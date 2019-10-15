Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals Next For Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Bryan Hulbert

MESQUITE, Texas (October 14, 2019) Down to the final four events of the 2019 season with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, two of those will be checked off this weekend at the 46th annual Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals at the famed Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas.

Taking place Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19, the half-mile Texas oval has been a staple of the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network since 1994 with 33 drivers earning wins over the course of 94 events.

Going into the Devil’s Bowl doubleheader, the driver at the top of the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network standings is once again Sam Hafertepe, Jr. Trailing by 20-markers going into this past weekend’s events at Creek County Speedway, Sam’s ninth win of the season jettisoned the Heidbreder Foundation No. 15h to a 14-point advantage over Blake Hahn going into the Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals.

With history on his side, Hafertepe has topped the National Tour five times at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway since 2011, including three consecutive wins in 2017. Hahn, who is winless at the Devil’s Bowl in National Tour competition, has four podium runs with a trio of runner-up finishes, including the series’ most recent visit during the 2019 ASCS Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek on June 4 which ended in a photo finish with Travis Rilat.

Looking back through the top ten in tour standings, Roger Crockett holds third by only 13 points over Matt Covington with Scott Bogucki in fifth. Trailing by 30 in sixth is John Carney II, followed by Robbie Price who has Harli White trailing by 17 markers. Jordon Mallett and Tucker Doughty complete the top-ten.

Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19 open at 5:00 P.M. with racing slated for 8:00 P.M. (CT). Friday includes IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Cars, Modifieds and Factory Stocks with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series racing for $3,000 to win, $400 to start. Saturday brings in IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Cars, Limited Modifieds, and Texas Winged Modifieds with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series purse upped to $4,000 to win, $400 to start.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway is located at 1711 Lawson Rd. in Mesquite, Texas. Admission each night is $25 with Seniors, Military, and Kids 13-15 admitted for only $10. Children 12 and under are free into the grandstands. Pit Passes each night are $30. Tickets are on sale by calling (972) 222-2421 with other information and directions to the Devil’s Bowl Speedway available at http://www.devilsbowl.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Check

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

What: 46th Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals

Where: Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, Texas)

When: Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19

Times, Prices, and Other Information:

Pits Open: Noon (Friday, open all day Saturday)

Pit Pass Admission: $30/night

Grandstands Open: 5:00 P.M. (Friday), 3:00 P.M. (Saturday)

Grandstand Admission: $25/night; 12 & under free

Driver’s Meeting: 6:30 P.M. (Both Nights)

Racing: 8:00 P.M. (Both Nights)

Muffler Rule: ASCS Schoenfeld Muffler Required

Contact Info: Devil’s Bowl Speedway

Address: 1711 Lawson Rd. Mesquite, TX 75181

Phone: (972) 222-2421

Email: info@devilsbowl.com

Website: http://www.devilsbowl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DevilsBowl/

2019 National Tour Driver Standings (Top 15): 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 3,920; 2. Blake Hahn 3,906; 3. Roger Crockett 3,646; 4. Matt Covington 3,633; 5. Scott Bogucki 3,554; 6. John Carney II 3,524; 7. Robbie Price 3,301; 8. Harli White 3,284; 9. Jordon Mallett 3,228; 10. Tucker Doughty 2,941; 11. Alex Hill 2,900; 12. Seth Bergman 1,606; 13. Jamie Ball 1,163; 14. Dylan Westbrook 1,082; 15. Paul Nienhiser 892;

2019 Race Winners: Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 9 (5/17 – I-96 Speedway; 5/18 – I-96 Speedway; 5/25 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 6/5 – Lawton Speedway; 6/8 – Salina Speedway; 7/12 – Gallatin Speedway; 7/19 – Big Sky Speedway; 9/1 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 10/12 – Creek County Speedway); Blake Hahn – 5 (6/20 – Skagit Speedway; 7/20 – Big Sky Speedway; 8/30 – 34 Raceway; 9/19 – Lucas Oil Speedway; 9/21 – Lucas Oil Speedway); Robbie Price – 2 (6/22 – Skagit Speedway; 8/31 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Scott Bogucki – 2 (6/14 – Brown County Speedway; 6/15 – Black Hills Speedway); Thomas Kennedy – 2 (4/25 – Eagle Raceway, 4/26 – U.S. 36 Raceway); James McFadden – 2 (8/2 – Knoxville Raceway; 8/3 – Knoxville Raceway); John Carney II – 1 (5/26 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Travis Rilat – 1 (6/4 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway); Roger Crockett – 1 (6/21 – Skagit Speedway); Devon Borden – 1 (6/28 – Grays Harbor Raceway); Matt Covington – 1 (6/29 – Grays Harbor Raceway); Ryan Giles – 1 (8/1 – Knoxville Raceway); Wayne Johnson – 1 (8/6 – Southern Iowa Speedway); Josh Baughman – 1 (9/20 – Lucas Oil Speedway);

Weather-Related Cancellations – 11: Devil’s Bowl Speedway (3/15 and 3/16); Williams Grove Speedway (5/3); Selinsgrove Speedway (5/4); Lakeside Speedway (5/9); I-30 Speedway (5/11); Route 66 Motor Speedway (6/1); Creek County Speedway (6/6); Gallatin Speedway (7/13); Riverside International Speedway (8/24); Creek County Speedway (10/11);

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lucasoilascs

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/lucasoilascs (@lucasoilascs)

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Video Broadcast: http://www.racinboys.com

Live-Scoring (Where Applicable): MRP Live