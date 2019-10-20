Kevin Nagy Wins MASS Feature at Grandview

From Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, Pa. (October 19, 2019) — Kevin Nagy led flag to flag in the MASS Sprint Car Series feature event Saturday at Grandview Speedway. Nagy held off a mid-race challenge from second-place starter Eddie Wagner. A single red flag flew just passed the mid-way point, and Nagy checked out on the restart.

Nagy picked up the Mid Atlantic Sprint Car Series win, Tim Tanner rallied from an 11th place starting position to finish second, Eddie Wagner finished in third, Larry McVay finished in fourth, and Jon Haegele finished in the fifth position.

Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series

Grandview Speedway

Bechtelsville, PA

Saturday October 19, 2019

Feature (25 Laps) – 1. Kevin Nagy 2. Tim Tanner Jr. 3. Eddie Wagner 4. Larry McVay 5. Jon Haegele 6. Jeff Geiges 7. Dave Brown 8. CJ Faison 9. Tom Carberry 10. Ricky Dieva 11. Scott Frack 12. Floyd Billington 13. Jon Scarborough 14. Keith Anderson 15. Joe Kay 16. Dan Leaper 17. Johnny Yanek 18. Josh Bricker 19. Marie McVay 20. Dave Bonner