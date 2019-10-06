Cornell Leads It All With ASCS Warrior Region at Lake Ozark Speedway

From Bryan Hulber

ELDON, Mo. (October 5, 2019) Getting one away from Mother Nature, Jonathan Cornell made the most of it; leading start to finish to finally make the trip to Victory Lane with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps in the series’ 2019 Season Finale at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Battling off and on wet conditions leading up to the event, the races were also halted between the Heats and the night’s Features before finally being able to go green. Holding the lead through multiple restarts, Cornell was able to fend off all challengers for his 42nd career victory with the ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

Miles Paulus moved from sixth to take the runner-up spot with Ben Brown following from seventh to complete Saturday’s podium. Austin O’Neal and Austin Alumbaugh made up the top five.

Timothy Smith crossed sixth with Timothy Smith in tow. Making the trip from Bondurant, Iowa, Nathan Mills came from 13th to finish seventh. Curtis Boyer was eighth from 12th with Terry Easum and Garet Williamson completing the top ten.

Points for the 2019 season are pending finalization. The season champion will be confirmed and announced in the next week.

ASCS Warrior Region

Lake Ozark Speedway

Eldon, MO

Saturday, October 5, 2019

Corrected Heat Race Results are pending

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 35M-Jonathan Cornell, [2]; 2. 21-Miles Paulus, [6]; 3. 7B-Ben Brown, [7]; 4. 11-Austin O’Neal, [3]; 5. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [8]; 6. 86T-Timothy Smith, [5]; 7. 24N-Nathan Mills, [13]; 8. 72-Curtis Boyer, [12]; 9. 88-Terry Easum, [9]; 10. 24-Garet Williamson, [1]; 11. 93-Taylor Walton, [11]; 12. 78-Dillan Roth, [10]; 13. 65L-Nicholas Lucito, [16]; 14. 24C-Lanny Carpenter, [17]; 15. 6-Bryan Grimes, [4]; 16. 31-Casey Wills, [14]; 17. 75E-Broc Elliott, [15]; 18. 76-Brad Comegys, [18]