SHOWTIME SPEEDWAY ANNOUNCES HUGE FEBRUARY NON-WING EVENT

September 30, 2019 – Showtime Speedway in Pinellas Park, Florida today announced details for a $5,000 to win non-wing pavement sprint car event at the speedway February 19-20, 2020.

Showtime Speedway promoter Robert Yoho announced that the proposed event will be at least 100 laps in length and possibly longer. A final decision hadn’t been made at the time of the announcement which was made by Yoho during a Facebook Live post.

It is no secret Yoho has long desired to have a mega pavement sprint car race at his track during Speed Weeks that would draw northern based cars to compete alongside Florida based BG Southern Sprint Car Shootout series competitors. The current plan calls for Littl5 500 rules to govern the event. Under this plan, 360, 410, and V-6 engine cars will be going head-to-head at the ¼ mile slightly banked asphalt oval near Saint Petersburg, Florida. The unsanctioned event will be governed by Showtime Speedway.

The late Dave Steele captured the last non-wing sprint car race contested at the track on October 29, 2016 after winning a BG Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series race.

There will be an open practice on Wednesday night February 19 with racing activities scheduled for the following night. The event will be available as a pay-per-view through Low Budget TV. The weekend will also include a $15,000 to win Late Model Figure 8 race, $10,000 to win Super Late Model race, and high-paying Legends Car event.

The announcement of the event drew immediate interest. Shane Butler, Johnny Gilbertson, and Joe Liguori were the first few to express a desire to compete.

Due to the time of the year, and use of Little 500 rules, it is expected to draw 3 or more cars that could include former Little 500 winners: Brain Tyler, Eric Gordon, Kody Swanson, Chris Windom, and Kyle Hamilton among others. Current Little 500 competitors that could compete include: Bobby Santos III, Kyle O’Gara, Tyler Roahrig, as well as Chris Neuenschwander.

The event is also expected to draw a handful of Florida drivers who annually compete in the Little 500 including: John Inman, Tommy Nichols, and Mickey Kempgens.

Be sure to follow Pavement Pounders for any breaking news on this event.