
12. 70-Brock Zearfoss, 13.560
13. 67-Buddy Kofoid, 13.585
14. 99G-Skylar Gee, 13.594
15. 3C-Cale Conley, 13.597
16. 9-James McFadden, 13.615
17. 49D-Shawn Dancer, 13.663
18. 98H-Dave Blaney, 13.714
19. 33M-Mason Daniel, 13.734
20. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.758
21. J4-John Garvin Jr., 13.771
22. 45-Trevor Baker, 13.782
23. 70x-Justin Peck, 13.783
24. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 13.784
25. 22M-Dan McCarron, 13.795
26. 2L-Landon Lalonde, 13.815
27. 97-Max Stambaugh, 13.855
28. 20B-Cody Bova, 13.897
29. 40-George Hobaugh, 13.905
30. 59N-Bryan Nuckles, 13.906
31. 23-Stuart Brubaker, 13.913
32. K4-Chad Kemenah, 13.944
33. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 13.998
34. 71M-Paul May, 14.005
35. 35-Zach Hampton, 14.027
36. 70M-Henry Malcuit, 14.039
37. O7-Gerard McIntyre, 14.060
38. 21N-Frankie Nervo, 14.065
39. 9J-Dean Jacobs, 14.085
40. 16C-Ricky Peterson, 14.095
41. 4X-Bradley Ashford, 14.158
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. W20 – Greg Wilson
2. G1 – Cale Thomas
3. 71 – Gio Scelzi
4. 99 – Brady Bacon
5. 81 – Lee Jacobs
6. 9J – Dean Jacobs
7. J4 – John Garvin
8. 4X – Bradley Ashford
9. 70X – Justin Peck
(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):
1. 3C – Cale Conley
2. 87 – Aaron Reutzel
3. 24 – Rico Abreu
4. 33M – Mason Daniel
5. 21N – Frankie Nervo
6. 16C – Ricky Peterson
7. 23 – Stuart Brubaker
8. 35 – Zach Hampton
9. 99G – Skylar Gee
(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):
1. 9 – James McFadden
2. 11 – Dale Blaney
3. 49D – Shawn Dancer
4. 13 – Paul McMahan
5. 5T – Travis Philo
6. 97 – Max Stambaugh
7. 22M – Dan McCarron
(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)
Heat Race #4 (8 Laps):
1. 67 – Buddy Kofoid
2. K4- Chad Kemenah
3. 45 – Trevor Baker
4. 98H – Dave Blaney
5. 20B – Cody Bova
6. 59N – Bryan Nuckles
7. 71M – Paul May
8. 70M – Henry Malcuit
(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)
Heat Race #5 (8 Laps):
1. 70 – Brock Zearfoss
2. 26 – Cory Eliason
3. 12N – Joey Saldana
4. 41S – Dominic Scelzi
5. 2C – Wayne Johnson
6. 2L – Landon Lalonde
7. 40 – Geroge Hobaugh
8. 07 – Gerard McIntyre
(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)
Dash #1 (4 Laps):
1. 3C – Cale Conley
2. 71 – Gio Scelzi
3. 11 – Dale Blaney
4. 9 – James McFadden
5. W20 – Greg Wilson
6. 70 – Brock Zearfoss
(Finish determined starting positions of the inside six rows of the A-Main)
Dash #2 (4 Laps):
1. G1 – Cale Thomas
2. 26 – Cory Eliason
3. 87 – Aaron Reutzel
4. 67 – Buddy Kofoid
5. K4 – Chad Kemenah
6. 99 – Brady Bacon
(Finish determined starting positions of the outside six rows of the A-Main)
B-Main (12 Laps):
1. 81 – Lee Jacobs
2. 99 – Skylar Gee
3. 2C – Wayne Johnson
4. 5T – Travis Philo
5. 9J – Dean Jacobs
6. 2L – Landon Lalonde
7. 97 – Max Stambaugh
8. 21N – Frankie Nervo
9. 22M – Dan McCarron
10. O7 – Gerard McIntyre
11. 71M – Paul May
12. 40 – George Hobaugh
13. 59N – Bryan Nuckles
14. 23 – Stuart Brubaker
15. 35 – Zach Hampton
16. 70M – Henry Malcuit
17. 4X – Bradley Ashford
18. 20B – Cody Bova
19. 16C – Ricky Peterson
(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)
Feature (25 Laps):
1. 87 – Aaron Reutzel
2. 26 – Cory Eliason
3. 71 – Gio Sclezi
4. 67 – Buddy Kofoid
5. 11 – Dale Blaney
6. W20 – Greg Wilson
7. 3C – Cale Conley
8. K4 – Chad Kemenah
9. 24 – Rico Abreu
10. 9 – James McFadden
11. 99B – Brady Bacon
12. 70 – Brock Zearfoss
13. 33M – Mason Daneil
14. 13 – Paul McMahan
15. 98H – Dave Blaney
16. 12N – Joey Saldana
17. 81 – Lee Jacobs
18. 5T – Travis Philo
19. 41S – Dominic Scelzi
20. 2C – Wayne Johnson
21. 49D – Shawn Dancer
22. 99 – Skylar Gee
23. G1 – Cale Thomas
24. 40 – George Hobaugh
25. 45 – Trevor Baker