TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour Enjoys Stout Season

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (Sept. 30, 2019) – The sophomore season for the revamped TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour was a stellar one.

Jake Karklin captured the crown for the RaceSaver 305ci winged sprint car series after being the most consistent driver throughout the season. He led nearly the entire season and scored the most podium finishes with eight during the 11-race season. Karklin added two other top-six results before recording his worst finish of the season – 10th – during the season finale.

John Karklin placed second – a mere 13 points out of the top spot – in the standings thanks to five podiums and eight top 10s. He also secured a top-10 result during every race this season.

Brandon McLain was the final podium finisher in the championship standings – only 15 points behind Jake Karklin. McLain earned his first career winged sprint car victory and he recorded six podiums, eight top fives and nine top 10s this year.

Sean Vardell placed fourth in the championship standings with Frank Peters, Mike Sellers, Steve Surniak, Ben McCall, Nick Tucker and George Blaney rounding out the top 10, respectively.

Surniak and Tucker led the series with three triumphs a piece. Jake McLain, who won the season finale, is the only other multiple-race winner as he garnered two victories. Jake Karklin, John Karklin and Brandon McLain were also feature winners this year.

The series also took a step forward in 2019 by adding TriboDyn Lubricants as the primary sponsor along with numerous marketing partners, including VP Racing Fuels, Superior Steering Wheels, Newlin Bar Service, Pitbull Lifts, Velocita Racewear and Next Level Custom Apparel among others.

The series boosted its schedule and its car count, averaging 16.9 drivers per race in 2019 – an increase of approximately two drivers per race.

Stay tuned to the TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour social media accounts throughout the offseason for announcements regarding the 2020 season.

2019 FEATURE WINNERS –

Steve Surniak – 3 (311 Speedway in Pine Hall, N.C., on July 27; Laurens County Speedway in Laurens, S.C., on Aug. 3; and Harris Speedway in Harris, N.C., on Aug. 10); Nick Tucker – 3 (Sumter Speedway in Sumter, S.C., on April 27; Fayetteville Motor Speedway in Fayetteville, N.C., on Sept. 21; and 311 Speedway in Pine Hall, N.C., on Sept. 27); Jake McLain – 2 (Carolina Speedway in Gastonia, N.C., on June 21 and 311 Speedway in Pine Hall, N.C., on Sept. 28); Jake Karklin – 1 (Harris Speedway in Harris, N.C., on May 18); John Karklin – 1 (Lake View Motor Speedway in Nichols, S.C., on July 6); and Brandon McLain – 1 (Lake View Motor Speedway in Nichols, S.C., on Sept. 7)

MARKETING PARTNERS –

TriboDyn Lubricants, VP Racing Fuels, Superior Steering Wheels, Newlin Bar Service, Pitbull Lifts, Velocita Racewear and Next Level Custom Apparel

ABOUT CAROLINA SPRINT TOUR –

The TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour is a RaceSaver 305ci winged sprint car series that primarily competes in North Carolina and South Carolina. There are 16 points-paying races on the 2019 schedule as well as two non-points races on tap. Additionally, series drivers will see an increased payout at most tracks this year.

