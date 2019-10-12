Former winners among early entries for Budweiser Oval Nationals

By Scott Daloisio

(Perris, CA, October 11, 2019) Three former winners – Bud Kaeding, Damion Gardner and Chris Windom – are among the early entries for the 24th Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals Presented By All Coast Construction at Perris Auto Speedway on November 7th, 8th and 9th. The three will face stiff competition from the top drivers in both the Amsoil USAC/CRA and USAC National Sprint Car Series all three nights.

Kaeding, who resides in Campbell, California and Gardner, who calls Concord, California home, have each one the race three-times. Windom, of Canton, Illinois, has sipped the Oval Nationals victory champagne and taken home one of the coveted eagle trophies once.

Kaeding became the first two-time winner of the Oval Nationals when he went back to back in 2001 and 2002. He then became the first three-time victor a dozen years ago in 2007. His three triumphs also tie him for the most owner wins in the prestigious race. This year he will be driving the Williams Motorsports #0 that he regularly competes with in the “King of The West-NARC” sprint car series. The 39-year-old is currently second in “KOW-NARC” standings and is only four points out of first with two races to go. In addition to his prowess in that series, Kaeding finished second in this year’s “Taco Bravo Sprint Car” standings.

Gardner’s three wins in the Oval Nationals have come in 2009, 2011 and 2016. The popular driver who first competed at Perris Auto Speedway in 2002, is currently leading the point standings and is seeking an unprecedented eighth USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series championship. He won his first USAC/CRA title in 2005 driving for car owner Ron Chaffin and has won the last seven in a row driving for Mark Alexander, who he also teamed with for his 2016 Oval Nationals victory. If the driver known as “The Demon” manages to win the championship this year, he will surpass Ron Shuman’s seven combined titles in the original CRA and SCRA. Gardner would thus become the all-time leader in championships dating back to 1946 in the combined CRA, SCRA and USAC/CRA Series.’

Windom, who was born on Christmas Eve in 1990, became the youngest winner in Oval Nationals history when he easily outdistanced the field in 2010. That conquest came when he was only 19 years old. It also gave car owner Jeff Walker his third ever Oval Nationals victory, tying him for car owner total wins with Kaeding. In 2017, Windom put the wraps on the USAC National Sprint Car Championship at Perris. That title came one year after he took the top spot in the USAC Silver Crown Series. Heading into the 2019 Ovals, Windom has four wins in the National series this year and is currently fifth in the point standings.

Tickets for the 24th Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals are available 24-hours a day by calling 1-800-595-4849 or online at https://pas.tix.com/Schedule.aspx?OrgNum=7

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the SoCal Fair and Event Center (home of October’s Southern California Fair), approximately one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, on the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions on MapQuest, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

Perris Auto Speedway wants to thank its corporate partners for the 2019 season. All Coast Construction, Austin Hutchinson Realtor, Battery Systems, Brass and Bass Firearms & Fishing Supplies, Budweiser, Bud’s Tire Pro, Chris’ Hauling, City of Perris, Communication Innovations, Daytona Boat & RV Storage, Ed Moore Bullet Proof Driveshaft, Flowdynamics, HD Industries, Hoosier Tires, Inland Rigging, K2 Displays, Living Water’s Hospice, LKQ Pick Your Part, Luke’s Transmission, Pepsi-Cola, Pole Position, PrintItNow.com, Rainbow Bolt & Supply, Rugged Radios, Shaver Specialties, Square H, Sunoco Race Fuels, Sunstate Equipment, Trench Shoring, Upland Rock, Varner Construction, VIA RV Service and Vista Paint.

To keep up with all the latest Perris Auto Speedway news, photos, gossip and receive special offers, please use the following links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Perris-Auto-Speedway/113876798686480?ref=hl

Twitter: Perris Auto Speedway on Twitter.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/perrisautospeedway/

Website: http://perrisautospeedway.com/

Video and DVD productions of all racing sprint cars events at Perris Auto Speedway are available from Loudpedal Productions. For more information on these productions you can contact them by calling (805) 844-3854, E-mailing mailto:trtruex@gmail.com or you can visit the website LoudPedal Productions.

DVD’s of all the PASSCAR/IMCA racing and Nights of Destruction at The PAS are available from Fourvideos. For more information call (714) 225-9500.

racesatthepas@aol.com is the only authorized Internet address to issue official media news released from The Perris Auto Speedway or Oval Entertainment.